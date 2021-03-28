La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, March 28

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Jay Merfeld to Bradly Bain and Hope Kirwan, 1627 Adams St., $195,000.
Robin O’Ehrle to Clayton O’Ehrle, 2153 Redfield St.
Becky and Jeramy Jerome to Matthew Tully, 2529 17th St. S., $129,900.
Steven Doyle to Darryn and Dawn Havican, 1230 Ferry St., $199,900.
Barbara and Brian Benson, Nathan Skemp to Benson Properties LLC and the Public, 1019, 1211 and 1117 Pine St., 302, 312 and 320 West Ave. N., 1411 and 1225 Vine St.
1311 Trust to Tracy Simmons, 1311 Charles St., $120,000.
Jessica and Michael Schonberger to Clint Meyer Enterprises, 1834 Eastwood Lane, $196,200.
Kristin Moyer to Holly, Kelly and Richard Honish, 1916 14th St. S., $146,000.
David and Julie Zettler Revocable Trust to Jeffrey Eggebakken, 2030 Winnebago St., $170,000.
Amanda Kolbe to Amanda and Chad Kolbe, 1311 Johnson St.
Anthony Krenzke to Emory Thiemann, $145,000.
Donald and Tanya Johnson to Caniel and Mai Nou Groothousen, $49,900.
Hetti Brown and Terry Lilley to Weston Lofdahl and Nicolette Reker, $250,000.
Courtney and William Morrison to Kyle Farris and Victoria Tran, 416 19th St. S., $212,000.
Andrew Goehner to Gabriel Sunderland, 1506 11th St. S., $168,900.
Delores Soller to Gail Millas, Daniel and Randy Soller, Laura Steiger and Sandra Tallman, 1323 and 1325 Mississippi St.
Christopher Sirianni to Christopher and Elizabeth Sirianni, 1923 Weston St.
Brenda and Joseph Moran, Sheriff La Crosse County to Neighborhood Rentals LLC, 2010 George St., $85,000.
Edward and Heather Young to Bluranger LLC, 2168 Weston St., $210,000.
Jeffrey Schoen Estate to Aime and Matthew Vanriper, 2214 West Ave. S., $175,000.
Fuchsteiner Family Trust to Edward and Heather Young, 1904 Eastwood Lane, $376,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Jocelyn and Noelisoa Ranaivoson to John and Katlyn Marti, 1446 Superior St., $230,400.
Patricia Swinghamer to Russell Hanson and Patricia Swinghamer, 2512 Cedar Creek Lane.
Mark Wozney to Colin Hanson, 418 Ninth Ave. N., $172,000.
Natalie Oligney and Jonathan Stevens to Andrew and Stephanie Hanan, 342 Fourth Ave. N., $200,000.
Cynthia and Gregory Northrop to Jayden and Kathryn Schuster, 1225 Rosewood Trail, $250,000.
Heather and Timothy Olson to Sabrina Dacosta and Rafael Santos, 940 Stonebridge Ave., $574,900.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Eric and Sue Guth, 3379 Emerald Valley Drive, $99,900.
Timothy Smaby to Aaron and Anna Olson, 732 Stonebridge Ave., $585,000.
Linda Sires to James and Linda Sires Joint Revocable Trust, 1556 Young Drive W.
BANGOR
Greg and Judith Peterson to Tony Schuchardt, $75,000.
Kelsey and Steven Bachman to Hayley Green and Kole Harris, $150,000.
HOLMEN
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $43,000.
Larry Stegall to Kenneth and Robin Tschumper, $281,000.
Joann Gilberg to Cheryl and Karl Halverson, $215,000.
Gerald and Karen Becker to Delbert Martin, Daniel and Tammy Sullivan, $329,000.
Traditional Trades Inc. to Gerald and Karen Becker, $313,300.
Terah and Zachary Stackhouse to Natalie Oligney and Jonathan Stevens, $330,000.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Tonia Wright, $287,400.
Thorud Development LLC to Braund Building Center LLC, $50,800.
Thorud Development LLC to MB Real Estate Investment LLC, $48,900.
Thorud Development LLC to Jarrod Braund, $47,000.
WEST SALEM
Jacob Meyer and Marissa Skrenty to Ashley Demoe and Brandon Swenson, $217,000.
Emily and Jacob Bowe to Aaron and Sarah Arntson, $405,000.
Aaron and Sarah Arntson to Terah and Zachary Stackhouse, $295,000.
Nicholas Krause to Ashley and Norberto Flores, $250,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Moonstone Meadow LLC to Joshua and Kathleen Stewart, $715,000.
James Malin Estate to Donna and Larry Mikshowsky, $285,000.
Patricia Heizler to Aaron Berg and Patricia Heizler.
TOWN OF BURNS
Jody and Steven Low to Steven and Jody Low Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Arthur and Dale Melby, Bruce and Robin Melby Revocable Trust to Michael and Sandra Bittner, $135,480.
Brandon Lovejoy to Melwood LLC.
Brian Hafner to Ehren Stellrecht, $135,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
KST LLC to Ryan Berg and Jeannie Ribbel, $42,500.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Judith McHugh I Revocable Trust to La Crosse County.
Elizabeth and Thomas Jostad to La Crosse County.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
James and Sheryl Rupprecht to James and Sheryl Rupprecht Joint Revocable Trust.
Beaver Properties LLC to Shannon Carey, $58,000.
Beaver Properties LLC to Shannon Carey, $60,000.
James Kesser III to Katelyn Kesser.
Deen and Jon Layland to Mark Hayes, $176,410.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Christopher and Kara Schuster to David and Laurie Enos Revocable Trust, $78,222.
Christine and Steve Smolek to Polly and Scott Mihalovic, $291,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Brandi and Joshua Aliesch to Contrarian LLC, $163,500.
Gavaghan LLC to Cindy and Thomas Olson, $68,500.
Joshua Cramer to Joshua Cramer and Kaitlyn Honts, $186,800.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Anthony and Kim Locknane to Lauren and Michael Tiggelaar, $274,800.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Cory Jerome to Joseph and Leslie Vike, $375,000.