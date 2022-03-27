La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, March 27

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Joan Wilson to Christopher Schneider, 2141 State St.

Christopher Schneider to Joan Wilson, 1937 Nakomis Ave.

John Havlicek to Allen Carder, 3006 Maple Drive, $185,000.

Daniel and Nancy Dorn to Kallie Galster, 2200 Onalaska Ave., $103,000.

Carl and Narcelle Schneider Trust to 507 LLC, 507, 521 and 529 Fourth St. S., $650,000.

Phyllis Fredricks to Douglas Buchner, 2626 29th St. S., $150,000.

Robert and Terri Fuchsteiner to Fuchsteiner Family Trust, 1233 Winnebago St.

Karl Zenk Estate to 113 Nineteenth St. S. LLC, 113 19th St. S., $160,000.

Van and Dawn Zimmerman Trust to Dawn and Van Zimmerman, 1923 Market St.

Dawn and Van Zimmerman to Van and Dawn Zimmerman Trust, 1923 Market St.

Linda and Paul Dunham to Pfaff Real Estate Holdings LLC, 2100 State Road 16, $425,000.

Debra and Michael Callahan to Wendy Ladzenski, 238 Caledonia St., $134,900.

R&R Development LLC to Holzer Investments LLC, 624 King St., $495,000.

Amber and Thomas Halada to David and Dawn Burg, 211 23rd St. N., $316,211.

Matthew and Meredith Ohotto to Matthew Ohotto, 813 Gohres St.

David Boen to Gwendolyn and John Ayers, 1733 Madison St., $226,000.

Joanne Henthorn Estate to Jacob Croteau, 2621 17th St. S., $190,000.

Joan Gaworski Estate to Jeffrey Clawson, 2316 Park Drive, $90,000.

Gabrielle Olsen to Clarissa and Trevor Steele, 2206 Prospect St., $228,100.

CouleeCap Inc to Carrie and Wyatt Jones, 1522 Caledonia St.

B&R Fitness LLC to Hmongs Golden Egg Roll Inc., 724 Moor St., $156,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Robert Conway to Madison Roy, 506 Hickory St., $211,000.

Susan MacLellan-Tobert and Daren Tobert to Susan MacLellan-Tobert Joint Revocable Trust and Daren Tobert Revocable Trust, 3404 Emerald Valley Drive.

James and Susan Dillenbeck to Dillenbeck Properties LLC, 627 and 629 Meier Lane, 1913 and 1915 Franklin St., 120 and 122 Greenfield Lane.

Jerome Vettrus to Streamside Holdings LLC, 711, 713, 715, 717, 719, 721, 723 and 725 11th Ave. S., $695,000.

Marc and Elizabeth Ranger Revocable Trust to LAX3RPM LLC, 1001 10th Ave. N., $625,000.

Sandra Leisso Revocable Trust to Jaimie Anderson, 216 10th Ave. N., $217,000.

Daniel Ducharme and Sheila Erickson to sheila Erickson, 1366 County Road SS, $110,350.

BANGOR

Small Town Investments LLC to Galen and Susan Riediger, $322,000.

HOLMEN

ART Acquisitions Holmen LLC to Gayle and Robert Waedekin, 702 Grand Meadow Drive, 904 Maple Shade Drive, $59,900.

Shane and Vicky Holden to Brooke and Dillon Martinez, $160,000.

Joseph and Shanen Kazynski to Nathan Jaco and Audrey Schmidt, $335,000.

JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Lindsay Braatz, $59,900.

Samantha and Shawn Browne to Rebecca Houge, $250,000.

Amy and Tyler Tubbs to Eric Bahr, $362,000.

Hawkeye Housing LLC to Christopher Richgels, $250,000.

Thorud Development Inc to Joseph and Mary Buelt,$48,900.

WEST SALEM

Magen Duffy and Anthony Schniepp to Eric and Michelle Larson, $160,000.

TOWN OF BARRE

Jason Peterson to Amy Peterson.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Benson Properties I LLC to EKG Real Estate LLC, $250,000.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Thomas Vanburen to Levi Anderson, $40,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Nordahl and Patricia Haugen to N&P Haugen Trust.

Dennis and Nancy Boehm to Courtney and Grant Brewer, $356,000.

Jon and Nancy Tribble to Amber Strong and Daniel Templeton, $77,500.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Ann Gamble Estate to Charles and Eric Gamble.

TOWN OF SHELBY

James and Joseph Hengel, Jane Walz to Jess and Ross Dzurko, James and Joseph Hengel.

Charles and Holly Deery to Alexis and Gunther Reiser, $156,000.

Jessica and Tai-Shan Zen to Beverly and Robert Weisbrod, $405,000.

Barbara Zahn to Barbara Zahn Trust Agreement.

Roy and Donna Werner Irrevocable Trust to Christopher and Danielle Hansen, $520,000.

Kleinsasser Brothers Construction LLC to Jillian and Sean Vigue, $459,900.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

Ardice and Vernon Urbanek to Cheryl and Dale Urbanek.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.