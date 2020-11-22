La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Nov. 22

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Margaret Baker to Michael Baker, 2453 Linbridge Court.
Stephen Lee to Stephen and Susan Lee, 2423 Chase St.
Wixom & Alberty Investments LLC to Pointe West Investments LLC, 210 N. 9th St., 901 and 910 State St.
Daniel and Sandra Mihalovic to LAX Properties A LLC, 205, 207 and 209 S. 10th St.
LAX Properties A LLC to Hoffer LLC, 205, 207 and 209 S. 10th St.
Michael Lucey Estate to Teresa Brown, Patrick and Timothy Lucey, 2922 S. 21st Terrace.
Maggie Bina and David Davis to Monica Mohr, 1647 Denton St., $164,000.
Kevin Arnold to Gregory Starch, 3429 and 3431 Mormon Coulee Road.
Aileen Donahue and Sean Copus, 302 Copeland Ave., $60,300.
Aaron and Ashley Tappendorf to Aaron and Ashley Tappendorf, 416 and 418 S. Losey Blvd.
Morgan Leehey to Morgan and Paul Leehey, 1243 S. 19th St.
Jared Emmart to Alison and Jared Emmart, 2326 Sisson Drive.
Ivens Investments LLC to Gerard and Jeana Flores, 2160 Jackson St., $167,000.
Theresa Flottmeier to Robert Laumb, 2515 Prospect St., $153,000.
Arnold Lefebre III to Higher House Properties LLC, 1305 and 1307 Avon St., $90,000.
Barbara Stetzer to Ryan Butterfield and Jessica Cook, 1911 S. 21st Place, $74,000.
John Thompson to John and Kathleen Thompson, 1501 Rose St.
Karen and Thomas Dumke to Drew and Madeline Berger, 1315 Travis St., $215,000.
Sarah and Wayne Reynolds to Maxwell, Sarah and Wayne Reynolds, 1726 Wood St.
McGarty-Flynn Family LTD Partnership to Bernard McGarty, 109 S. 14th St.
Alana Ciganek to Joseph Dolzani, 153 Caledonia St.
Amanda and Benjamin Pfiffner to Amanda and Benjamin Pfiffner, 1351 and 2122 Vine St.
Franklin and Janet Kube to Nancy Vangundy, 2101 S. 29th St., $186,150.
Ashley and Stephen Schick to Amy Bristol, 2314 Wood St., $150,000.
Christine and Sheldon Lee to Elizabeth Leighton and Mark Schimpf, 1223 Adams St., $128,000.
Suzanne and Thomas Skoug to Justin Kotlarz, 1215 S. 19th St., $148,000.
Jason Stratman to JBS Property Management LLC, 511 and 513 Mississippi St.
Brian King to Thomas Shaha, 3318 Meadow Lane Place, $164,000.
Matthew and Nicole Pfeifer to Danielle Durnen and Brian King, 2116 Sisson Drive, $230,000.
G1 & L2 Kacz Property Management LLC to Steven Eide, 1301 and 1303 Avon St., $78,000.
Colleen Smith to Danielle, Jeffrey and Linda Heilman, 2506 George St., $100,000.
Maureen and Robert Freedland to Robert and Maureen Freedland Joint Revocable Trust, 2541 Schubert Place.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Marilyn Florence to Cyle and Trisha Nickerson, 3505 N. Kinney coulee Road, $25,000.
Joint Hockenbery Revocable Trust to Anna and Charles Hockenbery, 1546 Birka Lane.
Judith Deback and Gary Ingvalson to Bryan and Reta Pahl, 1063 N. Lauderdale, $344,000.
Barbara and Irwin Capaul to Mackenzie Bruce and Brandon Kindt, 927 Streblow St., $264,500.
Vladimir Tsoy to Kristina Fatkulina and Vladimir Tsoy, 414 Placid Court.
I&B of Hudson LLC to Christina and Shahrom Kiani, 2164 Walnut Place, $87,500.
Jason Benrud to Nicole Hether and Jeremiah Hutzenbuehler, 608 Sand Lake Road, $198,000.
Jessica Mayer Estate to Terra Noe, 544 Court Road, $146,500.
Pamela Rucker to Sheila Schneider, 533 Sand Lake Road, $94,500.
BANGOR
B&B Land Development II LLC to Magnum Opus Investments LLC, $59,900.
B&B Land Development II LLC to Magnum Opus Investments LLC, $49,900.
B&B Land Development II LLC to Holmen Investments LLC, $59,900.
B&B Land Development II LLC to Birdd Properties LLC, $125,000.
HOLMEN
Michael Burkhardt to Alyssa Phillips, $87,900.
Goehner Investments LLC to Andrew Goehner.
Andrew Goehner to AG Family Farms LLC.
Thorud Development LLC to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $48,900.
Evenson & Co. Inc. to Cornelia Churchill Revocable Living Trust, $58,000.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Lee Lien and Jackie Lusk, $59,900.
Integrity Construction of La Crosse LLC to Ivan and Julie Fercho, $240,000.
ROCKLAND
Abby and Jakob England to Charles and Rachel Thomas, $220,000.
WEST SALEM
Carol and Gerald Kreibich to Gerald and Carol Kreibich Revocable Trust.
Roger and Sheila Fruit to Front Porch Homes LLC.
Darlene Hansen to David and Darlene Hansen Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF BARRE
David Tauscher to La Crosse County.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Dawson Park LLC to Michelle Nowlan, $533,959.
Margaret Ehlers, James Jesmer and Debra Parrish to Chelsea Kaminski, $200,000.
Danny Wardwell to Robert Wardwell, $32,500.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Don Polivoda to Don and Susan Polivoda.
Katie Curtis to Charles Curtis.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Jessica and Todd Vessey to Marjorie and William Becker, $51,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Chad Hemker to David Sackmaster Jr., $195,000.
Chad and Melissa Hemker to Amy Sackmaster, $230,000.
Maple Grove Estates Sanitary District to Amanecer Confianza LLC.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Cameron Bruce to Karen and Mark Kohlwey, $279,900.
Leah and Timothy Devine to David and Suellan Dwyer, $1,000.
Audrey Lowe Revocable Trust and William Lowe Revocable Trust to Audrey and William Lowe.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Ivan and Julie Fercho to Peggy Knoble, $259,900.
Pamela Kohlmeier to Lori Koblitz and James Kohlmeier.
Pamela Kohlmeier to Lori Koblitz and James Kohlmeier.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Susan Remus Estate to Ronald Remus.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!