La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Oct. 17

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Tammy and Timothy Ferrier, Donna and Todd Hilby to Goliath Management LLC, 1305, 1307, 1309 and 1311 10th St. S., $297,000.

Breanna and Randall Stricklin to Jeffrey Chambers, 814 Losey Blvd. S., $170,000.

Lax Northside Rentals LLC to S&J Properties, 147 and 151 Copeland Ave., $65,000.

Michael and Pamela Kamm to Monty Foster and Kathleen Turben, 1116 26th St. S., $220,000.

Merchants Bank to Kwik Trip Inc., 2835, 2837, 2839 and 2841 Darling Court, $2,600,000.

Madalyn Buschman to Scott Buschman, 1315 31st St. S.

Derrick Lepak to Reginald Pate, 3150 25th St. S., $217,000.

JBS Property Management LLC to Jason and Megan Stratman, 828 Island St. and 429 Liberty St.

John Wannamaker to Isabel Lluch and John Wannamaker, 905 and 917 Cliffwood Lane.

Elliott Levine and Amber Perry to Steven Nicolai, 403 13th St. S., $249,900.

Cynthia and David Gorsett to Sara Sheard, 1222 Kane St., $172,000.

Sunnyside Apartments LLC to State of Wisconsin DOT, 3950 Sunnyside Drive W.

John and Mary Olinger to MAT Properties LLC, 772 and 774 22nd St. N., $585,000.

Goehner Investments LLC to Forte Properties LLC, 1701 Onalaska Ave. and 1509 Rublee St., $266,000.

Mariah and Ryan Welke to Megan Leach, 761 24th St. N., $205,000.

Chris Clark Estate to NRE Properties LLC, 1018 Sixth St. S., $140,000.

Barbara Hall to Kwang Han and Miok Park, 1417 Johnson St., $155,000.

Melissa Kendhammer to South Properties LLC, 1103 Main St. and 104 11th St. N., $283,750.

Casey Andrada to Libby Zafft, 1404 20th St. S., $120,000.

Pauline Jung Estate to Dale Lorenz, 4027 Riverview Drive, $170,000.

Schneider Properties of La Crosse LLC to Hoff Properties LLC,1501 and 1515 West Ave. S., $600,000.

RLMG Properties LLC to Hupomone Ventures LLC, 332 11th St. N., 1110 and 1112 Badger St., $391,000.

Joseph Smith to Joseph and Rebecca Smith, 2502 Prospect St.

Thomas Allen and Heidi Endres to Camden Keil, 1633 Redfield St., $182,000.

Laura Schwalbe to Maureen Turner, 1816 Kane St., $159,900.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Jenna Kowalke to Asma Arayan and Justin Everson, 1028 Main St., $230,000.

Ronald and Sandra Dupey to Lindsay and Luke Pesonen, 876 Summers Day Lane, $575,000.

Kenneth and Sandra Berg to Kenneth and Sandra Berg Trust, 421 and 423 Second Ave. N.

Jeffrey Halter to Halter-Harth Revocable Trust, 301 Horman Blvd.

Ellen Kolb Trust to Erin and John Cantrell, 313 Fourth Ave. S., $170,000.

David and Dianne Dalgleish to Joanna and William Drazkowski, 200 Marcou Road, $717,000.

Russell and Sandra Bantle to Deana and Walter Scott, 1613 Johnson St., $380,000.

Lakeside Investment Properties LLC to Andrew Terbeest, 635 Oak Ave. S., $135,000.

Tina Thilmany to Lynda Sinnott, 500 Locust St., $194,000.

Chase and Molly Knudson to Todd Patterson and Tina Thilmany, 1220 Green St., $240,000.

Chris Mathy to New Beginnings Trust, $273,000.

BANGOR

Dorothy and Richard Tenner to Austin Wehrs, $182,900.

HOLMEN

Joseph Moss to Jessica and Joseph Moss.

KBE Homes LLC to Matthew Thompson and Kayla Tippery, $384,500.

Feyen Rentals LLC to Catherine and Niels Nielsen, $333,000.

Andrew and Melanie Carpenter to Austin and Carissa Rebel, $330,000.

Westpfahl Construction LLC to Daniel and Ruth Sutton, $435,710.

Anthony and Mariah Fuchsel to Kelly Stellpflug, $310,000.

Aaron and Mickki Prussing to Kortney and Timothy Belz, $215,000.

Birdd Land Investments Inc. to Bruce and Christine Kolar, $56,900.

Jeremy and Krystal McCormick to Jordyn Dechant and Ryan Shavlik, $325,000.

Sara Schmitt to Christopher Richgels, $350,000.

Scott and Rachel Hawker Revocable Trust to Connie and Roger Karl, $275,000.

ROCKLAND

Quintin Schaitel and Trent Ziegler to Tony Weilandt, $208,700.

Karl Treu to Brittany Witte, $107,500.

WEST SALEM

Rhea and Timothy Best to Rebecca Wessel, $420,000.

Cindy Kohlmeier-Springborn and Darren Springborn to Darren and Cindy Springborn Revocable Trust.

Andrea and Dennis Kyser to Travis Olson, $285,000.

Larry and Linda Arentz Revocable Trust to Amanda and Damian Weiland, $99,000.

Eric and Michelle Sturm to Torrell Rhoades, $278,900.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Charles and Rhonda Antony Revocable Trust to Brian Clements and Stephanie Everson, $151,050.

Harold Hatz to Harold Hatz Irrevocable Living Trust.

TOWN OF BARRE

Alex Hanifl to Joseph Engen and Sydney Freitag, $128,500.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Kylie and Mathew Hays to Kevin and Lisa Parish, $150,000.

Thomas Fider Trust to Thomas Fider.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Dana and Donald Antal Jr. to Antal Family Revocable Trust.

Jordan Ouellette to Chamaine and John Sordahl, $275,000.

Craig and Michelle Jambois to Jenna Kowalke and Anthony Moran, $385,560.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Elizabeth and Jared Lehman to Clint and Kymberly West, $100,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Rebecca and Steven Parsons to Emily and Joseph Powers, $402,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Edward and Kelly Koegel to Carlene and Clinton Baurichter, $382,000.

Daniel and Karen Anderson to Bobbie and Jordan Hanson, $900,000.

Charles and Sharon Zimmer Joint Revocable Trust to Gary and Rosalyn Baumgarten, $60,000.

Dustin and Katherine Nottestad to Dorothy, Roxane and Sean Tasker, $236,000.

Jeffrey Johnson, Bridget and Jeremy Kendall, Amy and Patrick Pedretti to Darlene and Theodore Johnson.

LCO Properties LLC to Tuma Revocable Trust, $425,000.

Onalaska Rentals LLC to Chelsea and David Klaseus, $420,000.

Lyndon Zink to Ryan Felch, $250,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Meredith Schaffner to Keir James and Meredith Schaffner.

Jake Phillips to Deena Athas.

Hilary Bingol to Jon Bingol.

