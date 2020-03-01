La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, March 1

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Cody Cavallin to Sara Matzek and James Timmer, 3132 S. 28th St., $166,575.
James and Kathy Powell to JPK Investments LLC, 2010 Liberty St.
Carl and Sandra Wiggert to Benjamin and Kylie Burns, 211 N. 24th St., $260,000.
Brandon and Nicole Penzkover to Ashley Pierce-Sanders and Keaton Sanders, 1236 Adams St., $189,450.
Eddie and Linda Leach to ellen and Justin Utley, 1238 Cliffwood Lane, $200,000.
Kari and Ryan Delong to Hupomone Ventures LLC, 1908 State St., $155,000.
Becky and Jeffrey Michaels to Jeffrey and Becky Michaels Revocable Trust, 2696 and 2698 S. Seventh St., $183,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Va Lor and Vange Xiong, 1615 Moore St.
Arthur McClure to Robert Piper, 2302 Hoeschler Drive, $160,000.
Kathleen Scott to Angela Boardman and Erik Nelson, 2516 Onalaska Ave.
Joel and Katherine Elgin to Lauren and Paul Wallace, 2332 Ferry St., $163,000.
Kenny Crook to Margaret and Matthew Dubois, 4648 Juniper St., $182,000.
Arlene Tabber to Jonathan Dean and Jessica Ebert, 2417 Wood St., $160,000.
Victor Towne to Kimberly and Victor Towne, 2138 George St., 1212 Hayes St., 1313 Avon St.
Robert and Sylvia Weathers to Nathaniel Weathers, 3414 Robinsdale Ave.
Carol and Richard Treakle to Richard and Thomas Treakle, 1720 Onalaska Ave.
Riteway Bus LLC to Rebecca Bacon Family Trust, 3432 S. East Ave., $173,000.
Sine-Averbeck Trust to David McDonald and Angela Petersen-McDonald, 2804 Jordan Place, $238,000.
Daniel and Jennifer Hegge and Sheriff La Crosse County to NRE Properties LLC, 2522 S. 14th St., $111,000.
Mary and Richard Sage to Charlene Krocker, 3315 Solaris Lane, $185,000.
Andrew Goehner to Trevor McDonald, 411 and 413 Rose St., $170,000.
Mark and Loretta Werner to Gundersen Lutheran Administrative Services Inc., 2030 S. Seventh St., $490,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Amanda and Jason Denault to Levi Moua and Kia Vang, 2119 Golfview Lane, $287,000.
Legacy Holdings LLC to Shaylyn Franke and Joshua Goldbeck, 206 S. Eighth Ave. $159,000.
Brian and Christine Wittkop to Jacob Fry and Jessi Sveen, 104 Oak Forest Drive, $240,000.
OLP Onalaska LLC to Patriot ExchangeRight Onalaska LLC, 9408 State Road, $7,115,000.
Patriot ExchangeRight Onalaska LLC to ExchangeRight Net Leased Portfolio 32 DST, 9408 State Road 16, $7,610,000.
Gerald and Gertrude Duffrin to Ashley and Lynnette Iverson, 1022 Kristy Lane, $185,000.
HOLMEN
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to McCathie Investments LLC, $99,800.
Holmen Investments LLC to Christopher and Sarah Thompson, $305,900.
Village of Holmen to McCathie Investments LLC.
Aben Farms LLC to Goehner Investments LLC, 920 and 860 Long Coulee Road, $695,000.
Brent and Kimberly Johnson to Brent and Kimberly Johnson.
JR Sand Lake LLC to La Crosse County.
Sadie Gelder to Circle 3 Investments LLC, $154,900.
WEST SALEM
Andrea and Robert Tweed to Dlynn Horstman, $184,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Clarice and Roy Koltermann to Roy and Clarice Koltermann Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF BARRE
Dechomai Asset Trust to Karen Drazkowski Revocable Trust and Mark Drazkowski Revocable Trust.
Dechomai Asset Trust to Robert Flottmeyer, $180,000.
Dechomai Asset Trust to Nancy and Robert Flottmeyer, $210,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Muhammad Rana to Elizabeth White.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Dennis Labus to Dennis Labus Revocable Trust.
Mary Sinclair to Rich and Mary Sinclair Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Jon and Lynette Labus Revocable Trust to Dennis Labus.
Dennis Labus to Jon and Lynette Labus Revocable Trust.
Dennis Labus to Dennis Labus Irrevocable Trust.
Thomas Nettel to Christopher and Leighann Wilkes, $425,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Jay and Rita Loeffler to Jay and Rita Loeffler Irrevocable Trust Agreement.
Michelle McElligott and Phillip Randles Jr. to Thomas and Tricia Yoshizumi, $300,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Thomas and Mary Hofer Joint Revocable Trust to Brandon and Nicole Penzkover, $367,500.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
George and Patricia Schmidt to La Crosse County.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Rich Sinclair to Rich and Mary Sinclair Revocable Trust.
David McDonald and Angela Petersen-McDonald to Rachel and Steven Schroeder, $207,500.