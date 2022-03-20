La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, March 20

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Anthony Ayala, Madeline and Steven Etriheim and Denise Joachim-Etrheim to Anthony Ayala and Madeline Etrheim, 1933 State St.

Jolynn Retzlaff and Jeffrey Schieche to Jolynn and Scott Retzlaff, 129 22nd St. N., $75,000.

Great River Homes LLC to Hiroko and Masao Akei, 6205 River Run Road, $364,600.

Donald and Loretta Clarkin Revocable Living Trust to Credit Shelter Trust, 725 11th St. N.

Karl Keller to Glen and Katherine Johnson, 3319 Meadow Lane Place, $275,000.

Michelle Holseth to Bronte Bostrack, Mary, Ryan and Stewarts Dee, 2323 George St., $144,900.

Harper and Kassidy Taggart to Cameronave LLC, 1722 and 1724 Cameron Ave.

Gary Rudy to Hot Dog Properties LLC, 1004 La Crosse St., $600,000.

Christopher and Danielle Hansen to Zaria Beyer and Matthew Westenberg, 2122 Wood St., $176,500.

Theresa and William Heiser to Robert and Teri Walensky, Adam Widdicombe, 1213 Ninth St. S., $75,000.

Sophia Miller to Donald and Sophia Miller, 2211 and 2213 14th St. S.

Cami and Jonathan Haley to Zachary Goodwin and Delaney Orr, 1935 29th St. S., $257,000.

Dawn Manske to Ethan Weltzein, 1916 13th Place S., $182,700.

M&M Durtsche Trust to Susan and Warren Hawkridge, 1619 King St., $730,000.

Jody and Jonathan Nowland to Darbi Jefferies, 3655 Bentwood Place, $329,900.

Betty Wiemerslage to Arbanasi Properties LLC, 2622 Hoeschler Drive, $161,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Elizabeth Coppernoll to Elizabeth and William Coppernoll, 207 Fourth Ave. S.

Jeffrey Edwards to Jeffrey and Kristine Edwards, 158 Larkspur Lane E.

John Berg to Dawn Berg, 205 Eighth Ave. S.

Beth and Lawrence Peterson to Daniel and Mai Nou Groothousen, 621 Grove St., $452,000.

Barbara and Gary Fischer to Corey Harris, 581 Braund St., $105,000.

Steven Martin to Steven and Dawn Martin Revocable Trust, 1374 County Road SS.

Craig Kohlmeier and Ashly Ruegg to Lisa Scheller, 707 Johnson Drive, $255,000.

Logistics Development Group LLC to Marissa Eckrote-Nordland and Brian Nordland, $90,000.

BANGOR

Holmen Investments LLC to Chris and Kristin Wakefield, $519,900.

HOLMEN

Linda Reedy to Tom Lozenski, $249,000.

Arbanasi Properties LLC to Kelsey and Michael Kroner, $220,000.

KBE Homes LLC to Lonnie Nystrom, $392,500.

KBE Homes LLC to Gary and Nancy Hilgers, $369,300.

Traditional Trades Inc to Kou and See Vue, $407,000.

Tou Yia Lor Estate to Chue Lor and Neng Xiong.

John Kruger to Angela Eklund-Kruger.

WEST SALEM

JTK Construction LLC to Kimberly and Troy Montayre, $450,000.

Melissa and Robert Gollnik Jr. to Jessica and Michael Servais, $55,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Daniel and Deborah Cavadini to Brett and Jennifer Cavadini, $120,000.

TOWN OF BARRE

Dylan and Jenna Dettmering to Derek and Miranda Dulek, $560,000.

Dylan and Michael Dettmering, Peter and Kothe Trust to Derek and Miranda Dulek, $100,000.

Nichole and Paul Hanson to Aaron and Mary Keil, $8,000.

TOWN OF BURNS

Randy Schmidt to Judy and Randy Schmidt.

Judy and Randy Schmidt to Randy and Judy Schmidt Irrevocable Living Trust.

Kevin and Wendy Korth to Travis Korth.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Trust Haas to James Allen Revocable Trust, $130,000.

Robert Haas to James Allen Revocable Trust, $20,000.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Darin and Shana Berg to Darin and Shana Berg Revocable Trust.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Carl and Cynthia Sjolander to Carl and Cynthia Sjolander Irrevocable Living Trust.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Elizabeth and Michael Alesch to Michael and Elizabeth Alesch Joint Revocable Trust.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Ryan Schreiner to Joelle Arentz and Ryan Schreiner, $106,500.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Andrew and Rebecca Hughes to Danielle Arentz and Teodoro Suarez, $355,000.

