La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, March 14

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Lobe Properties LLC to Bluff City Properties LLC, 2902 22nd St. S., $100,000.
Elizabeth Sather to Gregory and Sheri Starch, 3530 Levy Lane, $229,900.
David Chick to Kwik Trip Inc., 2022 and 2028 Oak St., $800,000.
George and Mary Olson to Mary Olson, 3414 Birch St.
Mary Olson to Kellie Flottmeier and Brett Sebion, 3414 Birch St., $215,000.
Hannah Kelley to Victoria Harmer, 2612 30th St. S., $209,000.
Jill and John Maraist to TST LLC, 1521 State St., $340,000.
Patricia Tentis to Adam Tentis, 1221 Market St.
R&E Brudos Trust to Mary Prindle, 2636 Van Loon Road.
R&E Brudos Trust to Mary Prindle, 1732 Market St. and 702 East Ave. S.
R&E Brudos Trust to Mary Prindle, 307 Kertzman Place.
Rosalie Padgett to Sarah and William Coleman, 4440 33rd Court S., $192,000.
Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB3 to Higher House Properties LLC, 815 13th St. S., $90,250.
Carl and Jennifer Gerke to NRE Properties LLC, 621 Copeland Ave., $99,000.
Barbara Tuttle to Angela Schneider, 2330 Jackson St., $150,000.
City of La Crosse to Mazzola Construction Consulting LLC, 5211 Creekside Place.
2014 Thaldorf Revocable Trust to Brady Blankenship, 3113 and 3117 Cliffside Drive, $290,000.
Kenyon Properties LLC to Jay Lokken and Kenneth Riley, 203 10th St. S., $176,000.
Judith Walker-Jensen to Riverland Investments LLC, 506, 508 and 504 Avon St., $75,000.
Daniel and Lynn Gundlach to Daniel and Lynn Gundlach Family Trust, 4364 Mariah Drive S.
James Rumsey to Kathryn Gardner, 430 Liberty St., $99,900.
Bryce Seidel to NRE Properties LLC, 1426 Rose St., $77,000.
LAX Northside Rentals to Riverland Investments LLC, 1442 Rose St., $100,000.
Cheryl and Michael Merfeld to Suzanne Verdoliva and Paul Weber, 1323 George St., $145,000.
Christopher and Tara Albers to Ethan Ingalls, 522 Kane St., $150,000.
Amanda Decora and Andrew Learn to Alison and Audrah Berger, 2506 Travis St., $230,000.
City of La Crosse to Walleser Investments LLC, 2335 Commerce St.
Stephen Dickow to Steven Schlicht, 1910 31st St. S., $38,000.
Christa and Joseph Weber to Chancelor and Justina Weisensel, 741 23rd St. N., $188,000.
MWH LLC to Kellsie and Mathias Harter, 1415 Stoddard St.
Lynn Holtze to Barbara and Brian O’Leary, 3014 33rd St. S., $205,000.
Charlie Wicka to Alex Wicka, 3410 Meadow Lane Place.
Alan and Carol Bassuener to Alan Bassuener and Jill Fletcher, 4509 Northbrook Road.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Harlan and Norma Hogrefe Revocable Trust to Harlan and Norma Hogrefe, 220 Second Ave. N.
SJBD LLC to Brittney and Sean Johnson, 413, 415 and 417 Second Ave. N.
City of Onalaska to Andrew Begeman.
Derrick and Debra Kroll Revocable Trust to Jacob Graboski and Sarah Olson, 810 Westwood Drive, $321,500.
Ashley Iverson to Lynnette Iverson, 1022 Kristy Lane.
JFCM Properties LLC to ABCD Investments LLC, 200 Mason St., $1,500,000.
Brian Tonneson to Ying Vue and Bao Yang, 1130 Schafer Drive, $218,900.
Donna and Traci Evans to Joel and Roxanne Guberud, 2825 Prairie Clover Place, $440,000.
Colleen Balsamo to Gregory and Nathan Zinn-Wirtz, 632 11th Ave. N., $189,900.
BANGOR
Amy Lloyd and Ryan Pachniak to Laura and Scott Haasch, $168,000.
HOLMEN
Rosewood Development of Holmen LLC to Jason Kleinsasser, $79,900.
Corey and Kadie Haug to Jay and Tisha Marco, $242,400.
Cynthia Christian and David Hendrickson to Julie and Roger Stanford, $75,000.
Dennis Russell to Fox Hollow Apartments LLC, $83,000.
Helen and Kenneth Boucher to Amanda Brown and Ryan Lussky, $222,000.
James Carlson and Jim Carlson’s Auto Center to WND Financial, $25,000.
WEST SALEM
JFCM Properties LLC to Finch Living Trust, $400,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
James Malin Estate to Dawn and Steven Martin, $273,313.
Brett and Brittany Cant to Rylie and Wyatt Klinski and Dean Wetzel, $376,000.
JK Bahr LLC to La Crosse County.
James Malin Estate to Scott and Stacy Mitchell, $87,687.
TOWN OF BURNS
Tamara Streeck to Duane Streeck.
Duane Streeck to Duane and Tricia Streeck.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Janet Davis to Sharon Hanson and Pamela Larson, $46,067.
Gary and Veronica Brauer to Kyle Brauer and Kelli Martin.
Thomas and Lorna Schini Revocable Trust to Capri Pointe Revocable Trust, $2,100,000.
Welch Family Revocable Trust to Shannon McHone, $175,000.
Shirley Arent and Paul Urbanek to Jonathon Bice, $212,000.
Scott Campbell to Heather and Scott Campbell.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
MR Cooper and Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Steven Lowe, $243,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Joseph and Kristine Nickles to Aaron Pronschinske and Nicole Schaefer, $400,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Cortney and Dustin Darling to Payton Zietlow, $290,000.
Jordan Storandt Estate to Thomas Storandt.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Hal and Karen Delaney Trust Agreement to Karen Allen-Eddy and James Eddy, $140,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Seth Waddell to Danielle and Seth Waddell.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Robert Gunnink and Miriam Olson to Robert Gunnink Revocable Trust and Miriam Olson Revocable Trust.
Lopez V Inc. to Brian Hafner and Melinda Tracy, $185,000.