La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, May 31

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Diane and John Landro to Daryl Keys and Colleen Keys-Miller, 4403 Cliffside Drive, $280,000.
Keith and Lynne Greene to Nicholas Seiler, 2122 Kane St., $132,000.
Brent and Keith Kirchner, Bonnie Korger and Alvin Muenzenberger to Alan Muenzenberger, 1315 S. 28th St., $104,775.
Cassandra Steiner to Ardeen Farmer, 4437 S. 33rd St., $200,000.
Becky and Jeffrey Michaels to Jeffrey and Becky Michaels Revocable Trust, 2696 S. Seventh St.
Susan and Thomas Schams to TSS Rentals LLC, 1311 S. Sixth St., 1411 S. 10th St., 300, 1501 and 1503 S. Ninth St., 901, 903 and 909 Vine St., 607, 611 and 812 Farnam St., 942 Hood St., 614 and 616 Market St., 1026 Tyler St., 2220 Loomis St., 2226 George St., 2010 Prospect St., and 114 and 108 N. Leonard St.
Mitchell Wieland to Pamela and Richard McKim, 3410 S. 27th St., $133,000.
Joshua and Julie Trust to Ebele and Onyekachi Onyeabor, 207 Country Club Court, $420,000.
Kathleen Schluns-Watt and Chris Watt to Kathleen Schluns-Watt, Chris and Megan Watt, 415 N. Sixth St.
Neysa Potrykus to Samuel Green, 1906 S. 22nd St., $65,900.
Mary Peters to Tanner Haney, 2202 Loomis St., $65,000.
Meghan and Michael Hughes to Margo Mahnke, 1137 Cliffwood Lane, $189,400.
Frederick III to Jake Hutchinson and Ashley Tester, 722 Harvey St., $180,500.
Great River Homes LLC to Jeanne and Michael Voss, 6026 and 6028 River Run Road, $353,199.
Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc. to Kimberley Nissalke, 1608 Prospect St., $180,000.
PE Rentals LLC to Swing Enterprises LLC, 1230, 1232, 1234 and 1236 Caledonia St., $450,000.
Alice Sather Trust to Juniper Management LLC, 4622 Juniper St., $145,000.
Aaron and Emily Clements to Braden Farnsworth, 1428 Redfield St., $76,000.
David and Sheila Hegge to Brent Morrison, 1606 Denton St.
Brent and Sarah Morrison to NRE Properties LLC, 1606 Denton St., $95,000.
Nou Xiong to Kaynick Solutions LLC, 303 Rose St., $75,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Rosalind Evans to Rosalind Evans Family Trust, 806 Barson Court.
Lisa and Seth Bader to Amber and Eric Schmidt, 791 St. Paul St., $187,000.
Bethany and David Walsh to Nicholas Koudelka-Raap, 1811 Franklin St., $161,000.
Jane and John Erjavec to Keith and Lori Kutz, 1004 Fair Meadow Way, $366,000.
Miriah and John White III to Katlin and Ryan Svendsen, 1403 William Drive, $300,000.
HOLMEN
Judy West to Lisa and Seth Bader, $250,000.
Kermit and Susan Jostad to La Crosse County.
Southdale Hills Associates LLP to La Crosse County.
Jeffrey Senn to La Crosse County.
Grant St. Condos LLC to La Crosse County.
ROCKLAND
George Glanzer to Cristine and Kenneth Crouse, $260,475.
WEST SALEM
Joshua and Kelly Mau to Cassandra and Curtis Fry, $365,000.
Sharon Fuller to Sharon Fuller Revocable Trust.
Dorothy Garbers to John King and Anna Radde, $219,000.
Melissa Thompson to Cassandra and Samuel Connell, $220,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Joe Colburn Estate to Arisa Colburn.
RTLJ Enterprises LLC to Deanna Lager and Roger Wilson, $35,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Abigail Althoff and Trevor Jones to Mark and Patricia Rausch, $13,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
KST LLC to Rhea and Timothy Best, $43,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Deborah and Jeffrey Ferguson to Jeffrey and Deborah Ferguson Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Beaver Properties LLC to Greg Carey, $46,000.
Jo and William Baumgardner to Stephen Spratte and Jennifer Topor, $361,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Upper Miss. Properties LLC to Bonice Sipley, $325,000.
Vaalers Investment Properties LLC to Adam and Amy Kratochvill, $60,900.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Mathy Construction Co. to John Reinhart, $582,950.
Audrey Uker to Amanda and John Gillette, $350,000.
