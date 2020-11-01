La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Nov. 1

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Andrew and Stephanie Gavrilos Trust to Brian and Lisa Selberg, 4115 Meadowlark Lane, $250,400.
Drew Kozicki to Barbara and Daniel Fitzsimmons, 510 Johnson St., $129,900.
Amanda and John Mroch to Joseph Larson Christine Ostovich, 4519 Markle Road, $205,000.
Nicole Binner to Daniel Norland, 1807 S. East Ave., $91,000.
Patricia Grover to Chelsea and Donovan Smith, 5012 County Road B., $157,000.
Ashlee and Matthew Riegel to L-TEK Properties LLC, $135,500.
Peter McCartney to Karen and Peter McCartney, 2214 Ferry St.
Filomena and John Larson to Rebecca and Tyler Clements, 2133 S. 23rd St., $179,900.
Jinfeng Li and Cullen Oldenburg to Corrie Korn, 2318 Ferry St., $175,000.
Constance Wilson to Karrie and William Hordyk, 1433 Main St., $250,000.
George and Sandra Bailargeon to Christopher Solberg, 1208 Moore St., $109,000.
MPH Holdings of Wisconsin LLC to Deborah and Norbert Nix, 209 S. 26th St., $300,000.
Catherine and David Thurston to PE Rentals LLC, 1119 Kane St., $44,000.
Phebe McMichael to Robert Reise, 1222 S. 19th St., $112,000.
Pointe West Investments LLC to Goliath Management LLC, 215 and 220 N. Ninth St., 921 Vine St., 821, 827 and 829 State St., $1,375,000.
Jodie Muth and Miranda Wendt to Mark Prokes, 1904 Park Ave., $161,900.
Mark G. Prokes to Mark A. and Mark G. Prokes, 1904 Park Ave.
Andar LLC to Frank Schwarz, 1011 Sill St., $139,900.
Pang Nhia Chang and Doua Vang to City of La Crosse, 2538 S. 16th St.
Andar LLC to City of La Crosse, 925 Gillette St., 1553 and 1543 Charles St., $260,000.
Angela Granquist to Swing Enterprises LLC, 1916 and 1918 George St., $155,000.
Mary Lecher to Wendy and William Butler, 1205 S. 28th St.
Mary Lecher to Debra Dahl-Schultz and Richard Schultz, 1205 S. 28th St.
Debra Dahl-Schultz and Richard Schultz to Mary Lecher, 2814 Blackhawk Place.
Zachary Gander Revocable Trust to Zachary Gander, 618 N. 22nd St.
Zachary Gander to Zachary and Jennifer Gander Joint Revocable Trust, 618 N. 22nd St.
Yoo Mee Howard to Kathryn Mormann and Klint Wales, 327 N. 22nd St., $215,000.
Susan Brinker, Amy Mastain, Daniel, Michael and Patrick Sake to Corinn Schoen, 1219 S. 26th St., $179,000.
Charles Langsdorf to Sara Langsdorf, 3208 S. 28th St.
Teresa Foster to Carl Foster, 2540 Edgewood Place, $197,800.
Mary Springer to Kathryn Garfin, 1216 S. 13th St., $182,500.
Laura Miltenberger to Breana and Charles Nassar, 2337 Ferry St., $185,000.
Debra Berg, Gregory, Mark and Olene Olson to Stewart Thompson, 5129 S. 33rd St., $157,5000.
Kelly and Robert Meyer to Alex and Sarah Kjos, 3148 S. 29th Court, $173,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Helen Davig to Patricia Ricci, 422 French Road, $323,000.
Goehner Investments LLC to Samantha Hoesley, 309 and 311 N. 13th Court, $263,000.
Michael Polinske to Linda Clark, 1011 Whispering Winds Place, $174,750.
Keith and Judy Peterson Irrevocable Trust to Amy Rondeau, 1043 Hickory St., $165,000.
Kristin and Troy McDonald to Douglas and Karalee Brown, 609 Kelly Place, $275,000.
Patricia Burak, Michael Kasten, Michael Kroll and Jeannine Morajda to Mary Springer, 1020 Lake St., $185,000.
BANGOR
Nancy Copus to Nancy Copus and Jocelyn Graham.
HOLMEN
Kellie and Scott Shriver to Hlee Her and Ger Thao, $252,000.
Michelle McElligott and Dorothy Wells to Jason Bauman, $250,000.
Kimberly Rochester and Randall Sjuggerud to Ryan Sjuggerud, $51,733.
Amber and Holly Bjorge to Ryan and Shante Hendrickson, $195,000.
Andrew and Connie Gronholz to Andrew and Connie Gronholz Revocable Trust.
Dana and Joseph Johnston to Meghann and Sean Blakstad, $259,900.
Mark Smith to Amber and Holly Bjorge, $335,000.
Alyssa and Jacob Haug to Diana and Jason Schuldt, $189,900.
WEST SALEM
Stacy Hutchinson and Thomas Talcott to Talcott Family Real Estate Trust.
Dean and Linda Nelson to Roger and Sheila Fruit, $165,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Elsie and Henry Borntreger to Angela and Nathan Jones, $70,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Robert Kivi Jr. to Brianna and Joseph Schuldt, $51,000.
Joint Klinge Revocable Trust to David and Judith Klinge Joint Revocable Trust.
Ray Erickson to La Crosse County.
Jean and John Funke to Daniel and Kayla Cardona, $469,500.
TOWN OF BURNS
Nadine and Steven Beezley to Jan Bogren, $550,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Elizabeth Kapanke to Andrew and Stephanie Gavrilos, $290,000.
Jamie and Susan Weber to Hayley Bangsberg, $185,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Anthony and Rebecca Berg to Gregory and Terri Pavlic, $75,500.
Raleigh Rhodes to Raleigh and Veronica Rhodes Revocable Trust.
Paisley Trucking LLC to Compass Holdings LLC, $72,500.
Fernella Barclay to Barclay Building LLC, $290,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
KST LLC to Andrew Barnhardt, $90,000.
KST LLC to Jameson Rau, $60,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Cheryl Komisarek Revocable Trust to Bryant and Geoffrey Klos, $180,000.
Karla and Michael Stewart to Ab, Chia Pao and Chia Thao Vang, $290,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Dustin and Rhonda Berg to Office Suites LLC, $500,000.
Jo and William Baumgardner to Stephen Spratte and Jennifer Topor, $17,500.
Sharon and Wendell Pfaff to Ethan Holak, $19,000.
Dennis and Polly Hildenbrand to Lacey and Travis Zabinski, $299,900.
Alan and Tracey Melvin to Cam Dezelske and Melissa Rusch, $194,900.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Jennifer and Tyler Hougom to Karen and Ramondo Robey, $343,500.
Miles and Sarah Harter Revocable Trust to Donna and Ronald Luethe, $109,900.
Robert Furlano to Barbara and Robert Furlano.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
PCG Living Trust to Corrinne and Patrick Gore.
James and Sandra Carlson, Jim Carlson’s Auto Center to James and Sandra Carlson Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Cole and Jana Dolan to Amy Mathiowetz and Timothy O’Keefe, $338,000.
Willie Pangilinan to Karla and Michael Stewart, $325,000.
Rudolph and Mary Schmidt Joint Revocable Trust to Luther and Patricia Zemple, $275,000.
Diane Monte to Aaron Monte.
Lori and Michael Roach to Dustin and Kari Frost, $12,000.
Barbara Zahn to Barbara Zahn Trust Agreement.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!