La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, March 15

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Marine Credit Union to Erica Judge, 817 Caledonia St., $125,200.
Rebecca Fry to Matthew Schmidt, 1725 Kane St., $122,900.
Cheryl Anderson, Vicky Faas, Allen, Brian, David, Kevin and Robert Lueck, Debra Lyskowski and Becky Valentine to BNW Enterprises, 2922 S. 23rd St., $135,000.
Shawn Ward to Kelly Mather, 915 S. Fifth Ave., $207,500.
Beverly Havlik to Paul Dawson, 1502 George St., $90,000.
Jessica and William Kaiser to Usonia LLC, 724 S. 17th St., $142,500.
CNC Management Inc. to WS Investments LLC, 525 Kane St., $39,000.
Kathleen and Russell Holman to Mitchell Moths, 14 Copeland Ave., $182,000.
Jon and Nolan Northup to Northup Rentals LLC, 2316, 2318, 2320 and 2322 State Road and 1319 and 1321 S. 23rd St.
Paul Gerrard to Emily and Lucas Zei, 127 S. 22nd St., $115,000.
Pointe West Investments LLC to Big River Group LLC, 900 and 902 Vine St. and 228 N. Ninth St., $275,000.
Frahm Investments LLC to Swing Enterprises LLC, 520 S. Seventh St., $575,000.
Joseph Bond III to Joseph Bond Jr., 330 and 332 Liberty St.
Joseph Bond Jr. to LJT&A Rentals LLC, 330 and 332 Liberty St.
Clint Meyer Enterprises LLC to Jesica Wang, 2925 Farnam St., $249,900.
Ellen Flynn and Bernard McGarty to McGarty-Flynn Family LTD Partnership, 109 S. 14th St.
Isaak Owen to Michael Alesch, 1103 Pine St., $215,000.
Ana Aguilar and Jonathan McKenzie to Bradley Cherney, 2216 S. 30th St., $162,325.
Michael Noelke to Chriss and Ellen Lashorne, 425 S. 28th St., $190,500.
David Johnson to Robert Deal Jr., 1412 Liberty St., $142,750.
Marsha Erickson to Marsha Erickson Trust, 3536 S. East Ave. and 14 Copeland Ave.
Jeffrey and Mary Key, Luann Piazza and Sandra Staerkel to Amber Fricke and Goeffrey Williams, 3012 Cliffside Drive, $168,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Joan Byrne to Daniel Ducharme and Sheila Erickson, 1366 County Road SS, $227,000.
Susan MacLellan-Tobert and Daren Tobert to Peter Norenberg, 2909 Heather Court, $700,000.
Barbara and Tuenis Zondag to Tuenis and Barbara Zondag Revocable Trust Agreement, 204 Marcou Road.
Mitchell Moths to Glenn Walinski, 1009 Parkridge Drive, $239,000.
Vona Hiser to Nathan Keller and Ashley Nowak, 862 Aspen Valley Drive.
BANGOR
Brianne and Zachary Caulum to Michael Capwell, $140,000.
HOLMEN
Adam and Alison Wershofen to La Crosse County.
Cheng Her and Pao Xiong to NP Haugen 2016 Trust, $250,000.
Ryan and Shannon Hulett to Amy and Michael Dunham, $283,500.
Thorud Development LLC to Carol and Tony Knutson, $51,900.
Mona and Ricky Grandall to Dustin and Mary Cherney, 713 Evergreen Drive, $228,000.
Jenbrat Properties LLC to McCathie Investments LLC, $113,900.
Birdd Land Investments Inc. to Diane and Douglas Jorstad, $68,000.
Kates North LLC to Daleeho LLC, $225,000.
Jennifer Dudei and Troy Dudei to Troy Dudei.
David Rybold to Mona and Ricky Grandall, $262,500.
Linda and Scott Sargent to Jacqueline Lair, Ryan and Shaun Mullikin.
WEST SALEM
Arthur and Patricia Wells to Brianne and Zachary Caulum, $242,000.
Renee Potaracke to Katherine Knower, $154,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Ana and Duane Schaper to Jennifer and Joshua Bungartz, $200,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
Susan Anderson Irrevocable Living Trust to Arthur and Patricia Wells, $175,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Barbara and Thomas Bice to City of La Crosse and La Crosse Regional Airport.
Jack and Mary Litsheim to Jason Crocker and Nicole Wohlrab, $184,000.
R&S Dahlby Trust to Terry Leland, $227,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Bruce and Jacqueline Schlifer to Jennifer Banse and Benjamin and Brian Schlifer.
Jennifer and Troy Dudei to Jennifer Dudei.
Kelsey and Matthew Neubauer to John Pervin IV, $35,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Patrick Bahr to Patrick Bahr Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Cynthia and Ronald Oldenburg to Katie and Michael Schultz, $245,544.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Bradlee and Tasha Miller to Dana and Jordan Schaller, $415,000.
Darlene Evenson to Kimberly Hasz and Jacob Stoll, $54,000.
David and Patricia Carpenter to Celeste and Robert Lorenz.
Celeste and Robert Lorenz to Jennifer Willis, $132,500.
Judith Aretz to Joelle and Nolan Arentz.
Nordahl and Patricia Haugen to N&P Haugen Trust.
Mary Horman to Ryan and Shannon Hulett, $352,500.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Robert and Beverly Schaller Trust to La Crosse County.
Paul Church to Heather and Paul Church.
Katy Acres Farm LLC to Alderson Joint Revocable Trust, $2,400,000.
Lon and Michelle Hackett to Dustan and Lena Owens, $150,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Roger Croell to Gregory Croell.