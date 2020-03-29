La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, March 29

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
City of La Crosse to Habitat for Humanity La Crosse, 1121 Avon St.
Mark and Mary Swingle to Lee Anderson, 4120 Brickyard Lane.
Lee Anderson to Mark and Mary Swingle, 4120 Brickyard Lane.
Paradise Properties Cedarburg LLC to Sid Prom, 213 and 215 N. 16th St., $59,950.
Ryan Prom to Sid Prom, 213 and 215 N. 16th St.
Care and William Kroner to William and Carey Kroner Joint Revocable Trust.
Ashley and Brent Sacia to David Ferkel and Heather Kreiling, $208,000.
Patricia Tankersley Estate to Robyn Ayala, Lori and James Tankersley Jr., 413 S. 20th St.
Lori and James Tankersley Jr. to Robyn Ayala, 413 S. 20th St., $63,400.
Noltehrike Properties LLC to Darrell Ehrike Jr. and Brent Nolte, 815 S. West Ave.
Brett Sawyer Properties LLC to Brett Sawyer, 1229 State St.
Blue House Properties LLC to Steven Doyle, 1230 Ferry St.
Rebecca Deist and Rober Schwichtenberg to Rachel Sweeney, 1625 Market St., $145,000.
T&B Real Estate Holdings LLC to Beth and Troy Limberg, 816 and 818 Adams St., 1320 and 1322 Market St., 2021 and 2023 S. 21st St.
Stately Housing LLC to Bradley and Jennifer Parker, 127 S. 20th St.
Kayla Anderson to Kayla and Richard Anderson, 230 S. 28th St.
Charles and Sharon Guenther to La Crosse Investments LLC, 400 Alexander st., $129,000.
James Hitt to Rob Henderson, 1410 and 1412 S. Fifth Ave., $2,300.
Douglas Gunderson to Douglas and Shari Gunderson, 1717 Charles St.
Gretchen and Robert Burns to Robert and Gretchen Burns Joint Living Trust, 324 N. 23rd St.
Larry and Martha Linville to Linville Family Trust, 1727 Cameron Ave.
Bakalars Arts LLC, 2123 S. 13th St., $157,000.
Kathryn Chrysler to Kathryn Chrysler Irrevocable Trust, 3372 S. East Ave.
Roxanne Fox to Rox Fox Family Trust, 2321 Hoeschler Drive.
Gregory Northup to Northup Rentals LLC, 2316, 2318, 2320, 2322 State Road, 1319 and 1321 S. 23rd St.
Rebecca Bacon Family Trust to April Sherry, 1400 Redfield St., $95,000.
AKD Petroleum to Kwik Trip Inc., 2308 Rose St., $786,000.
Debra Carlson to James Curtis, 5005 County Road B, $199,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Jill and Timothy Jones to Stephanie and Tyler Jones, 802 Oak Timber Drive.
Charles and Elizabeth Albury to Barbara Bennie, 2102 Evenson Drive, $355,000.
Michael and Susan Sharpe to June Gildermeister I, Daniel and Mary Luebke, 1855 Wood Run Place, $430,000.
Laurie and William Wolf to APD Holdings LLC, 520 and 522 Vilas St., $175,000.
Katrina and Wade Turner to Wade and Katrina Turner Irrevocable Trust, 1833 Putter Court.
BANGOR
Christopher and Denise Meyer to Justin Johnson, $265,000.
HOLMEN
Gregory and Lauri Theisen to Christal and Jake Vogel, $380,000.
Barry and Nancy Lee Revocable Trust to JL Family Farms LLC, $705,000.
Aaron and Sarah Pronschinske to Dylan Kazynski and Elyse Root, $232,500.
MKM Enterprises of WI Inc. to CL W Properties LLC, $460,000.
Dana and Joseph Zabel to Choua and Your Vang, $262,000.
ROCKLAND
Cameron and Carrie Wells to Towner Construction LLC, 1570 Hickory St., $18,000.
WEST SALEM
Danny and Elizabeth Bohner to Michael Lafleur, $180,000.
Stan Gorius to Agnieszka and Eric Perl.
Brian Else and Carrie Ihle-Elsen to Margette Baker, $442,900.
Linda and Robert Campbell, Audrey Gaio-Johnston, Michael and Valerie Huebsch and Elinor and Eric Johnston to Daniel Heath and Samantha Jones, $179,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
David and Dianne Wolf Joint Revocable Trust to Mark and Tatiana Wolf, $132,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Charlene Vian and Jordan Zimmerman to Diana and Gregory Meeuwsen, $189,000.
David Plummer to Colleen Stevens, $152,000.
Paul Colburn to Amy and Paul Colburn.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Sunray Dairy LLP to Douglas Wortman, $47,500.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Brian, Krystal, Ryan and Victoria Campbell to John Temp.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Megan Mill to Erick Smith, $122,000.
Daniel and Mary Luebke to Chad and Whitney Wacker, $220,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Michael Lynch to Mark and Nicole Roberts, $60,000.
Riverland Energy Cooperative to State of Wisconsin DOT.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Bradley Abicht to Paul and Sarah Gerrard, $135,000.
