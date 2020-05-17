La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, May 17

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
S&K Conner LLC to Ashley and Richard Shawley III, 316 Copeland Ave., $75,000.
Charles Snider to Charles and Cynthia Snider, 1523 Prospect St., $132,100.
Nathaniel Roesler to NR Enterprises LLC, 1506, 1508, 1727 and 1729 Wood St.
Eric Bashaw and Debbie Neitzel to Dale and Steven Harris, 4418 Oak Drive, $575,000.
Cynthia Vieth and Nancy Davis, 4370 Brickyard Lane, $239,900.
Christopher Stauffer to 1203 Rentals LLC, 802 Adams St. and 1203 S. Eighth St., $125,000.
Bruce Wendling to Nicolae and Sarah Ostrovschi, 4349 N. Mariah Drive, $42,000.
Kathleen and Nicholas Charles Sr. to Allison and Daniel Schneider, 1010 Cass St., $210,000.
Leah Turk to Kelly Henry, 2036 Prospect St., $103,500.
AKD Petroleum LLC to SKD Petroleum LLC, 1914 State Road, $630,000.
Scott Gibson to Michael Jensen, 2046 S. 29th St., $182,000.
Betty and Roland Helmreich to Johnathon and Renee Visgar, 1940 State Road, $179,900.
Kimberly Hirschuber to Jamie and Kimberly Hirschuber, 2606 Crestline Place.
Richard Gilles to Kathy Degner, 4432 S. 33rd Court, $186,600.
George Community Property Trust to Robert George Living Trust, 1249 Moorings Drive.
Schulze Properties of La Crosse LLC to OffCampusLaCrosse LLC, 1012 and 1014 State St., $155,000.
Stephen and Tamara Porter to Houachie and Xang Hang, 4505 Cliffside Drive, $233,000.
Lynne Leuthe to Daryl and Rhonda Brye, 2124 Jackson St., $169,900.
Frederick Smith Estate to Maci Sprosty, 3103 Glendale Ave., $169,000.
Jason and Shannon Krautkramer to Nicholas Mier, 1616 Loomis St., $151,700.
Natalie and Tyler Hugill to Carolyn and Steven Mais, 4607 Juniper St., $169,000.
Warren and Donna Engelson Trust to Kylie Doberstein and Joseph Lewis, 2214 Green Bay St., $170,000.
James and Kathleen Bagniefski to Anna and Joshua Hendrickson, 307 S. 24th St., $200,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Kevin and Lisa Lavery to Mark Polodna, 545 N. 11th Ave., $199,000.
Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation Inc. to Cody and Mackenzie Vaughn, 303 S. 13th Ave., $230,000.
Mary and Nicholas Mutter to Andrea and Robert Herczeg, 505 Coulee Court, $495,500.
Charles and Luann Roth to Charles and Luann Roth Revocable Trust, 517 E. Larkspur Lane.
Brandon and Molly Beal to Heidi Arciszewski and Kelly Kalinowski, 617 Gilster St., $271,600.
Richard and Marjorie Fries Trust to Rosalind Evans, 806 Barson Court, $224,900.
Coulee Holdings LLC to Caleb Carpenter to Kylie Reikowski, 527 Birdie Court, $315,000.
L. Novak Trust to Brent Scalf, 1559 Main St., $180,500.
Debra and Garrick Brown to Debra and Garrick Brown, Kadee and Terrell Mallett, 954 S. 11th Ave.
Brian and Elizabeth Mansky to Traci Voshart, 314 N. Fourth Ave., $175,000.
Chase and Grace Gleason to Bryan Strittmater, 519 N. 11th Ave., $154,900.
BANGOR
JMP Partners to Bangor Feed LLC, $110,000.
HOLMEN
Blia and Kou Yang to Charles and Chelsey Pember, $250,000.
Thorud Development LLC to MB Real Estate Investment LLC, $48,900.
Chelsea and James Hestpfahl to Brandon and Molly Beal, $339,900.
Susan Thompson to Justin and Mischa Sandwick, $195,000.
Angela and Rian Tuma to Jacob Hehir, $199,000.
Charles and Heather Hauser to Cassandra and Steven Hughes, $241,000.
Choice Construction LLC to Charles and Heather Hauser, $390,000.
Kou and Ying Thao to Jacob Carlson, $175,000.
Thorud Development to Tonia Wright, $48,900.
Thorud Development LLC to James Westpfahl, $48,900.
ROCKLAND
Amanda and Zachary Leis to Alex Reindl, $227,000.
WEST SALEM
E&C Gullicksrud Revocable Trust to Judith and Wilbert Hutchins, $125,000.
Laura Freit-Hammes and John Hammes to Rachelle Bardeen, $174,000.
Cindy Kreibich to A&L McCormick LLC.
TOWN OF BARRE
James Shurson Revocable Trust to David, Deanna and Louis Stelloh, $550,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Jeanne Ganrude to Nancy and Roger Kannel, $153,300.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Kimberly and Nicholas Jolivette to Kimberly and Nicholas Jolivette.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Daniel and Katherine Kern to Jessica Upton and Anthony Wilder, $305,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Anna and James Driscoll to Jay and Jennifer Christianson, $35,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Kimberly and Thomas Culp to Kimberly and Thomas Culp.
Joan Brandt to Joan Brandt and Tifanie Davis.
Norman Deml Jr. to Laurie and Marc Bertram, $325,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Holly and Michael Smith to Gretchen and Mark McBride.
Lifetime Design Homes and NTM Enterprises LLC to Daniel and Diane Kirschbaum, $408,500.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Jacob Scott to Jacob and Wendy Scott.
Daryl and Rhonda Brye to Jeremy and Lisa Reed, $268,000.
Jeremy and Lisa Reed to Jerrick Savall, $160,000.
Timothy and Julie Wichelt Joint Revocable Trust to Timothy Wichelt.
