La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Nov. 8

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
PE Rentals LLC to La Crosse Fire Dept., 1540 Liberty St., $105,000.
Diane Franke Estate to Jennifer Wappler, 2606 Schubert Place, $285,000.
Ostreng Joint Revocable Trust to Jill Gorell, 1113 S. 22nd Drive, $120,000.
Kimberly and Robert Caulkins to Christopher Ebert, 1902 S. 14th St., $151,500.
Frederick Lysaker to NRE Properties LLC, 510 and 512 Avon St., $72,000.
Nicholas and Nicole Kannel to Sean Guilfoyle, 1915 S. 23rd St., $186,000.
Maxwell Weingarth to Lyndsey Langer, 2800 Hamilton St., $97,500.
Harold and Laura Binning to Maxwell Weingarth, 1361 S. 27th St., $195,000.
Aaron and Tania Bonnett to NRE Properties LLC, 627 and 629 S. Fifth Ave., $121,500.
Aaron and Crystal Bauer to John Landrum, 1531 S. 29th St., $122,000.
Howard and Teresa Becker to Elizabeth Rodarte-Fernandez, 402 Rose St., $109,500.
Shannon Buboltz and Paul Fredrickson to Mandy Ellingson, 1226 S. 15th St., $175,000.
Lane Schmidt to Amy Gabay, 719 S. 19th St., $154,000.
Lokwood LLC to Karen Mitchell, 2012 Onalaska Court.
David and Nancy Goode Joint Revocable Trust to Dennis and Christine Hallemeier Joint Revocable Trust, 14 Copeland Ave., $279,000.
Timothy Kiesling to Coral Johnson, 1210 Charles St., $85,000.
Daniel Huber to River Valley Home Services LLC, 1201 S. Fifth Ave.
2967 Airport Drive Properties LLC to Property Logic LLC, 2967 Airport Road, $1,175,000.
Great River Homes LLC to Robert Heisse, 3808 W. Sunnyside Drive, $232,100.
Steven Eide to Barbara and Daniel Fitzsimmons, 514 Johnson St., $26,500.
Jedadiah and Melanie Schaller to George Brown, 2935 Baier Lane, $100,000.
Marine Credit Union to Joseph and Sara Sampson, 1726 Ferry St., $47,500.
Gale and Jeffrey Bagstad to Taylor Buchanan, 1424 S. 19th St., $138,000.
Terrence Drexler to Morgan Dickman, 1617 S. 22nd St., $132,900.
Suburban Propane LP to Mathy Construction Co., 2631 Conoco Road, $46,000.
Brian Liesinger and Emelee Volden to G&G Rentals LLC, 2028 State St., $233,000.
Great River Properties LLC to Johnson Real Estate LLC, 1502, 1500 and 1504 Mississippi St., 905 and 915 S. 15th St., $407,000.
Keith Molzahn and Jill Randall-Molzahn to Kimberly Barkhahn, 5209 S. 33rd St., $171,000.
Travis Weiss to Christine and Kehl Arnson, 226 N. 23rd St., $281,000.
Ezana and Nicole Azene to Three Rivers Investments LLC, 414 and 416 S. 15th St., 2545 S. 15th St.
Tracey Taylor to Ryan Rayno, 3409 Birch St., $200,000.
Chad Longway to City of La Crosse Fire Dept., 1539 Charles St., $170,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Onalaska Rentals LLC to Jacob Holman and Kristi McGregor, 509 Riders Club Road, $340,000.
Thomas and Vickie Ciokiewicz to Emmajean Anderson and Allen Bonner, 730 N. 10th Ave., $142,000.
Darin and Sarah Lee to Nicholas and Nicole Kannel, 225 Poplar St., $205,000.
Benjamin Vogel Wisconsin Qualified Personal Residence Trust to Ali and Kristen Vandalen, 2925 Wild Rose Lane, $750,000.
Andrea and Robert Nelson to Michael and Robin Flanagan, 921 Pierce St., $205,000.
Donna and Michael Longway to Brandon Aspenson, 2412 Franklin St., $259,900.
Daren and Jillian Hugo to Hugo Properties LLC, 625 Sand Lake Road.
Amy Gabay to Mai and Matthew Vue, 537 E. Spruce St., $205,000.
Nicholas Slusser to Kari Baumel and Justin Wood, 460 N. Second Ave., $217,000.
Nicolas Lupient to Andrea Frisch and Ryan Nell-Lessard, 1504 Franklin St. and 903 Streblow St., $182,500.
JLO Homes I LLC to Megan and Patrick Smith, 977 Stonebridge Ave., $88,000.
Jack and Toni Low Joint Revocable Trust to David and Barbara Hegenbarth Revocable Trust, 2519 Cedar Creek Lane, $700,000.
Kathleen Fredricks to Amy and Josiah Borden, 2287 Sand Lake Road, $270,000.
Darrel Schmeling to Emily Mashak, 1118 Well St., $185,100.
WI Development LLC to IC Holdings LLC, 548 Lester Ave., $750,000.
BANGOR
Brian and Stephanie Hesselberg to Tiffany Winchester, $140,000.
HOLMEN
Coleen and Jerrod Johnson to Gregory Shuda, $1,075,000.
Coleen and Jerrod Johnson to Gregory Shuda, $550,000.
Dane & Cindy LLC to Dane Ondell.
Dane Ondell to Bechara Properties LLC, $170,000.
MMO LLC to Jon and Rachel Harless, $369,900.
McCathie Investments LLC to Louise Eagle and Robert Wills, $410,000.
Rox Investments LLC to TK Valley Storage LLC, $194,900.
Hilary and Joshua Dummer to Aimee Bisek and Dalton Treanor, $225,000.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Damian and Dawn Levandoski, $76,000.
ROCKLAND
Pamela Semb to Cynthia and Jeffrey Campbell, $174,000.
Joseph Chase to Small Town Rentals LLC, $60,000.
WEST SALEM
Barbara and Boyce Puryear to Anita and Gary Osgood, $339,000.
Alan Wojcik Jr. to Christopher and Kelli Wojcik, $200,000.
Greenfield Addition LLC to Lynnette and Monte Wick, $68,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Kay Zantow to Warren Schomberg, $90,000.
Rick Hinkley to Lynelle Hinkley.
Jennifer Wappler to David Wappler.
TOWN OF BURNS
Gerald and Kathleen Sackmaster Revocable Trust to Jamie and Susan Weber, $350,000.
Michael and Tina Langrehr to Nicole and Todd Michaels, $323,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Betty and Elroy Winson to Marlene Johnson, $116,000.
Cheryl Melde to Allison and Joshua Godfrey, $159,900.
Eric and Megan Kirking to Jamie Pesik, $183,000.
Alex and Mae Polnaszek to Lisa and Thomas Degenhardt, $202,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Roslyn Lemoine to Roslyn Lemoine and Kelly Wehrs.
Heather and John Betsinger, Sheriff La Crosse County to MR Cooper and Nationstar Mortgage LLC.
Diane Gowin, Jeremy and Merrysa Janzen to Jeremy and Merrysa Janzen, $94,400.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Chad Wacker to Kristina Schlecht, $63,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Daniel and Sherri Christianson to Joseph Atteln, $1,875.
Michael Bundy to Corrine Bundy.
Barbara Nuttleman Estate to Nuttleman Trust.
American Marine La Crosse LLC to Justin Pretasky.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Adrian and Doris Hagen to Alan and Sara Hagen.
Lynn and Terry Hegenbart to Katherine and Steven Stoczynski, $307,000.
Lou and Raymond Easton to Sara and Scott Pooler, $224,900.
Diane and Roger King to Beth and Bruce Waldron, $365,000.
Beth and Bruce Waldron to Hilary and Joshua Dummer, $376,100.
Jeffery and Jeri Schaitel to Sheli and Michael Komorowski Jr., $405,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Amy and Mark Shanley to Jozef Mergan and Nikki Roland, $589,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Amanda and Christopher Kinyon to Matthew Palkowski and Lucy Pronschinske, $218,000.
Debra and Michael Collins to Andrea and Robert Nelson, $295,000.
Kevin Kenow to Ruth Davis and Kevin Kenow.
Bradley and Cheryl Low to Austin Kiesling, $125,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Joel and Kelsie Whited, $97,575.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Patrick and Tamara Weinberger to Adam and Nicole Franck, $349,999.
Charles and Tammy Hayden to Charles and Tammy Hayden.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!