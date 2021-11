La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Nov. 28

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Samuel and Victoria Helming to Sharon Hindley, 2147 22nd St. S., $241,000.

Cedar Hill Multi-Family Properties LLC to 608 Properties LLC, 119, 121, 123 and 125 19th St. N., $423,444.

Alan Jones, Susan Kuschel and Lisa Smizek to Nathaniel Jones, 3016 25th St. S., $155,000.

Marjorie Stinson to Eric and Stacey Deal, 2834 21st Terrace S., $149,900.

Jerome Stowell Estate to Mary Bush, 332 Copeland Ave.

Melissa and Steven Murray to Jeremy and Sarah Mosley, 2802 31st St. S., $232,200.

Desiree Ehlert to Alyssa Langrehr, 1016 20th St. S., $145,000.

Ronald and Tara Brown to George Brown, 1623 Main St., $305,000.

Critical Mass Fitness LLC to Peter Olson, 1444 Farnam St.

Stacy Kaszolka to Sean Cox, 1412 Hyde Ave.

Sean Cox to Rebecca and Sean Cox, 1412 Hyde Ave.

Leah Mathy to Leah Mathy Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, 117 Losey Blvd. N.

Chelsea and Cody Weadge to Ashley Jochimsen and Sean Martini-Cooper, 1621 Redfield St., $215,000.

Richard Devine Estate to Jessica Brooks-Young and Galane Flores, 1533 Kane St., $150,000.

Lopez V Inc. to Washburn Commons LLC, 432 Division St. and 608 Fifth Ave. S., $200,000.

Andar LLC to Desmond Investments II LLC, 1503 Charles St. and 918 Sill St., $332,000.

Jordan Christenson and Ariel Watson to Jamie Bruhn and Amber Grosch, 2213 Coulee Drive, $227,000.

Fleming Commercial Investments LLC to Colin and Jill Fleming, 2010 and 2012 21st St. S.

La Crosse Properties to Topel & Sons Inc. and WPJB LLC, 4445 Mormon Coulee Road, $6,250,000.

Marsha Erickson Trust to Chris and Ellen Lashorne, 14 Copeland Ave., $226,000.

Andy and Michelle Bee to Anne Ducharme, 2308 Weston St., $190,000.

Molly Kalmoe and Jacob Larcom to Cassandra Quam, 1339 Nakomis Ave., $549,900.

Leslie and Thomas Weber to Benjamin Weber, 1553 Wood St., $175,000.

Goehner Investments LLC to Cameron Byrd and Abagail Shepard, 1501 George St., $154,000.

Douglas Bjorge to Abigail Hamamoto, 2101 Park Ave., $165,000.

Amber Strong to Brenden Connelly and Corissa Miller, 1629 Loomis St., $190,000.

Renee Smith to 1405 Green Bay Street LLC, 1405 and 1407 Green Bay St., $268,000.

Joshua Anderson to Michael Anderson, 2152 Johnson St.

Dammon and Kathryn Kroll to Marsha Maxwell, 2145 King St., $245,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Jonathan and Marissa Jandrt to Anita and Luke Hartkopf, 619 Fourth Ave. N., $262,000.

Jane and Timothy Ringhand to Diana Cannon, 1112 Pine St., $370,000.

Christie and Kevin Hintz to Kevin Hintz, 949 Westview Circle Drive.

Jacqueline and Peter Vanhavermaet to William Calogero and Diane Russell, 730 10th Ave. N., $184,000.

Zink Property Management LLC to Swing Enterprises LLC, 626 and 628 Vilas St., $277,500.

Daniel and Brenda Rooney Joint Revocable Trust to David Flashberger and Gina Tyler Revocable Trust, 1274 Bentgrass Court, $401,000.

Caitlin and Kyle Mosel to Madeline Bauer and Alex Moenning, 613 Gail Ave., $245,000.

Jason Kleinsasser to Matthew and Shawna Welch, $390,950.

Sharon Hindley to Cheng and Sueli Vue, 1408 Pine St., $355,000.

Charles Albury to Elizabeth Albury, 2826 Bergamot Place, $534,000.

Jamie and Jason Steinhoff to Durga Srinivas Kuma and Sireesha Kommireddi, 748 Elizabeth Lane, $315,000.

BANGOR

Eric and Vicki Kruse to Lisa and Stanley Brickl, $370,000.

Chelsea and Jacob Brandt to Megan and Nicholas Anderson, $245,000.

James and Susanna Orewiler to Derek and Jade Johnson, $212,500.

HOLMEN

Erik Craig to Craig Investments LLC.

Richard Thorson to Chelsea and Cody Weadge, $382,000.

JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC.

Traditional Trades Inc. to Kathleen Faron, $313,524.

Brian Wilson to Dmytro Dundukov and Alla Sambur, $224,000.

WEST SALEM

William and Kathleen Johnson Revocable Trust to Molly Kalmoe and Jacob Larcom, $340,000.

Northern Lights Investments LLC to Janelle and William Kowalski, $354,940.

John and Kimberly Dougherty to Betty Muench, $267,700.

Chad Anderson and Rachel Winther to Austin and Kayla Ross, $189,000.

Kathleen Faron to Jordan and Megan Schrock, $307,000.

Jared Jansen and Taj Kattapuram to Jansen Kattapuram Living Trust.

Ronetta Westbrook to Robert and Ronetta Westbrook Revocable Trust.

Christine, Robert and Samuel Ruud and Elizabeth Ziegler to Tonja and Troy Rebeck, $320,605.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Susette Pfeifer and Brenda Steffens to David and Darlene Hansen Revocable Trust, $155,000.

Douglas and Valerie Knutson to Douglas and Valerie Knutson Irrevocable Trust.

TOWN OF BURNS

Jennifer and Richard Bunker to Alex and Elizabeth Schlintz, $50,000.

Jason Miller to Jason and Kasey Miller.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Carl Wiggert to David and Wendy Chatterton, $34,000.

Jayne Bissen, Catherine Flynn, Douglas and Hazel Tyler, Kristin Wells and Joan Zielke to Sharon and Thomas Tyler, $300,000.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Hilltop Bar & Grill Inc to Farmington Country Club LLC, $230,000.

Debra Kennedy to Steven and Jody Low Joint Revocable Trust, $675,000.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Brian and Deborah Korth to Michael and Tara Mihalek, $512,000.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Andy and Michelle Bee to Mandy Feldkamp, $265,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Sharon and Thomas Tyler to Matthew and Priya Rayome, $499,900.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Susan Kelley and Daniel Woodard to Ashlee Gordon and Kellen Snyder, $308,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Jordan and Megan Schrock to Kabao Moua, $264,500.

Emily Jostad to Connie and Walter Knudson, $91,800.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Lindsey Hammes, Gregory, Joshua and Sharon Leisgang to Gabriel and Megan Marsh.

Kleinsasser Brother Construction LLC to Donna and Ronald Luethe, $460,000.

Jordan and Julia Marti to Pamela Welke, $194,900.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

James Shurson Revocable Trust to Jenna and Zachary Helgeson, $400,000.

