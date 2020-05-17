You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, May 17
REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, May 17

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

S&K Conner LLC to Ashley and Richard Shawley III, 316 Copeland Ave., $75,000.

Charles Snider to Charles and Cynthia Snider, 1523 Prospect St., $132,100.

Nathaniel Roesler to NR Enterprises LLC, 1506, 1508, 1727 and 1729 Wood St.

Eric Bashaw and Debbie Neitzel to Dale and Steven Harris, 4418 Oak Drive, $575,000.

Cynthia Vieth and Nancy Davis, 4370 Brickyard Lane, $239,900.

Christopher Stauffer to 1203 Rentals LLC, 802 Adams St. and 1203 S. Eighth St., $125,000.

Bruce Wendling to Nicolae and Sarah Ostrovschi, 4349 N. Mariah Drive, $42,000.

Kathleen and Nicholas Charles Sr. to Allison and Daniel Schneider, 1010 Cass St., $210,000.

Leah Turk to Kelly Henry, 2036 Prospect St., $103,500.

AKD Petroleum LLC to SKD Petroleum LLC, 1914 State Road, $630,000.

Scott Gibson to Michael Jensen, 2046 S. 29th St., $182,000.

Betty and Roland Helmreich to Johnathon and Renee Visgar, 1940 State Road, $179,900.

Kimberly Hirschuber to Jamie and Kimberly Hirschuber, 2606 Crestline Place.

Richard Gilles to Kathy Degner, 4432 S. 33rd Court, $186,600.

George Community Property Trust to Robert George Living Trust, 1249 Moorings Drive.

Schulze Properties of La Crosse LLC to OffCampusLaCrosse LLC, 1012 and 1014 State St., $155,000.

Stephen and Tamara Porter to Houachie and Xang Hang, 4505 Cliffside Drive, $233,000.

Lynne Leuthe to Daryl and Rhonda Brye, 2124 Jackson St., $169,900.

Frederick Smith Estate to Maci Sprosty, 3103 Glendale Ave., $169,000.

Jason and Shannon Krautkramer to Nicholas Mier, 1616 Loomis St., $151,700.

Natalie and Tyler Hugill to Carolyn and Steven Mais, 4607 Juniper St., $169,000.

Warren and Donna Engelson Trust to Kylie Doberstein and Joseph Lewis, 2214 Green Bay St., $170,000.

James and Kathleen Bagniefski to Anna and Joshua Hendrickson, 307 S. 24th St., $200,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Kevin and Lisa Lavery to Mark Polodna, 545 N. 11th Ave., $199,000.

Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation Inc. to Cody and Mackenzie Vaughn, 303 S. 13th Ave., $230,000.

Mary and Nicholas Mutter to Andrea and Robert Herczeg, 505 Coulee Court, $495,500.

Charles and Luann Roth to Charles and Luann Roth Revocable Trust, 517 E. Larkspur Lane.

Brandon and Molly Beal to Heidi Arciszewski and Kelly Kalinowski, 617 Gilster St., $271,600.

Richard and Marjorie Fries Trust to Rosalind Evans, 806 Barson Court, $224,900.

Coulee Holdings LLC to Caleb Carpenter to Kylie Reikowski, 527 Birdie Court, $315,000.

L. Novak Trust to Brent Scalf, 1559 Main St., $180,500.

Debra and Garrick Brown to Debra and Garrick Brown, Kadee and Terrell Mallett, 954 S. 11th Ave.

Brian and Elizabeth Mansky to Traci Voshart, 314 N. Fourth Ave., $175,000.

Chase and Grace Gleason to Bryan Strittmater, 519 N. 11th Ave., $154,900.

BANGOR

JMP Partners to Bangor Feed LLC, $110,000.

HOLMEN

Blia and Kou Yang to Charles and Chelsey Pember, $250,000.

Thorud Development LLC to MB Real Estate Investment LLC, $48,900.

Chelsea and James Hestpfahl to Brandon and Molly Beal, $339,900.

Susan Thompson to Justin and Mischa Sandwick, $195,000.

Angela and Rian Tuma to Jacob Hehir, $199,000.

Charles and Heather Hauser to Cassandra and Steven Hughes, $241,000.

Choice Construction LLC to Charles and Heather Hauser, $390,000.

Kou and Ying Thao to Jacob Carlson, $175,000.

Thorud Development to Tonia Wright, $48,900.

Thorud Development LLC to James Westpfahl, $48,900.

ROCKLAND

Amanda and Zachary Leis to Alex Reindl, $227,000.

WEST SALEM

E&C Gullicksrud Revocable Trust to Judith and Wilbert Hutchins, $125,000.

Laura Freit-Hammes and John Hammes to Rachelle Bardeen, $174,000.

Cindy Kreibich to A&L McCormick LLC.

TOWN OF BARRE

James Shurson Revocable Trust to David, Deanna and Louis Stelloh, $550,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Jeanne Ganrude to Nancy and Roger Kannel, $153,300.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Kimberly and Nicholas Jolivette to Kimberly and Nicholas Jolivette.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Daniel and Katherine Kern to Jessica Upton and Anthony Wilder, $305,000.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Anna and James Driscoll to Jay and Jennifer Christianson, $35,000.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Kimberly and Thomas Culp to Kimberly and Thomas Culp.

Joan Brandt to Joan Brandt and Tifanie Davis.

Norman Deml Jr. to Laurie and Marc Bertram, $325,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Holly and Michael Smith to Gretchen and Mark McBride.

Lifetime Design Homes and NTM Enterprises LLC to Daniel and Diane Kirschbaum, $408,500.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Jacob Scott to Jacob and Wendy Scott.

Daryl and Rhonda Brye to Jeremy and Lisa Reed, $268,000.

Jeremy and Lisa Reed to Jerrick Savall, $160,000.

Timothy and Julie Wichelt Joint Revocable Trust to Timothy Wichelt.

