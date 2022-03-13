La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, March 13

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Olson Rental Properties LLC to Chad Longway, 1719 George St., $122,500.

Matthew Christopherson to Alicia and Matthew Christopherson, 4017 Robil Court North.

Kish & Kish LLP to 4 Sisters Inc., 1103 Rose St., $195,000.

Jessica Kupinski to Heather and Ryan Henderson, 3017 22nd St. S., $202,750.

Ashley and Meng Yang to Jeff Brand and Annette Zaripov, 2027 Liberty St., $180,000.

Kristine Gerke to Brian Fisher and Natalie Heneghan, 1810 Ferry St., $229,000.

Steven Sawby to Steven Sawby Revocable Trust, 2146 Weston St.

Michael Johnson and Erin Schroeder to Jade Deeny, 627 Powell St., $165,000.

Bean Investments LLC to Zink Property Management LLC, 2041 Wood St., $95,000.

Danielle Hleihel to Jared Besl, 1217 20th St. S., $234,500.

Emma and Matthew Sierra to Danita Hanson, 2405 Robinsdale Ave., $165,000.

Julie Reed to Arlene Hanson, 756 23rd St. N., $142,900.

Property Logic LLC to Mark Malachowski, 1317 Livingston St., $116,956.

Ronald Green to Patricia Green, 100 Sixth St. N.

Mary Degenhardt to Mary Degenhardt Revocable Trust, 4508 Juniper St.

Debby Clark to Bumper LLC, 1221 Fourth St. S., $79,900.

WS Investments LLC to Path Investments LLC, 525 Kane St., $50,000.

Denise and Matthew Bungum to Lindsay and Ryan Burner, 3185 Cliffside Drive, $270,500.

Gateway Real Estate LLC to JP Neighborhood Shops LLC, 1800 and 1820 Jackson St., 1007, 1011, 1013, 1015 and 1017 East Ave. S., 1006, 1008, 1010, 1012, 1014, 1016, 1020 and 1022 19th St. S., $3,105,000.

Ruth Bedessem to Kevin Dobbs, 4508 Lexington Heights Drive.

Kevin Dobbs to Karen Jahimiak, 4508 Lexington Heights Drive, $342,500.

Dean Dickinson and Dickinson Revocable Trust to Swans-D LLC, 1425 Jackson St., 515 McHugh Road, 401 Main St., 112 Fourth Ave. N.

Barbara and Victor Kampa to Victor and Barbara Kampa Family Trust, 205 Losey Blvd. N., 2417 State St.

Victor Kampa to Victor and Barbara Kampa Family Trust, 2725 South Ave.

Nancy Sebrook to Andrea Coxey and Bradley Knowles, 2938 Leonard St., $218,500.

ODK Properties LLC to Elaura Clark, 1506 Palace St., $137,000.

Vickie Hoem, Rickie Schroeder and Mistie Smith to Tina Trueblood, 620 Car St., $85,000.

Jennifer Devine to Francis Devine, 964 Milson Court.

Joanne Bassett, Paul, Robert and William Pfeiffer to Debra and Joanne Bassett, 2009 East Ave. S., $135,000.

Beverly and Robert Weisbrod to Dana and Jordan Schaller, 2385 Sablewood Road, $72,900.

Melanie Schnell to Jacob and Jenna Juve, 1502 Hyde Ave., $225,000.

Alyssa and Levi James to Melanie Schnell, 3362 East Ave. S., $165,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Kenneth and Shirley Fletcher to Joshua and Tina Smith, 127 Ridgewood Drive, $495,000.

Joshua and Tina Smith to Jason and Kristi Smith, 1337 Lauderdale Place, $250,000.

Debra Kroll to Derrick and Debra Kroll Revocable Trust, 1626 Pine Ridge Drive.

Dees Properties LLC to Dees Holdings LLC, 845 Oak Ave. S. and 419 Fourth St. N., $2,035,000.

Brandon and Christina Erickson to Jessie and Kristina Weber, 622 Third Ave. S., $267,000.

Mercy Moua and Xanh Mua to See Lee and Mong-Shoua Xiong, 1901 Franklin St., $214,000.

KC Revocable Trust to Ho-Chunk Housing and Community Development Agency, 527 and 529 Oak Ave. N., $352,000.

Joanna and William Drazkowski to Benjamin and Jennifer Mixis, 806 Olympic Drive, $569,900.

Christopher and Jennifer Hennagir to Deanna and Jamel Jackson, 1022 La Crosse St., $205,000.

BANGOR

Carol and Joseph Stekel to Audrey and Michael Bradfish, $325,000.

Audrey and Michael Bradfish to Jacqueline Schaub, $182,900.

HOLMEN

220 Properties LLC to Carolyn Bostrack and Robert Remis, $339,900.

James and Diane Shuda Revocable Trust to CNE LLC, $1,400,000.

Matthew and Megan Page to Chapin Wehde, $315,000.

Loren and Sandra Nerby to Troy Kissel, $230,000.

Damian and Lea Kelly to Arlen Brandt, $288,000.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to HNTPRK LLC, $59,900.

Kurt and Laura Olson to Hans-Matthew and Lesa McNamer, $405,000.

Integrity Construction of La Crosse LLC to Patrick and Stephenie Gilbert, $270,000.

McCathie Investments LLC to Tonia Wright, $119,800.

Vernon and Ruth Granum Living Revocable Trust to Adam Hoffer, $175,000.

Westpfahl Construction LLC to Kevin Haar and Stephanie Hudson, $389,660.

ROCKLAND

Small Town Investments LLC to Crystal and David Brokopp, $30,000.

WEST SALEM

Adam and Jessica Kennedy to Dylan and Jenna Dettmering, $400,000.

Destinee and Reed Coenen to Linda Reedy and Jeffrey Servais, $289,900.

KC Revocable Trust to Kevin and Renee Herman, $327,500.

Amanda and Erik Woxland to Stephanie Guth, $217,500.

Linda Beaty to Jennifer Lorenz, $125,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Kim Nicolai to Leslie and Whitney Nicolai, $230,000.

Jeffrey and Julie Blakeman to Daniel Black, $225,000.

John Jones to Aben Farms LLC, $1,590,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Darbi Jefferies to Michael Jefferies.

Karleen Miller Estate to Donald Duffrin, $36,250.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Kathleen Blaken, Sandy and Steven Kirchner and Sue Kneifl to Ashlynn Senn, $160,000.

Helen Horstman Revocable Trust to Holly and Travis Powers, $248,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Chase Bruder to Molly Bruder.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Elaine Roob to Christopher and Jennifer Hennagir, $280,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Vaalers Investment Properties LLC to Jeremy and Rebecca Thompson, $59,900.

Brent and Mikki Lund to Melissa and Michael Kinney, $452,500.

Mitchael Oslund to Kurt and Laura Olson, $580,000.

Hans-Matthew and Lesa McNamer to Seaira Dygert and Cody Potaracke, $245,000.

Patricia and Thomas Lyons to Jennifer, Patricia and Thomas Lyons.

Kevin Haar to Abigail Medema and Jordan Schuster, $245,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Kristin and Robert McMahon Jr. to Trust Helm.

Mavis Kjos Estate to John Kjos.

Robert McMahon Jr. to Helm Trust.

Tiffany McCorkle, Nicholas and Nicole West to Hidden Hill Retreat LLC.

Stanley and Judith Schabert Revocable Trust to Brian and Karen Schumacher Joint Revocable Trust, $110,000.

Roger and Bonna Winter Joint Revocable Trust to Bonna Winter.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

Raymond and Mary Sedevie Revocable Trust to Dustin Evenstad and Devan Mashak.

Raymond and Mary Sedevie Revocable Trust to Dustin Evenstad and Devan Mashak, $25,110.

Charles and Cheryl Arentz to Arentz Family Irrevocable Trust.

