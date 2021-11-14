La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Nov. 14

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Mary Gander to THEC LLC, 1435 and 1437 State St., $200,000.

Joseph Walter to Evenson & Co Inc., 2215 Redfield St., $155,000.

Jimmy’s Inc. to Donna and James Deboer Sr., 2940 Luoyang Ave.

Donna and James Deboer Sr. to Deboer Family Living Trust, 2946 Luoyang Ave.

Kristin and Scott Herbert to Gabrielle Olsen, 2206 Prospect St., $181,000.

Bradley Heinrich and Mitchell Jaeger to Bradley Heinrich, 1416 Hyde Ave., $58,300.

Jennifer Parks Revocable Living Trust to Katherine Hanson, 1912 King St., $265,000.

Dayna and Travis Hamilton to Jacob Sharon, 1919 21st Terrace S., $203,500.

Douglas Olsen Estate to 7 Rivers Home Watch LLC, 1226 Denton St., $80,000.

Aaron and Ellen Moon to Anthony and Michelle Nehring, 1727 Johnson St., $197,000.

Adolfo Castro and Maria Espinoza to Jordan Marshall and Katlyn Matos-Batista, 2226 30th St. S., $177,500.

Robin Palmer to Robert Schmidt III, 1703 Wood St. and 1221 Rublee St., $151,000.

Elizabeth Brown to Laurie McClung, 428 23rd St. S., $225,230.

Laurie Miller to Laurier and Steven Miller, 420 20th St. S.

Mary Romnes to Sandra and Todd Graves, 2905 Farnam St., $202,000.

ALP Holdings 2 LLC to Joel and Kelsie Whited, 719 Losey Blvd N., $232,500.

Madelyn Gundlach-Bowman to Jacob King, 2929 21st Place S., $65,700.

City of La Crosse to Jessica Nolte and Caleb Scharpf, 1716 Avon St.

Scott Nemec to James Gardner, 5241 33rd St. S., $105,000.

Dorothy Clark to Damien and Dorothy Clark, 1139 Maple St.

Maurice Johnson and Stacy Palm to Jennifer Hientz and Brenda Mendell, 1006 Rose St.

Ann Burrow, Anthony, Michael and Vicky Frebler, Sharon Kelbel and Christine Mowery to Matthew and Patty Szymanski, 2920 Highland St., $230,000.

Janice Smolek Estate to Batista Invests LLC, 925 and 927 Liberty St., $61,000.

Joseph Ortiz to Lisa and Mike Waldernberger, 2222 16th St. S., $210,000.

Loretta and Robert Oslund to Tiera Gonzalez and Linda Sparks, 1607 Wood St., $257,500.

Gregory and Patricia Juan to Hannah Cuda, 1619 Market St., $100,000.

Arlene Butler to Maryl and Paul Napierala, 1619 Adams St., $155,000.

Courtney and Jeremy Novak to Gladys Delacruz and Stefan Gleissberg, 2635 Schubert Place, $275,000.

Justin Jenson to NRE Properties LLC, 801, 803 and 805 Seventh St. S., $164,000.

Bernard McGarty Trust to Victoria Gerrard, 109 14th St. S., $385,000.

Donald and Dorie Earley to Donald and Dorie Earlery Trust, W3209 County Road N and 2809 Highland St.

Wanda Spraggon to Colleen and Tim Skinner, 2518 13th Place S., $188,000.

Todd Adams and Tracye Trimbo-Adams to DSC Rental Properties LLC.

Theodore Willa Estate to Natasha Welsper, 1836 21st St. S., $195,000.

W&G Schmidt Trust to Larry Jankowski, 3106 Linden Drive, $196,500.

Bailey and Jesse Hilt to William Brown and Andromeda Pihaniuk, 830 Losey Blvd. S., $154,900.

Deanna and Ethan Lapham to Oakmont Properties LLC, 1722 Winnebago St., $145,000.

Jason Oefstedahl to Oakmont Properties LLC, 1816 and 1816 Cass St., $210,000.

Parker Prestige Properties LLC to Jill and Ted Wilson, 612 East Ave. S., $166,000.

HNT Properties LLC to Gertrude Lim, 1010 East Ave. S., $127,000.

Donald and Loretta Clark Trust to Mark and Victoria Clarkin.

CITY OF ONALASKA

John Brinckman to Thao Lor and Kaying Vang, 258 Coachlite Court S., $295,000.

Joann and Steve Kinstler to Kerissa Clements and Tyler Pearson, 816 Green St., $163,000.

Grandview Estates LLC to Brenda and Brian Miller, N45,90 Crestwood Place, $82,500.

Acre Five LLC and Casey Weiss to Turner Investment LLC, 1407 and 1409 County Road SS, $275,000.

Mitchell Pientok to Pientok Properties LLC, 826 East Ave. N and 307 Sixth Ave. N.

Samantha Robertson to Samantha Robertson and Leonard Schulz, 420 Oak Ave. N.

Troy Eggen to Julie Berg, Michelle Dennison and Kristi Dye, 840 West Ave., $25,000.

Mark and Roberta Stevens to Bradley Dubbink and Kendall Snyder, 1831 Tahoe Place, $590,000.

Brent and Sheila Peterson to Amanda and Sean Vierling, 2110 Esther Drive, $314,000.

Dmitriy Tsoy to Kristina Fatkulina and Vladimir Tsoy, 414 Placid Court, $65,075.

BANGOR

Bruce Stumlin Revocable Trust to James and Tammy Gardner.

James Gardner and Tammy Sturm to Kelly and Wendy Vaughn, $135,000.

HOLMEN

McCathie Investments LLC to Richard Baugh, $443,980.

James and Joan Barnes Revocable Trust, Steven Nelson to James and Joan Barnes Revocable Trust, $204,200.

Silver & Scout Trust Agreement to Helen and Ronald Fricke.

Helen and Ronald Fricke to Tricia Mannel.

Kronn & Noffke Properties LLC to Empire Investment Property LLC, $525,000.

Curtis Stetzer Estate to Arbanasi Properties LLC, $155,500.

JMQ Properties LLC to Nakomis Enterprises LLC, $450,000.

WEST SALEM

John and MaryJo Wicka to Legacy Rentals LLC, $310,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Damaris and Larry Johnson to Jonathan and Sara Heaser, $827,000.

Douglas Hansen to Douglas Hansen Revocable Living Trust.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Holly Berger, Joseph and Thomas Phelps to William Hurd, $200,000.

Kimberly Hasz to Donald and Kathleen Ferguson, $168,000.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

William Heider to William Heider Irrevocable Living Trust.

Bradley Kegley to Jack and Mary Litsheim, $305,000.

Elicia and Richard Klett to Emily Casberg and Kyle Forer, $275,000.

Jennifer Johnson to Dane and Macy Jessi, $240,000.

Jeffrey Tooley to Diane and Jeffrey Tooley.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Louise Schlintz Revocable Trust to Alex and Elizabeth Schlintz.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Judith and Wilbert Hutchens to Brent and Kirsten Harris, $169,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Brett and Kelli Cornett to Emily Tracy and Reed Willadsen, $250,000.

Ivy Heims to Matthew Heims.

Ed and Mary Humpal to Jess Humpal and Megan Williams.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Gregory and Melinda Peterson to Debra Kennedy, $291,000.

Alice and Harvey Miller Sr. to Joseph and Lisa Mackey, $415,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Elisabeth and Jeffrey Chapman to Joseph Binegar, $110,000.

Danielle and Robert Wynn to Steven Hegstrom and Claudia Pilger, $350,000.

Dianne and Gregory Egan III to Margaret Bulk, $475,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.