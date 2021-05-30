La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, May 30

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
John Haag to Anthony Clouse, 1226 Charles St., $148,500.
Cassidy Wade to Jeffrey Sherman, 2636 Onalaska Ave., $169,485.
Elizabeth and Michael Hillger to Tyler Petit, $422,000.
La Crosse River View Properties LLC to Michael Keil and David Wise, 149 Sixth St. S. and 603 King St., $350,000.
CMKJ Mississippi LLC to City Brewing Co. LLC, 325, 323, 321 and 327 Jackson St., 1126, 1130, 1128, 1120, 1116, 1112 and 1114 Fourth St. S., $645,400.
Austin Reinhart to Cathy and Michael Juran, 5140 Grandwood Place, $490,000.
City of La Crosse to Kimberly and Victor Towne, 2833 Hamilton St., 1720 Taylor St.
SB Edifice LLC to Riverland Investments LLC, 1711 George St., $380,000.
Woodruff Properties LLC to Jeffrey Woodruff, 3441 Mormon Coulee Road.
Eugene and Linda Brandau to Ross Brandau, 2219 Prospect St.
SB Edifice LLC to Riverland Investments LLC, 1709 George St., $120,000.
Rena and Steffani Greer to David Schumann, 1523 Adams St., $165,000.
Kickapoo River Homes LLC to Sharat Raghunandanan and Maggie Rivera, 315 Losey Blvd. S., $230,000.
Chou Xiong and Matthew Ehlinger and Danielle Parks-Ehlinger, 803 Livingston St., $160,000.
Cynthia and Laurie Arauz to Ken and Leann Thao, 905 Fifth Ave. S., $280,000.
Douglas and Marjorie Arneson Family Trust to Alexandria Divine and Izac Sheforgen, 1611 and 1613 10th St. S., $112,900.
Waterford Valley LLC to Caroline and Scott Flatten, 4718 Bell Farm Green, $49,900.
Dennis Erickson Estate to Sara Schulz, 1417 Ninth St. S., $105,000.
Warm & Cozy LLC to Cullan and Leisha Lucas, 1715 Mississippi St., $249,900.
J&J Properties 1 LLC to Austin Ramsey, 1531 Loomis St., $175,000.
Emerald Investments LLC to Carlton Favre and Kaitlyn Rowe, 1709 30th St. S., $195,000.
Judith Hesemann to Larry and Geraldine Leum Trust, 3604 Bentwood Place, $176,000.
Jeffrey Trohkimoinen to Kristin Trohkimoinen, 136 20th St. S.
Ying Xiong to Chris Emerson, 819 Gillette St., $130,000.
Vernon Olson Estate to Roger and Sharon Imes, 3116 25th St. S., $215,000.
Raymond Marick to Wanda Marick, 2828 21st Terrace S.
La Crosse Depot LLC to SB Edifice LLC, 601 St. Andrew St., $505,000.
Scott Gamroth to Amanda Ross, 2301 Kane St., $145,000.
Christopher and Mackenzie Fox to Scott Finn and Jennifer Morris, 1216 East Ave. S., $185,000.
Rebecca Chaouki to Delisa Lovett, 919 St. Cloud St., $80,000.
Lisa Derks to Mathew Derks, 1625 Madison St.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Sarah and Ty Edwards to Joseph Boland and Narine Xiong, 525 Ninth Ave. S., $146,000.
Michael Kirchman and Janie Russell to Cody and Jennifer MolkenThine, 1537 Birka Lane, $315,000.
Cody and Jennifer Molkenthine to Alexander and Catherine Mossman, 2308 Thomas Court, $240,000.
Brittany and Derek Wallace to Douglas Seberg, 713 Pierce St., $213,000.
Ardelle and Darrel Zillmer to Brent and Dulcey Zillmer, 154 12th Ave. S., $200,000.
Anthony and April Greene to Ethan and Laverne Larson, 1550 Main St., $245,000.
Abigail and Paul Fuchsel to Abigail and Paul Fuchsel, 1450 and 1319 Oak Forest Drive, 660 Breezy Point Road.
JDKT LLC to JC Property Investment LLC, 1045 and 1047 Terrace Drive, $195,000.
BANGOR
Blakeman Investments LLC to Aben Properties LLC, $250,000.
Pretasky Enterprises LLC to Justin Birdd Construction LLC, $392,500.
B&B Land Development II LLC to Magnum Opus Investments LLC, $179,700.
HOLMEN
JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Towner Construction LLC, $44,900.
Loretta and Ronald Goodno to William Walchak and Wenting Wu, $372,900.
HG Holdings Group LLC to HG Group LLC, $290,000.
HG Group LLC to Cady Trust, $290,000.
Birdd Land Investments Inc. to Magnum Opus Investments LLC, $56,900.
Patricia Foran and William Foran.
James and Sandra Carlson Revocable Trust to Matthew Harper, $185,000.
WEST SALEM
Angela and Brian Gross to Amanda and Reuben Vyn, 129 Harmony St. N., $250,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Dale Hesselberg to Dale Hesselberg Revocable Trust.
Jeffrey and Julie Blakeman to Bangor 162 Land LLC, $386,950.
Nicolai Family Trust to Bangor Family Farms LLC, $925,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
James Shurson Revocable Trust to La Crosse County.
TOWN OF BURNS
Adam, Andrew, Daniel and Linda Stremcha to Adam, Andrew, Daniel and Linda Stremcha.
Daniel and Linda Stremcha to Stremcha Family Irrevocable Trust.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Ruth Hoff to Jennifer and Tyler Stello, $280,000.
Carol Galovich to Kyle and Steven Galovich.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Christopher and Janet Kislinger to Karla Walker and Donald Warnke, $360,000.
Alan and Jamie Debauche to Justin and Summer Snyder, $55,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
J/D Manske Family Land Holdings LLC to Grandview Estates LLC, $1,050,000.
Eric and Tammy Stickney to Mary Gust, $539,000.