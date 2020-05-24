La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, May 24

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Chelsea and Marcus Adams to Rhonda Sallaway, 3024 S. 33rd St., $204,000.
Bradiann and Jacob Burch to Kristin Hunze and Timothy Yasick, 2815 James St., $192,900.
James Vanoursouw to Dylan Vanoursouw, 141 S. 23rd St.
Dylan Vanoursouw to Christopher and Dylan Vanoursouw, 141 S. 23rd St.
Martin Herrick and Patricia Ruud to Martin Herrick Joint Revocable Trust and Patricia Ruud Joint Revocable Trust, 2907 Cass St.
Colin Luz to Luz Family Properties LLC, 2209 S. 13th Place.
Steve Finley to Jennifer Beach, 533 Avon St., $42,550.
Lavonne Wilder Estate to Kathleen Henriksen and Jeffrey Riplinger, 2511 Sunrise Drive, $137,500.
The Groomery LLC to City of La Crosse, 2727 South Ave.
Lopez V Inc. to Miranda Friemel and Joey Weilandt, 718 Kane St., $101,500.
Reuben Nicolai to Barbara Wrobel, 4800 S. 33rd St., $41,344.
Clarence Smith to Kristine Miller, 2611 Harvey St., $160,000.
James and Karen Allman to Benjamin and Sarah Strom, 2415 Redwing Road, $375,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Nancy Muller to Sureshkumar Mohanarajan and Kimberly Panzer, 528 Sand Lake Road, $214,900.
Kaumudi and Venkateshwaran Iyer to Brandon and Rachel King, 518 Stonebridge Ave., $430,000.
Brandon and Rachel King to Jesse Fredrick and Nicole Weber, 304 Larch Ave., $230,500.
David and Desiree Schloesser to John Scovil, 1029 Wilson St., $160,000.
Andrew and Heather Foley to Gina and Mark Hayes, 623 Sand Lake Road, $187,400.
BANGOR
Kory and Olivia Freeberg to Amy Eggen and Jacob Lien, $217,500.
Emma Witt Estate to Blake Flock, $100,000.
HOLMEN
Christopher and Stacy King to Thomas Gosnell, Lee Lien and Jackie Lusk, $349,900.
Traditional Trades Inc. to Norman Deml, $292,376.
HG Group LLC to Alison and Theoram Boone, $389,900.
Joseph and Krystal Casper to Tina Vanlin, $224,500.
Tonia Wright and Kevin and Lisa Lavery, $303,000.
Joseph Meyer to 608 Properties LLC, $631,650.
JR Sand Lake LLC to Christopher and Diane Muller, $89,900.
Lauren Norgaard to Tyler Byars and Charlotte Gonyo, $184,900.
S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Leroy’s Custom Flooring LLC, $44,900.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Adam and Amy Kratochvill to Va You Yang, $425,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Schwier Family Living Trust to Jan Johnstone, Ann Kopp and Dan Schwier.
Schwier Family Living Trust to Town of Barre.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
KST LLC to Moonstone Meadow LLC, $40,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Lynn and Raenel Meyer Revocable Trust to Amy and Dean Anderson, $180,000.
Scott Rice to Srice Properties LLC.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Jennifer and Travis Waller to Joseph and Krystal Casper, $334,900.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Kathleen and Richard Wilson to John and Kristine Sanchez, $365,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Kenneth Garnhart Jr. Estate to JAG Real Estate Investments LLC, $151,000.
Cheryl and Frank O’Brien to Ashley Hendry and Dana Voss.
Deeann Paulson to Andrew and Heather Foley, $287,500.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Dana Leisgang and Krista Wilson to Patrick Ryan, $199,900.
