La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Nov. 21

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Taviare Hawkins and Roberto Salgado to Jordan and Julia Marti, 2311 State St., $288,000.

Connor, Nicollette and Spencer Seitz to David Seitz and Kathleen Skiles-Seitz, 2136 Adams St.

Carole and Robert Gibb to Barbara and Dean Martin, 626 Fifth Ave. S., $252,000.

Marilyn Jones to Brent and Sheila Peterson, 3143 Scarlett Drive, $195,000.

Debra Erickson to Jon Erickson, 1702 King St.

Gerald Baldner to James Schams, 913 St. Cloud St., $23,000.

James Schams to Delisa Lovett, 913 St. Cloud St., $3,000.

Carl and Julie Hubbard to Michael Ison, 4612 33rd St. S., $210,000.

David Amundson Sr. Estate to MAT Rentals LLC, 1301 30th St. S., $77,000.

Irene Stahl to Elvis Rivera, 2915 21st Place S., $133,500.

Janice and Richard Snowberg to Jon Kabara Trust, 14 Copeland Ave., $252,000.

Nicholas and Tiffany Rice to Sarah Jones, 1441 Redfield St., $150,000.

Lisa Clarkin and William Ross to Phebe McMichael, 1221 Bluff St., $170,000.

Ivan Erickson Estate and Sheriff La Crosse County to Anthony Krenzke, 2801 Harvey St., $68,000.

Bradley and Jennifer Parker to Gabrielle and Jonathan Ames, 1100 and 1104 State St., $337,000.

GEF Enterprises LLC to NRE Properties LLC, 209 and 211 Eighth St. S., 1309 and 1311 Mississippi St., $275,000.

Donald and Nancy Ellingson Trust to Nelson and Tessa Leung, 5607 Garner Place, $369,900.

Lopez V Inc to Nicholas Yellowbank, 728 Kane St., $126,000.

Evelyn Dahlen Revocable Trust to Michelle Fellenz, Holly and Jeff Munson, 4436 33rd Court S., $175,000.

Kory Beerkircher to Pedace Co. LLC, 229 and 231 22nd St. S., $258,000.

James Degnan Estate to Douglas Buchner, 2015 Vine St., $135,000.

Michael Wendland to Michael and Sarah Wendland, 348 21st St. S.

John Bundy Estate to City of La Crosse, 717 Wall St.

Logan Spiczak to Carly Petrausky, 1127 Sixth St. S., $119,000.

Debra Fitzpatrick to Samuel and Sarah Sills, 357 22nd St. S., $235,000.

Niculina Maxim to Ana Kovacs, 2121 Travis St.

Brandon Haugen, Brian Kelly and Kyle McKittrick to Momentum Properties LLC, 1345, 1347, 1349 Avon St., 1312 and 1314 Kane St., $382,500.

Momentum Properties LLC to Jason and Krista Cobb, 1312 and 1314 Kane St., $167,500.

Momentum Properties LLC to Jason and Krista Cobb, 1345, 1347 and 1349 Avon St., $215,000.

Jay Lokken and Kenneth Riley to Lisa Middleton, 203 10th St. S., $360,000.

Cedar Hill Multi-Family Properties LLC to Double Tap Real Estate LLC, 115 19th St. N., $226,556.

Hunter Levan to Jesse Vongroven, 4015 Riverview Drive, $213,000.

Kennedy and Patrick Birbarah to Amber and Nathan Bush, 4800 33rd St. S., $340,000.

Bernadine Voss to Steven Welter, 2702 Birch St., $224,900.

Main Street Renaissance Inc to Crow Properties LLC, 100 and 106 Third St. S., 222, 228, 230, 232, 234, 236 Main St., $1,400,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Edward and Judith Huerkamp to Edward and Judith Huerkamp Revocable Trust, 627 11th Ave. N.

Dawn Hammes to Laurie Clos, 930 Streblow St., $238,500.

Leah Steele to Leah and Matthew Steele, 944 Fourth Ave. N.

Zink Property Management LLC to Jay Yahnke, 514 and 516 Bluebird Court, $240,000.

Pamela Welke to Northern Grounds Properties LLC, 707 2nd Ave. SW, $190,000.

Kabloom Properties LLC to Andrew and Christina Patton, 310 Sand Lake Road.

Andrew and Christina Patton to Patton Properties LLC, 310 Sand Lake Road.

Henry and Judy Mayer Revocable Trust to Michelle Niemeier, 730 10th Ave. N., $138,500.

Donald Deboer to PE Rentals LLC, 1619 and 1621 Monroe St., $201,000.

HOLMEN

Maribeth Witt to Susan Searle.

Bratager Builders LLC to Donna Dean and Charles McPeters, $310,000.

Traditional Traders Inc. to Constance and Michael Jeffers, $320,000.

Donald Pedretti to Josie Bauer and Kory Beerkircher, $309,000.

ALT Investments LLC to First Community Credit Union, $818,847.

Thorud Development LLC to Mark Smith Construction LLC, $99,800.

Randolph and Teague Fenwick to Teague Fenwick.

Allen and Cheri Kjos to Nathan and Shannon Berra, $319,000.

Mellisa Wagner to Mellisa Wagner and Aaron Youngerberg.

Thorud Development LLC to Holmen Assisted Living LLC, $433,063.

Joshua and Tessa Hoffman to Daron Householder and Laura Sonday, $357,000.

Jeremiah Smyser to Jaime and Jeremiah Smyser.

ROCKLAND

Jimmy and Kathleen Robinson to Bonnie Full and Paula Tart.

WEST SALEM

Gene and Caryl Cottrell Irrevocable Trust to Timothy Kolve, $50,000.

Betty Whitlock to Kathleen and Randall Stello, $215,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Rodney Nicolai to Village of Bangor, $22,500.

TOWN OF BURNS

Janice Gaustad to Rick and Wanda Powers, $17,500.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Joshua Yeske to Cynthia Yeske.

Alan Duerwachter Estate and Kathleen Duerwachter to Altra Federal Credit Union.

Yves LLC to Jennifer and Jonathan Kloehn, $646,000.

Leslie and Neil Rouse to Barbara and James Rouse.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Dale Young to Christine and Raymond Benzing, $47,793.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Lisa Ehlers to Douglas Ehlers.

James Malin Estate to Lorraine and Mark Malin.

Lorraine and Mark Malin to Hook-N-Haul Trucking LLC.

Family Colletti Irrevocable Trust to Samuel and Victoria Helming, $300,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Lisa and Richard Larson Sr. to Andrew and Jennifer Jones, $87,000.

David Lawrence to Kelsey and Max Stockwell, $267,600.

Mark Reidy to Marilyn and Thomas Tiggelaar, $202,000.

Amy and Scott Cooper to Der and Yuepheng Vang, $345,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Rachel Blum and Joshua Blum.

Marie Miller Survivors Trust to Brian and Kelsey Galles, $440,000.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

Nichole Person to Anna and Daniel Dobbs, $176,000.

