La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, March 6

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Maureen Boland-Nebeck to Maureen Boland-Nebeck and John Nebeck, 762 and 764 23rd St. N.

Jean Linder to Jean Linder Revocable Trust, 2416 Hoeschler Drive.

Richard and Jeanette Schoen Living Revocable Trust to Sira James, 742 22nd St. N., $206,000.

Lynn Dobyns to Nathaniel Leske and Stephanie Price, 2525 14th St. S., $155,000.

Robert Treu to Andrea Davis and Anthony Saavedra, 802 Fifth Ave. S., $123,500.

Amy Burns to Amy Burns, 926 Denton St.

Steven Sawby to Steven Sawby Revocable Trust, 2146 Weston St.

Joseph Sampson to Corey and Mackenzie Lahr, 1537 Liberty St., $245,000.

Caroline and Scott Flatten to Stone Bridge Design LLC, 4718 Bell Farm Green.

Christopher Meyer to Stephanie and Travis Welch, 1418 Sunset Court, $96,000.

Karen and Mark Clements to Derek Peterson, 1701 Adams St. and 1123 17th St. S., $180,000.

Great River Homes LLC to William Kariuki and Tania Offerrall, 6017 River Run Road, $349,900.

Citizens State Bank La Crosse to Dairyland Operations LLC, 431 Lang Drive, $275,000.

Betty and Scott Freier to Garrett and Hannah Paulson, 639 22nd St. N., $225,000.

Linda Vanart to Leif Vanart, 221 East Ave. S.

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc to Liberty Olson, 1121 Avon St., $210,000.

Kurt and Linda Weaver to Scott Roberts, 3031 23rd St. S., $220,000.

City of La Crosse to Steve Schlicht, 1024, 1034, 1036 and 1038 Denton St.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Barbara and Michael Quillin to Michael and Barbara Quillin Joint Revocable Trust, 236 Kevin Court.

Theodore Kufahl to Theodore Kufahl and Iryna Mohilevets, 640 Herman Court.

Brian and Bruce Lamprech, Christine McKinzie to Brian and Terri Lamprech, 1217 Lauderdale Place.

Truist Bank to Secretary of Veterans Affairs and the USA, 441 Larkspur Lane E., $355,200.

Jason and Tara Etrheim to JT Investments Group LLC, 1014 and 1016 East Ave. N., 614, 616, 621 and 623 Victoria Lane.

Connie Nau and Peggy Vogel to Connie Nau, 613 Ridgeview Drive, $150,000.

Emmajean Anderson and Allen Bonner to Brock, Daniel and Dawn Gnadt, 730 10th Ave. N., $145,500.

Michael and Susan Wrobel to Christopher and Danyel Zielke, 915 13th Ave. S.

BANGOR

Dan Fang and Simon Sun to Jessika and Shane Freit, $235,000.

HOLMEN

James Cordes to Amanda Filter, Tanya Kolberg and Tara Syverson.

Thorud Development LLC to Joan and Kent Stephan, $48,900.

Brian Feils to TK Valley Storage LLC, $218,500.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Choice Construction LLC, $48,900.

Catherine and Walfsty Pierre to Mercy Moua and Xanh Mua, $325,000.

WEST SALEM

Betty Muench to Richard Dalton, $260,000.

James Schneider to Duwayne and Susan Nederloe.

TOWN OF BARRE

Leroy and Tonia Nofsinger to Amy Devenport and Michael McGargle, $200,000.

Roxanne Stewart to Caleb Mueller, $118,000.

TOWN OF BURNS

Great Divide LLC to Stephan Roberts and Amy Young.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Ashley and Tyler Zietlow to Caiden Buehler and Chloe Rhodaback, $150,000.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Good Boy Inc to Ho-Chunk Housing & Community Development Agency, $300,000.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Nancy Gardner to Constance White, $240,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Sally Seiter to Jane Erickson, Nicholas and William Seiter.

Ronald and Therese Amel to Catherine and Walfsty Pierre, $402,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Benjamin Johnson to Kimberly Johnson.

Steven Sawby to Steven Sawby Revocable Trust.

Tyler Thomas and Siena Muehlfeld, $139,000.

Renee and Wayne Valk to Deborah and Todd Stafslien, $338,000.

