La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, March 21

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Cynthia Haag Estate to John Haag, 2910 Robin Hood Drive, $77,400.

John Haag to Patricia Seidel, 2910 Robin Hood Drive, $77,400.

Fred Rivers to Brent Kappauf, 2119 Farnam St., $170,000.

Duane and Tonia Genz to Kelly Coenen and Johnny Key Jr., 732 Avon St., $180,000.

Jacqueline and Simon Weisse to Nong Vang and Teng Yang, 1316 Ferry St., $184,300.

Christopher and Lois Weeks to Michael Anderson, 3128 25th St. S., $213,000.

Thomas Abts to Richard and Carol Knox Joint Revocable Trust, 2519 Sunrise Drive.

Arvind and Dipika Garg to Arvind and Dipika Garg Revocable Trust, 5245 Grandwood Place E.

Jennifer and Michael Pieper to JDKT LLC, 1412 and 1414 20th St. S., $205,000.

Kaycie and Frederick Green III to David Johnson, 1718 Sunset Drive, $339,500.