La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, May 10

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Marsha Juran to Jeffrey Sipe, 432 Losey Blvd. S., $139,000.
Kyle and Megan Seubert to Yevgeniy Foster, 1516 Hyde Ave., $196,500.
Alexander and Olivia Gaethke to Clark Lundquist, 1814 S. 21st Place, $185,000.
Jennifer and Robert Seberg to Alexander Houlihan, 415 Ferry St., $102,500.
Kerrie Salm to Aaron and Emily Clements, 2915 S. 23rd St., $155,000.
Robert Daugherty Jr. and Sally Wittenberg to CMKJ Properties LLC, 1411 and 1413 Kane St., 1623 and 1625 South Ave. and 323 S. 22nd St., $315,000.
Heidi Schroeder-Tumerman and Marc Tumerman to Laura Vose, 2365 Sablewood Road, $659,900.
Mary Larkin to Jacob and Kristy Honaker, 2146 S. 23rd St., $179,000.
Robert Netzer to Bauer Estates LLC, 1403 Charles St., $21,605.
Daisy Toft to Ohana Project Revocable Trust, 1421 Farnam St., $150,000.
Front Street Properties to Ironside Properties LLC, 2401 Hauser St., $500,000.
ALP Holdings 1 LLC and Bluff View Properties LLC to ALP Holdings 1 LLC, 1409 Madison St., $150,500.
Joshua Rank to Joshua and Samantha Rank, 2108 S. 20th St.
Debra and William Storey to Chloe and Zachary Gosse, 1701 Winnebago St., $87,500.
Hannah Dickinson to Louis Estacio II, 2301 Loomis St., $135,000.
Jeff and Kristen Slade to Corry and Joe Vanaelstyn, 3152 S. 33rd St., $121,000.
Harold and Kristy Garzee to Kyle and Mykala Isensee, 3320 Robinsdale Ave., $185,000.
David and Kathryn Holstrom to RRJ Holdings LLC, 411 and 601 La Crosse St., $258,000.
Rosemary Hefti to Barbara, Hudson and Lawrence Schamberger, 771 N. 22nd St., $180,000.
CB Property Management LLC to Bradley Baerwaldt, 2810 and 2812 Onalaska Ave.
Patrick Salter to William Klein and Molly Sygulla, 428 N. 23rd St., $270,000.
Myra and Randy Burkhardt to Jody Erickson and Puamomi Fernandez, 1305 Moorings Drive, $390,000.
Gerald Murphy to Beth and John Sanders, 2607 Sunrise Drive, $201,000.
Water Place One LLC to Eric Bashaw and Deborah Neitzel, 639 Pettibone Point Way, $520,000.
Jean Novack and Philip Sandberg to Alyssa and Michael Grinde, 2838 N. Richard Drive, $240,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Joyce Rugen to Booker Bredlau and Krisana Zoromski, 706 N. Fourth Ave., $185,000.
Danny and Patsy Carr to Glenda and Roy Kanis, 465 Coronado Circle, $289,900.
Nathan Hill Estates LLC to Danny and Patsy Carr, 234 Crestwood Lane, $305,000.
Benjamin and Christine Delong to Gary and Shanna Collins, 626 Gail Ave., $245,000.
Elizabeth and Victor Hill to Benjamin and Christine Delong, 1001 Streblow St., $330,000.
Elizabeth and Paul Wichmann to Rita and Timothy Miller, 623 Hanson Court, $265,000.
Rosalind Evans Family Trust to Joseph and Sandra Carroll, 724 Sand Lake Road, $250,000.
Douglas and Laurie Schmidt to Sierra Bahr, 121 N. Fourth Ave., $167,500.
Barbara Baertsch to Richard Sweeney II, 906 S. 12th Ave., $90,000.
BANGOR
Gary and Karen Althoff to Gary and Karen Althoff Irrevocable Trust.
Cheryl Gilster to Mikkel Dunnum and Jerri Johnson.
HOLMEN
Tesh Partnership to Hope Stay Holdings LLC, $165,000.
Brandon and Kelli Schlegel to Hannah Dickinson, $223,000.
Christal and Jake Vogel to John Pudowski, $279,500.
WEST SALEM
Michael and Morgan Schmidt to Amber and Nathan Swan, $245,000.
Quinnvestment LLP to APD Holdings LLC, $564,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Manke Farms LLC to Troy Strittmater, $228,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
Jody and Steven Low to Brian and Carmen Mashak, $150,000.
John Olson to John Olson Revocable Living Trust.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Tracy and Troy Littlejohn to Powell Littlejohn, $160,000.
Marlene Howard to Benton and Cassandra Krupicka, $175,000.
Richard and Sandra McKenzie to Emily and Justin Schueller, $230,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Arthur Wolover to Kathy Craig, $40,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Beverly Kettler and Dean Sorenson to Amanda Hayden and Tyler Kastenschmidt, $359,000.
Schams Family Irrevocable Trust to SCL Cottage LLC, $184,200.
Lance and Tricia Aleckson to Michelle and Robert Hanson, $145,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Caley Cavadini to William Griswold.
Ryan Pelowski to Barbara and Boyce Puryear, $199,900.
Kelly Samuels to Timothy Schneider, $200,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Stonehill Development LLC to Terrance Herbst Revocable Trust and Marie Strupp, $10,000.
Stonehill Development LLC to Terrance Herbst Revocable Trust and Marie Strupp, $20,000.
J/D Manske Family Land Holdings LLC to TN Thompson Enterprises, $25,600.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Ricky Laseure to Ricky Laseure and Mary Waddington, $77,300.
Lifetime Design Homes and NTM Enterprises LLC to Hunter Scott, $371,000.
Leslie Kolbo to Jason and Kathryn Yanke, $100,000.
Robert Sobkowiak to Dennis and Linda Sobkowiak, $239,900.
Dawn and Joseph Radsek to Jeffrey and Katelyn Patten, $180,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Barbara Wahlen to Barbara Wahlen Revocable Trust.
Allan Schilling III and Amy Schmidt-Schilling to Dawn and John Mazzola, $472,000.
Audrey and Joseph Uker to Audrey Uker.
Minnetta Jansky to Bradley Frahm, $308,000.
Diane and Michael Ray, Ray Joint Revocable Trust, David and Linda Werner, David and Linda Werner Family Trust, Gary and Linda Werner Revocable Trust to Three Farms LLC, $471,300.
Ray Joint Revocable Trust, David and Linda Werner Family Trust, Gary and Linda Werner Revocable Trust and Roger and Deborah Werner Revocable Trust to La Crosse Rifle Club Inc., $77,900.
