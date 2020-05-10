You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, May 10
REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Marsha Juran to Jeffrey Sipe, 432 Losey Blvd. S., $139,000.

Kyle and Megan Seubert to Yevgeniy Foster, 1516 Hyde Ave., $196,500.

Alexander and Olivia Gaethke to Clark Lundquist, 1814 S. 21st Place, $185,000.

Jennifer and Robert Seberg to Alexander Houlihan, 415 Ferry St., $102,500.

Kerrie Salm to Aaron and Emily Clements, 2915 S. 23rd St., $155,000.

Robert Daugherty Jr. and Sally Wittenberg to CMKJ Properties LLC, 1411 and 1413 Kane St., 1623 and 1625 South Ave. and 323 S. 22nd St., $315,000.

Heidi Schroeder-Tumerman and Marc Tumerman to Laura Vose, 2365 Sablewood Road, $659,900.

Mary Larkin to Jacob and Kristy Honaker, 2146 S. 23rd St., $179,000.

Robert Netzer to Bauer Estates LLC, 1403 Charles St., $21,605.

Daisy Toft to Ohana Project Revocable Trust, 1421 Farnam St., $150,000.

Front Street Properties to Ironside Properties LLC, 2401 Hauser St., $500,000.

ALP Holdings 1 LLC and Bluff View Properties LLC to ALP Holdings 1 LLC, 1409 Madison St., $150,500.

Joshua Rank to Joshua and Samantha Rank, 2108 S. 20th St.

Debra and William Storey to Chloe and Zachary Gosse, 1701 Winnebago St., $87,500.

Hannah Dickinson to Louis Estacio II, 2301 Loomis St., $135,000.

Jeff and Kristen Slade to Corry and Joe Vanaelstyn, 3152 S. 33rd St., $121,000.

Harold and Kristy Garzee to Kyle and Mykala Isensee, 3320 Robinsdale Ave., $185,000.

David and Kathryn Holstrom to RRJ Holdings LLC, 411 and 601 La Crosse St., $258,000.

Rosemary Hefti to Barbara, Hudson and Lawrence Schamberger, 771 N. 22nd St., $180,000.

CB Property Management LLC to Bradley Baerwaldt, 2810 and 2812 Onalaska Ave.

Patrick Salter to William Klein and Molly Sygulla, 428 N. 23rd St., $270,000.

Myra and Randy Burkhardt to Jody Erickson and Puamomi Fernandez, 1305 Moorings Drive, $390,000.

Gerald Murphy to Beth and John Sanders, 2607 Sunrise Drive, $201,000.

Water Place One LLC to Eric Bashaw and Deborah Neitzel, 639 Pettibone Point Way, $520,000.

Jean Novack and Philip Sandberg to Alyssa and Michael Grinde, 2838 N. Richard Drive, $240,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Joyce Rugen to Booker Bredlau and Krisana Zoromski, 706 N. Fourth Ave., $185,000.

Danny and Patsy Carr to Glenda and Roy Kanis, 465 Coronado Circle, $289,900.

Nathan Hill Estates LLC to Danny and Patsy Carr, 234 Crestwood Lane, $305,000.

Benjamin and Christine Delong to Gary and Shanna Collins, 626 Gail Ave., $245,000.

Elizabeth and Victor Hill to Benjamin and Christine Delong, 1001 Streblow St., $330,000.

Elizabeth and Paul Wichmann to Rita and Timothy Miller, 623 Hanson Court, $265,000.

Rosalind Evans Family Trust to Joseph and Sandra Carroll, 724 Sand Lake Road, $250,000.

Douglas and Laurie Schmidt to Sierra Bahr, 121 N. Fourth Ave., $167,500.

Barbara Baertsch to Richard Sweeney II, 906 S. 12th Ave., $90,000.

BANGOR

Gary and Karen Althoff to Gary and Karen Althoff Irrevocable Trust.

Cheryl Gilster to Mikkel Dunnum and Jerri Johnson.

HOLMEN

Tesh Partnership to Hope Stay Holdings LLC, $165,000.

Brandon and Kelli Schlegel to Hannah Dickinson, $223,000.

Christal and Jake Vogel to John Pudowski, $279,500.

WEST SALEM

Michael and Morgan Schmidt to Amber and Nathan Swan, $245,000.

Quinnvestment LLP to APD Holdings LLC, $564,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Manke Farms LLC to Troy Strittmater, $228,000.

TOWN OF BURNS

Jody and Steven Low to Brian and Carmen Mashak, $150,000.

John Olson to John Olson Revocable Living Trust.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Tracy and Troy Littlejohn to Powell Littlejohn, $160,000.

Marlene Howard to Benton and Cassandra Krupicka, $175,000.

Richard and Sandra McKenzie to Emily and Justin Schueller, $230,000.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Arthur Wolover to Kathy Craig, $40,000.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Beverly Kettler and Dean Sorenson to Amanda Hayden and Tyler Kastenschmidt, $359,000.

Schams Family Irrevocable Trust to SCL Cottage LLC, $184,200.

Lance and Tricia Aleckson to Michelle and Robert Hanson, $145,000.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Caley Cavadini to William Griswold.

Ryan Pelowski to Barbara and Boyce Puryear, $199,900.

Kelly Samuels to Timothy Schneider, $200,000.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Stonehill Development LLC to Terrance Herbst Revocable Trust and Marie Strupp, $10,000.

Stonehill Development LLC to Terrance Herbst Revocable Trust and Marie Strupp, $20,000.

J/D Manske Family Land Holdings LLC to TN Thompson Enterprises, $25,600.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Ricky Laseure to Ricky Laseure and Mary Waddington, $77,300.

Lifetime Design Homes and NTM Enterprises LLC to Hunter Scott, $371,000.

Leslie Kolbo to Jason and Kathryn Yanke, $100,000.

Robert Sobkowiak to Dennis and Linda Sobkowiak, $239,900.

Dawn and Joseph Radsek to Jeffrey and Katelyn Patten, $180,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Barbara Wahlen to Barbara Wahlen Revocable Trust.

Allan Schilling III and Amy Schmidt-Schilling to Dawn and John Mazzola, $472,000.

Audrey and Joseph Uker to Audrey Uker.

Minnetta Jansky to Bradley Frahm, $308,000.

Diane and Michael Ray, Ray Joint Revocable Trust, David and Linda Werner, David and Linda Werner Family Trust, Gary and Linda Werner Revocable Trust to Three Farms LLC, $471,300.

Ray Joint Revocable Trust, David and Linda Werner Family Trust, Gary and Linda Werner Revocable Trust and Roger and Deborah Werner Revocable Trust to La Crosse Rifle Club Inc., $77,900.

