La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, March 7

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Vernon Smith Estate to Dylan Smith, 777 22nd St. N.
Susana Baker to Elizabeth Jensen, 632 Kane St., $170,000.
Morris Remodeling LLC to Scott Peterson, 1220 and 1218 West Ave. S., $168,500.
Darcy and Dean McCallson to Theresa Bartomeo, 1485 Redfield St., $178,000.
VERVE to City of La Crosse, 3130 South Ave.
SLP Center LLC to City of La Crosse.
Rebecca Angle and Tracie Blumentritt to Rebecca Angle and Tracie Blumentritt, 135 29th St. S.
Shirley O’Hearn and Sheriff La Crosse County to Charlie Wicka, 3410 Meadow Lane Place, $111,000.
Laura Nelson Estate to Christine Kahlow, 221 11th St. S., $205,000.
C&C Legacy Properties LLC to Melissa Kendhammer, 1103 Main St. and 104 11th St. N.
C&C Legacy Properties LLC to Melissa Kendhammer, 1503 Mississippi St. and 821 15th St. S.
Anne McQuilliams to Allen, Maureen and Samantha McCoy, 2931 Robin Hood Drive, $190,000.
DSC Rental Properties LLC to Todd Adams and Tracye Trimbo-Adams, 1424 and 1422 State St.
Scot Vieaux to Paul Weber, 2023 Charles St., $36,000.
Connie Arbuckle to Ashley Plondke, 2128 Main St., $155,000.
DSC Rental Properties LLC to Todd Adams and Tracye Trimbo-Adams, 411 11th St. N.
DSC Rental Properties LLC to Todd Adams and Tracye Trimbo-Adams, 905 and 907 Zeisler St.
Mellica Oliver to Ryan Nordstrom, 1921 Green Bay St., $144,000.
Kari Gruber to Kari Gruber and Timothy Maier, 2229 Sisson Drive, $100,600.
T&M Properties LLC to La Crosse County Convention & Visitors Bureau Inc., 123 Seventh St. S., $750,000.
Daniel Murphy to Red Tail Properties LLC, 1303 Farnam St.
Jasmine Burch to Brian and Jasmine Burch, 1713 21st St. S.
Laura and Thomas Schmidt to Amer and Jeremy Knutson, 3409 Leonard St., $219,900.
Myron and Cozette Gabrielson Revocable Trust to Simon Weisse, 4405 33rd St. S., $318,500.
City of La Crosse to Jacqueline Larson, 2130 Kane St.
Barbara Wrobel to Kennedy and Patrick Birbarah, 4800 33rd St. S., $290,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Christ is Lord Lutheran Church Inc. to Deborah, Douglas and Mary Rash.
Bonnie and Todd Gunnarson to Christopher and Rachel Richgels, 802 and 804 Robert Place, $225,000.
Mitch Opland to Eve and Mitch Opland, 818 Pierce St.
Terrence Drexler to Deborah and Terrence Drexler, 703 Lake St.
HOLMEN
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Choice Construction LLC, $61,900.
NEI Global Relocation Co. to Calvin and Katie Cramer, $435,000.
Tonia Wright to Nicholas Anderson and Alyssa Click, $309,900.
Thorud Development LLC to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $48,900.
Jack and Margaret Herbeck to Jack and Margaret Herbeck Revocable Trust.
Golden Heights 1200 LLC, Golden Heights 1204 LLC and Golden Heights 1208 LLC to Angel Townhomes LLC, $6,695,000.
Choice Construction LLC to Lauren and Stephen Nogel Jr., $399,500.
WEST SALEM
Andrew and Beth Bakkum to Gabriel Davis and Danielle Knudtson, $275,000.
Dawn and Stuart Anderson to David and Kerri Halverson, $252,250.
TOWN OF BARRE
River Bank to La Crosse County.
Debra and Thomas Ghelfi to La Crosse County.
Nathan and Staci Livingston to La Crosse County.
TOWN OF BURNS
David and Rhea Axelsen Irrevocable Living Trust to Michael and Shari Axelsen.
Joseph Kneifl to Julie Arroyo, Christine Brand and Josephine Wermager.
Carrie and Howard Niedfeldt to Scott Christopherson, $120,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Alyssa Click to Andrew and David Ewing, $201,500.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Jason and Sarah Melde, Laura and Steven Weiker to Jason and Sarah Melde, Laura and Steven Weiker.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Joshua and Nedra Blietz to Andrew and Beth Bakkum, $375,000.
Jason and Patricia Sauter to La Crosse County.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Hidden Prairie LLC to Andrew and Michelle Glaus, $76,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Dianne and Steven McConaghy to Steven and Dianne McConaghy Joint Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Adam and Laura Coole to Jacqueline and Ronald Pierce, $460,000.
Gavaghan LLC to Erin Donlin and Robert Tenwinkel, $95,000.
Daniel and Elizabeth Przywojski to Elizabeth Przywojski.
Harter Investments LLC to G&K OBP Holdings LLC, $450,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Seth and Tamra Nururdin to Susan Baker, $249,900.