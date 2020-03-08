La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, March 8

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Lopez V Inc. to Angela and Jacqueline Hoch, 1215 Winnebago St., $123,000.
Trail Destinations LLC to Jacob and Rebecca Hegge, 141 and 139 S. 21st St.
James Pfiffner Estate to Richard and TJ Stegen, 2503 S. 17th St., $54,000.
Sharon Hampson to Jeffrey and Samantha White, 2510 Cass St., $375,000.
Warm & Cozy LLC to Matthew Yeske, 2202 Charles St., $131,000.
Moonstone Meadow LLC to Cale and Tatum Zuiker, 1810 Wood St., $164,900.
Billie and Craig Stevens to Ian and Whitney Turner, 1601 Market St., $229,900.
Gerald Fritz to Parker Prestige Properties LLC, 612 S. East Ave., $95,000.
Cary and Margaret Czechowicz to Tanya and Tim Czechwicz, 3030 Willow Drive.
Thomas McGowan Estate to John Schleifer, 1822 Onalaska Ave., $23,000.
Caitlyn and Steven Erhardt to Jennifer Haydon, 2437 Prospect St., $150,500.
Sharon Glaunert to Mark and Nancy Misch, 3177 S. 29th St., $175,000.
Brian and Jennifer Faught to Benjamin Kaiser, 1603 Charles St., $176,000.
Gundersen Clinic LTD to City of La Crosse, 5248 S. 33rd St., $260,000.
Charyl and Tyler Norris to Melodi and Ryan Harnwell, 1538 Hyde Ave., $150,000.
Mary Koenig to Benjamin and Hana Schauf, 2809 S. 31st St., $152,000.
Jason and Jesica Wang to Joseph Tunks, 2005 S. 21st St., $162,200.
BratagerProperties 1 LLC to Timothy Vian, 1109 and 1111 Logan St., $160,000.
Kevin Howell to Keith Ender, 1022 St. Paul St., $132,200.
Favre Rentals LLC to Lucas Shallue, 2547 S. 15th St., $161,000.
Rosanne Anderson and Kevin McCusker to MPL Holdings LLC, 511 Jackson St., $81,500.
Richard Grant to NRE Properties LLC, 710, 712 and 714 Kane St., $90,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Jaclyn and Mikkel Dunnum to Xor Vue and Jaylia Yang, 1021 Oak Forest Drive, $216,000.
Sung Jeung and Jung Kim to Tonya and Thomas Aiello Jr., 2306 Sandside Court, $295,500.
Tuenis Zondag Revocable Trust to Tuenis Zondag, 204 Marcou Road.
Barbara Zondag Revocable Trust to Barbara Zondag, 204 Marcou Road.
HOLMEN
Thorud Development LLC to North Country Contractors of West Salem Inc., $51,900.
Steven and Kathleen Lathrop Revocable Trust to Lori Whitt, $365,000.
Mark and Nicole Fries and Sheriff La Crosse County to Kenneth Tschumper, $172,200.
Talia and Tyler Thelemann to Lisa and Tracy Phillips, $187,000.
KDR Properties of WI LLC to Slab Properties LLC, $400,000.
ROCKLAND
Jerold and Karen Leis to Jerold and Karen Leis Irrevocable Living Trust.
WEST SALEM
Carmen and Reuben Rhodes to Reuben and Carmen Rhodes Irrevocable Living Trust.
TOWN OF BARRE
Kim Bringe to David and Kim Bringe.
TOWN OF BURNS
JK Birds LLC to Baltazar Trujillo, $255,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Amy and Matthew Sloan to Amanda Milde, $164,999.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
George Carrie Revocable Trust to George Carrie and Roslyn Lemoine, $87,850.
Jill and Mark Schlifer to Andrew Schlifer.
Schlifer Development LLC to Amanda Zeman.
Caryl and Gene Cottrell to Olivya Stingl, $72,500.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
RTLJ Enterprises LLC to Jay June and Aimee Strom, $250,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Timekeep Property LLC to Goehner Investments 1 LLC, $210,000.
Barbara and Gregory Grob to Anthony Horacek, $607,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Karen and Richard Terilkowski to Lindsey and Joseph Ziolkowski Jr., $305,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Jeffrey and Lynette Jasuta to Paul Johnson, $53,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Alison Thimis to Amy and Matthew Sloan, $352,500.