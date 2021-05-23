La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, May 23

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Ka Xiong and WAcha Yang to Chor Yang, 1706 Kane St., $39,311.
Thomas Morstatter and La Crosse County Sheriff to LSF8 Master Participation Trust, 1218 16th St. S.
Darlene Dovenberg to DC Tracks LLC, 422, 424, 426 and 428 Ninth St. N., 423, 425, 427 and 429 11th St. N., 419 12th St. N., 911, 913, 915, 917, 1110, 1112, 1114 and 1116 Vine St., 1720 State St.
Debra Kroll to Derrick and Debra Kroll Revocable Trust, 308 Losey Blvd N.
Scott Path to Path Investments LLC, 307, 309, 311 and 313 23rd St. S.
Thomas Emery Estate to Bonnie and Mark Classen, 1730 Winnebago St., $180,000.
S&H Investments of Menomonie LLC to JPL Holdings LLC, 131 23rd St. N., $249,900.
Cecilia and William Doskocil to Kevin and Lisa Colburn, 3312 Levy Lane, $195,000.
Marine Credit Union to George Brown, 720 Division St., $154,900.
Kevin and Lisa Colburn to Zong Lee and Ka Zoua Moua, 2907 Glendale Ave., $222,250.
City of La Crosse to Cynthia and Laurie Arauz, 2549 13th Place S.
Claire and Phillip Mitchell to Deborah Angelini, Jacqueline and Russell Herberg, 325 14th St. S., $353,000.
Robert and Sheree Blum to Steven and Tracy Weidner, 415 Sixth St. N., $209,400.
Historic Gund Brewery Lofts LLC to the City of La Crosse, 2130 South Ave.
Gary Sebranek to Lopez V Inc., 6022 Robil Court E., $182,500.
Katie Larsen to Ethan Sobkowiak, 1619 Weston St.
Mathew Manske to Lisa Manske, 1409 27th St. S.
Alexis and Joshua Beauchene to Jeremy Krenn, 2428 Prospect St., $135,000.
Amy Hillebrand to David and Micheline Swan, 3024 Lincoln Ave., $235,000.
Frederick Lysaker to NRE Properties LLC, 706, 708 and 710 Caledonia St., $75,000.
Beth and Seth Rossow to Lori and Paul Moe, 4690 Brickyard Lane, $395,000.
Sarah Korte, Beth and Troy Limberg to the Public and T&B Real Estate Holdings LLC, 816 and 818 Adams St., 2021 and 2023 21st St. S., 1320 and 1322 Market St.
Jacqueline Hoch to Angela Hoch, 1215 Winnebago St.
Linda Schneider to Vijayalakshmi Kumar and Jagadeesh Lakshminarayanan, 2155 22nd St. S., $190,100.
CouleeCap Inc. to Ryan Faas, 425 Mississippi St., $180,000.
Clint Meyer Enterprises LLC to Travis Babb, 1405 31st Place S., $207,250.
Martha Balfany to Gregory Balfany, 918 28th St. S.
Joyce Heil to Rebecca Roble and Richard Rohe, 1106 Nancy Court, $262,000.
Jennifer and Paul Runnoe to Peter and Sarah Hines, 2127 Mississippi St., $220,000.
CouleeCap Inc. to Kaden Laufenberg, 421 Mississippi St., $180,000.
Oscar and Patricia Focke to Aksel and Margaret Gundersen, 326 17th St. S., $347,000.
Jeremy and Suzanne Pence to Grant and Trista Fullmer, 1909 19th St. S., $141,900.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Jill and Raymond Monroe III to Adam and Laura Coole, $549,900.
Overcome LLC to Bargeld LLC, 200 Mason St., $125,000.
Katherine and Lee Eckstein to Lee and Katherine Eckstein Joint Revocable Trust, 2465 Spring Hill Way.
Duaine Oliver Estate to Aaron Johnson, 2405 Craig Court, $235,000.
Nancy Silbaugh to Brandon Dymond, 302 Fourth Ave. N., $170,100.
Steven Keating to Holly and Steven Keating, 1330 Pine St.
T5 Ventures LLC to Deborah and Ernest Tourville, 1577 Young Drive E.
Kayce and Nicholas Carter to Kayce and Nicholas Carter, 802 Westwood Drive.
Clifford and Susan Barley to Jerry and Lauralee Rood, 1638 Keller Court, $520,000.
New Hope Onalaska Inc. to Eleven-11 LLC, 420 and 426 Second Ave. S.
Lori and Robert Reischl to Kaitlyn Brattland and Jordan Trim, 1210 Rosewood Trail, $288,400.
Eric and Sue Guth to Janet and Lawrence Kent, 1892 Wood Run Place, $579,500.
BANGOR
Carmen Reddie-Mahlum to Marcus Johnson, $204,900.
Carrie Kallstrom to Gina and Jeffrey Dietrich Jr., $315,000.
HOLMEN
Jamey Lessard to Jamey and Samantha Lessard.
Andrew and Dawn Oliver to Derek and Emily Scheevel, $320,000.
Sally and Thomas Weise to Susan Phillippi Revocable Trust, $60,000.
Tonia Wright to Dakota and Emily Whitney, $335,700.
Sally and Thomas Weise to Kimberly and Timothy McGinnis, $57,500.
Randi Menk to Anita and Jeffrey Fisher, $243,000.
WEST SALEM
Darlene Dovenberg to Dovenberg Investments LLC.
JTK Construction LLC to Heather and Justin Jehn, $415,000.
Diane Johnson and La Crosse County Sheriff to Thomas Ceresa, $177,000.
Jo Poudrier to Adam and Robyn Foye, $345,000.
Amber and Justin Kaminsky to Jessica Nuttelman and Michael Zahurones, $239,900.
TOWN OF BARRE
Dean and Nancy Wetzel to Alex Jeffrey and Kim Truong, $650,000.
Octagon Farms Partnership to La Crosse County.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
James Melby to James Melby and Claudia Schneller-Melby.
Jenna Paglini to Greg Paglini.
Joel Olson to Jacob and Rowan Hart, $220,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Jean and Matthew Shepeck to Jean and Matthew Shepeck.
Aben Farms LLC to Good Boy Inc., $640,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Sandra Hanson to Nels and Sandra Hanson.
Nels and Sandra Hanson to Nels and Sandra Hanson Trust.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
La Crosse County to State of Wisconsin DOT.
Gregory Sacia to Gregory Sacia Irrevocable Living Trust.
Hidden Prairie LLC to James Westpfahl, $163,000.
Heidi and Michael Hodgins to Rachael and Kurt Warrington Jr., $350,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Carol Bringe to John and Sylvia McDonald, $2,000.
Aben Farms LLC to Benjamin Passa, $217,000.