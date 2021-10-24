La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Oct. 24

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Joseph Fahy to Tony Douglas, 307 Liberty St., $119,900.
DJS Vogue LLC and Daniel Gerleman to Neuies Vogue LLC, 1820 George St.
Michael and Steven Muller, Mary Truitt to Big River Group LLC, 1311 Kane St., $135,000.
PR Valley View OP-DSG/CEC LLC to Christopher Francy Revocable Living Trust, 4400, 4444, 4424 and 4448 State Road 16, $3,465,000.
Tilda and Timothy Fell to Bonnie and Timothy Brysky and Laura Waite, 420 Gillette St., $217,000.
Nancy Jones to Melissa Graff, 2715 Prospect St.
Betty and Mark Bertrang to Marilyn Smethurst, 332 24th St. S., $205,000.
Ann Gregory to Benjamin and Peter Brindley, Andrew Pincsak, 511 West Ave., $6,967.
Debra and Steven Taylor to Debra and Steven Taylor, 1333 Adams St.
School District of La Crosse to the State of Wisconsin DOT, 4010 Sunnyside Drive.
People are also reading…
Jeffrey and Teri Herrewig, Jennifer and Joseph Scaccio to Jennifer Scaccio, 913 Avon St.
Genevieve Larson Estate to Michael and Sara Taggart, 1424 Ferry St., $169,000.
Mary Nix Revocable Trust to Jonathan Reddinger, 2525 Main St., $229,900.
Donald and Dorie Earley to D&D Earley LLC, 521 Gould St., 1214 and 1216 25th St. S.
Donald and Dorie Earley to DDM Earley LLC, 418, 420, 422, 424, 426, 428, 430 and 432 Copeland Ave.
Donald and Dorie Earley to Malon Holdings LLC, 400 and 402 Caledonia St., 701 and 703 Gould St.
Water Place One LLC to Cynthia and Edward Evans, 323 River Point, $514,475.
James and Jeanne Smith Joint Revocable Trust to SYDKYD LLC, 2411 Larson St., $600,000.
P Partners LP to Mark Hamre, 1723 Farnam St., $385,000.
Christopher and Denise Meyer to Dorothy Clark, 1139 Maple St., $140,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Bernard and Diane Hoelker to Brock Mrdjenovich, 2409 Franklin St., $224,350.
Audra Martine to James Fox and Mary Nelson, 1318 Wilson St., $309,900.
Adam and Tiffany Lavender to Anna Johnson and Tanner Lange, 514 Sixth Ave. N., $227,500.
Carla and Christopher Nelson to Joseph and Roxane Dorn, 501 16th Ave. N., $265,000.
Karla Lawrence to SLKL LLC, 511 and 515 Sand Lake Road.
Cynthia Christian and David Hendrickson to Adam and Tiffany Lavender, 608 Grove St., $425,000.
Justin and Mallory Johnson to Charles Curtis, 1023 Lincoln St., $234,900.
Alan and Cathy Braun Joint Revocable Trust to Bridgett and Michael Dresen, 929 East Ave. N., $265,000.
Jordan and Martina Litsheim to Julie Carrell, 924 Green Bay St., $185,000.
Adam and Olivia Haggerty to Erin and Ryan Smith, 1935 Maplewood Place, $995,000.
Carol Helgerson to Anna and Tyler Kramer, 917 10th Ave. N., $205,000.
HOLMEN
Joseph Moss to Jessica and Joseph Moss.
Kenneth and Robin Tschumper to Easton Kopmeier, $371,000.
Christopher and Gretchen Reetz to Rob Dowiasch, $249,900.
Thorud Development LLC to Brandon and Molly Beal, $49,900.
Thorud Development LLC to Mark Smith Construction LLC, $47,900.
George Crawford to Audra Martine, $418,500.
Traditional Trades Inc. to Arden and Marilyn Rindfleisch, $317,303.
Darren Amundson Estate to Carla Amundson.
Tonia Wright to Todd Cudo and Lisa Feuerhelm, $344,900.
ROCKLAND
Ami and Christopher Burghagen to Tamara Anderson and Louis Fetty, $210,000.
WEST SALEM
Cody and Kiele Deleeuw, Michael Modawell to Lobe Properties, 323 Mark St. N., $257,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Marilyn Houle to Jennifer and Spencer Niebur, $600,000.
Michael and Sherry Striegel to Michael and Sherry Striegel Revocable Living Trust.
Brian and Kevin Lee, Kathrine Thiede, Jeffery and Kimberly Wing to Steve Lee and Kimberly Wing, $123,000.
Kenneth Kaufmann to Kristin and Scott Herbert, $332,500.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
James Allen to James and Sandra Allen.
James and Sandra Allen to James and Sandra Allen Joint Revocable Trust.
Charles Curtis to Chase Mahner, $305,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Marjorie Helgeson to Thomas Allen, Heidi Endres and Carolyn Hangartner, $199,500.
Kimberly Bihm, Kyle Helgeson and Kristine Jambois to Thomas Allen, Heidi Endres and Carolyn Hangartner, $257,500.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Cheryl Hoff Estate to Bauer Estates LLC, $103,422.
Hidden Prairie LLC to Brandon Gluch, $82,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Organic Foods LLC to Mathias Harter.
Vaalers Investment Properties LLC to Mand Properties LLC, $54,990.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Lena and Robert Neberman, Sheriff La Crosse County to Audra Bahr and Daniel Storlie, $260,000.
Christopher and Sarah Hilton to Sarah McKenzie and Nicholas Sammet, $208,000.
Rachel Blum to Joshua Blum, 3530 Crown Blvd.
R&R Herlitzke Trust to MOP Properties 3 LLC.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Jennifer and Zachary Geier to Providence Rentals LLC, $168,000.