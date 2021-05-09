La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, May 9

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Matha Balfany to Gregory Balfany, 918 28th St. S.
Goehner Investments LLC to Red Tail Properties LLC, 1527 and 1529 Wood St., $167,500.
Randy and Sara Jarvis to City of La Crosse, 929 Fifth Ave. S., $90,000.
James Thornton to Denison Trust, 3400 Levy Lane, $234,900.
Bernadine Voss to Jeffrey Voss, 2702 Birch St.
Brian Wellendorf to Laura Peterson, 1335 Market St., $420,000.
Alexis and Nathaniel Ferkey to Taylor Haley, 1211 Fifth Ave. S., $151,000.
Mary Trussoni to Patricia Flynn and Earl Novotney, 412 22nd St. N., $205,000.
Peter Gerrard to LMG 509 10th LLC, 509 10th St. N.
William Cockriel to Kendra Brown and Kaitlin Nachtigal, 1726 Charles St., $186,010.
Benjamin Petersen to Nathan Smith, 2303 13th St. S., 2303 13th St. S., $155,000.
David McConahay to Jennifer McConahay, 1102 Nancy Court.
Frank and Joanne Zimmerman to David and Mary Rieder, 4669 Millatti Lane, $309,000.
Donreb LLC to La Crosse Rental Properties LLC, 432 Rose St., $496,800.
Arnold Lefebre III to Vercruysse Ventures LLC, 951 Johnson St., $140,000.
Ann and Steven Kaiser to Cali Streif and Brett White, 617 Liberty St., $143,500.
Richard Krause Estate to Penny Curnutte, 523 Charles St.
Park & Stone LLC to Mark Christiano,100 Sixth St. N., $325,000.
David Lee and Jane Wood to Ronald Hammersley Revocable Trust and Robert Schreier Revocable Trust, 1529 Cass St., $420,000.
Kathy and Marvin Becker to Marvin and Kathy Becker Revocable Trust, 2627 Leonard St.
Amy Smith and Steven Stuhr to Amy Smith, 425 12th St. N.
Norma Hruska to Anthony Aiello, 3630 Bentwood Place, $180,000.
Anna and Lucas Schrock to Hannah Snyder, 1522 Wood St., $149,000.
Winifred McGuire Estate to Collin and Julie Marthaler, 2144 21st Terrace S., $130,000.
William and Christine Wehrs Trust to Marisa Rindner, 4615 Juniper St., $224,000.
Randy Stephens Estate to Nathan Brown, 1506 Caledonia St., $134,600.
Marcia Mitchell to City of La Crosse, 2102 Prospect St., $66,000.
Canyon Creek Four LLC to Nitika Arora and Ishan Shah, 2370 Sablewood Road, $67,900.
Lopez V Inc. to Eric and Terri Smith, 3635 Mormon Coulee Road, $124,000.
Susan Rindner to Marisa Rinder, 2701 Ray Place.
Marisa Rindner to Taylor Hermeier and Tyler Ritchie, 2701 Ray Place, $230,000.
Edwin Cunningham Trust to Jeffrey Greene, 614 21st St. S., $115,000.
Janice Miller to Austin Nelson, 2621 Prospect St., $203,000.
Kathryn and Walt Henderson to David and Joellen Hartman, 5916 River Run Road, $345,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Jon and Kari Ferguson to Candace and Jason Pratt, 1021 Parkridge Drive, $280,000.
K&M Berberich LLC to J&K Brudos Trust, 1013 and 1015 Lincoln St., $6,000.
David Wolf Survivors Trust to Courtney Garrels and Andrew Lindseth, 821 East Ave. N., $204,000.
WAST LLC to Valley View Car Wash LLC, 591 and 581 Lester Ave., $223,515.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Fields on Sand Lake LLC, 1500 Sand Lake Road, $3,000,000.
Steven Albertsen to Dorann and James Mahnke, 450 SEcond Ave. N., $1,000.
Elaine Schauls to Dave Johnson and Irene Johnson-Salvador, 1007 Lauderdale N., $350,000.
HOLMEN
Thorud Development LLC to Gretchen and Tom Coleman, $49,900.
Evenson & Co Inc. to Cindy and Heath Hauser, $354,000.
Evenson & Co Inc. to Matthew Schiebout and Tao Sun, $345,000.
Prestige Custom Builders LLC to Jessica and Michael Gaulke, $480,000.
Abigail and Anthony Hanson to Lisa Schlifer, $229,900.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $43,000.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $52,000.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to McCathie Investments LLC, $299,400.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to JKC Construction LLC, $44,900.
John Marti to John and Katlyn Marti.
John and Katlyn Marti to JKM Leasing LLC, 403 Cedar Bird Lane, 517, 521, 519 and 523 Troy St.
Evenson & Co. Inc. to Frank and Joanne Zimmerman, $373,224.
KBE Homes LLC to John and Kara Goyette, $332,500.
JMQ Properties LLC to High Bluff Properties LLC, $300,000.
Water Place One LLC to James and Lynn Hobart, 638 Pettibone Pointe Way, $425,000.
Deutsche Bank Nation Trust Co. and Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust to Sean Sullivan, $202,000.
Ann Thompson to Debbra Deml, Susan Thompson and Darcy Witt.
WB Construction LLC to Jean and Richard Schermetzler, $394,500.
North Country Contractors of West Salem to Nathan Egge and Clarissa Goetzke, $415,787.
WEST SALEM
Sean Peterson to Ann Peterson.
Dave Geske to Phillip and Wesley Yahnke, $105,000.
Mary Geske to Phillip and Wesley Yahnke, $105,000.
Heather and Justin Jehn to Bradley and Kendall Simmons, $265,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
James Malin Estate to Eugene and Heather Clements, $359,000.
Pederson Family Living Trust to La Crosse County.
Pederson Special Trust to La Crosse County.
Tamara Keller and Robert Neubauer to La Crosse County.
Pamela and Rodney Olson to La Crosse County.
TOWN OF BURNS
Matthew Gasper to Sarah and Wayne Reynolds, $1,800.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Cindy and Heath Hauser to Dana Baldwin and Zachary Lammers, $245,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Road View Farm LLC to Joshua Kunes to $179,800.
Catherine Wade Estate to Corinne McKittrick and Andrew Wade.
Isanthes LLC to Dale Young, $73,500.
Road View Farm LLC to Paisley Trucking LLC, $38,400.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Mary Baumgartner, James, Robert and Steven Michelson, Elizabeth Rusch to Bud and Jean Raymer Revocable Living Trust.
Mary Baumgartner, James, Robert and Steven Michelson, Elizabeth Rusch to David Lange.
Michael and Peggy Trautman to Emily Ross, $62,000.
Hometown Construction Services LLC to American Pride Properties LLC, $78,500.
Betty and Larry Elliott to Roy Filla and Tracey Heath, $265,000.
A-1 Pumping Services Inc. to La Crosse County.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Beaver Properties LLC to Eric and Michelle Sturm, $50,000.
Justin and Stacy Waldner to Leroy’s Custom Flooring LLC, $55,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Patrick Frawley to Julie Frawley.
Jill Rippe to Jill Rippe Living Trust.
Joan and Lawrence Zielke to Gloria and Steven Doyle, $75,500.
Joan and Lawrence Zielke to Amy and Gil Harmon, $184,975.
Debra and James Burch to James and Debra Burch Revocable Trust.
Nathan Egge and Clarissa Goetzke to Jane Hiller and Tyler Sawall, $235,000.
Jacob and Kaylin Hillestad to Caley Springborn, $230,000.
James and Katrine Lean to Katrine Sorum.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Mark Werner to Ronald Hammersley Revocable Trust and Robert Schreier Revocable Trust, $55,000.
Ronald Hammersley Revocable Trust and Robert Schreier Revocable Trust to Philip Gelatt Living Trust, $569,000.
Donna Messenger to Chad and Megan Zirgibel.