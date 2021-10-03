La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Oct. 3

CITY OF LA CROSSE

La Crosse Retail LLC to 1031 Holdings LLC, 4009 Mormon Coulee Road, $601,300.

1031 Holdings LLC and La Crosse Retail LLC to 4009 Mormon Coulee LLC, 4009 Mormon Coulee Road, $2,332,075.

1213-1215 Caledonia St. LLC to 1213 Caledonia LLC, 1213 and 1215 Caledonia St., $405,000.

Dennis and Joann Duckworth to Manuel Alas, 821 Clinton St., $48,000.

SRE of La Crosse LLC to PTK Investments LLC, 212 11th St. S. and 215 10th St. S., $1,000,000.

Deborah Guzman-Stoeffler to Robert Thill, 1226 21st St. S., $127,500.

Thomas Vanburen to Heather and David Sr., 3130 Marion Road N., $255,000.

Anna and Sayeed Rahman to Pamela Kamm, 3520 Fairway Court, $327,000.

Donald and Greta Lake to Bart and Katherine Rubin, 1835 Nakomis Ave., $450,000.

Debra and Kay Strittmater to NRE Properties LLC, 1009 Fifth Ave. S., $104,500.

Mikala Sund to Cody Anderson, 1610 Livingston St., $124,900.

Deanne Drake to Jacqueline Marcou, 2115 Ferry St., $240,000.

DRS Properties LLC to Clarke Enterprises LLC, 1909 and 1911 Wood St., $115,000.

DRS Properties LLC to Clarke Enterprises LLC, 1912, 1914 and 1916 Wood St., $150,000.

Courtney and Gregory Kirkeeng to Paul Vermes, 2209 Prospect St., $152,875.

Eric Grosvold to Isabelle Stevens, 5241 33rd St. S., $140,000.

Christopher Spande to Jordan Beeskau, 1224 13th St. S., $172,500.

Heather and Matthew Bright to Silver Street Apartments LLC, 1325 Campbell St., $109,900.

John and Susan Knudson to John and Susan Knudson Joint Revocable Trust, 5240 Creekside Place.

Jamie Lavelle to Jamie and Joshua Lavelle, 1616 Adams St.

Ardis Granger to NRE Properties LLC, 802 Charles St., $71,000.

Ruth Bayer to Courtney Blair and Michael Pettit, 2555 Madison Place, $235,000.

Lopez V Inc. to Caitlin Manka, 6022 Robil Court E., $250,000.

Jean Brady-Gillies and John Gillies to Christopher and Jessica Hartkopf, 2706 Harvey St., $219,500.

Anthony and Crystal Kirchner to Matthew Dooley and Kristina Laplant, 3122 25th St. S., $297,000.

Yvonne Hyde Estate to Omar Granados, 1918 Market St., $169,500.

Dawn Affeldt to Dawn Affeldt Revocable Trust, 5039 County Road B.

Dennis Slagle to Hannah Cuda, 1613 and 1615 Market St., $189,900.

Mary Gander to H&H Housing Enterprises LLC, 222 22nd St. N., $210,000.

Kurt Gaylor to Angela and John Clark, 1400 Redfield St., $109,900.

Jim and Laura Kodiak to Kerri Eggen, 1242 Adams St., $235,000.

Philip and Sarah Nohr to Sharrod and Sonja Hightower, 862 Janice Court W., $370,000.

Amanda Rood to Jeffrey Rood, 2414 Wood St.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Donna Pedretti to Donna Pedretti Revocable Trust, 1015 Kristy Lane.

Kent and Mary Sween to James and Patricia Powers, 1219 Oak Ave. N., $305,500.

Karen and Larry Bredahl to Joyce and Wynn Capps, 1271 Bentgrass Court, $390,000.

Pang and Tou Chang to Moly and Pao Yang, 1003 East Ave. N., $244,900.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Kari and Kirk Stoa, 676 Marcou Road, $175,000.

Garry and Joan Schnitzler to Paul Lankey, 307 11th Ave. N., $275,000.

BANGOR

Roger Herken to Ingrid Herken.

HOLMEN

Elizabeth Granum to Polly Vue, $250,000.

Ryan Curti to Courtney and Gregory Kirkeeng, $240,000.

Westpfahl Construction LLC to Joseph and Kelli Korneta, $403,900

Jolene Bentzen to Kylie Bentzen and Derek Nichols, $180,000.

Charles Ostromencki to Charles Ostromencki and Martin Ostromencki Jr., $71,593.

JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC.

Nancy Gilbertson to Seth and Shayna Gilbertson.

Kelsey Newman to Derek and Kelsey Newman.

HG Holdings Group LLC to HG Group LLC, $290,000.

HG Group LLC Richard Sheckler, $290,000.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Jessica and Trevor Johnson, $79,900.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Bradford and Jenifer Fry, $79,900.

ROCKLAND

Kristen and Tyler Small to Geraldine and William Clarke, $229,000.

Hailey and Nathan Stuhr to Amber and Kaldahl, $219,900.

WEST SALEM

Carol and Thomas Saxton to Dawn and Justin Running, $316,500.

Carol and Thomas Saxton to Marilyn Franzini, $65,000.

TOWN OF BARRE

Gary and Veronica Pischke to Gary and Veronica Pischke Joint Revocable Trust.

Ryan Powell to Benjamin Christianson, $240,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Katherine Stehly to Alexander and Iva Jowett, $374,900.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Bradley Stoner to Nicholas Hendrickson, $365,000.

Douglas and Linda Waite to Thomas Storandt, $230,000.

Joel and Michelle Vavra to Addison Holzer, $180,000.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Gregory Hole to Carl Hole, $154,700.

Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation to McKinley Properties LLC.

Jill and Matthew Miller to Andrew and Emily Sweeney, $325,000.

Doua Xiong to Doua Xiong and Teelong Yang.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Michael Steigerwald to Katie and Michael Steigerwald.

Michael and Vicki Hartigan to VMH Enterprises LLC.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Robert Roth to Julie and Mark Roth, $75,000.

Naomi Beckendorf to David Smiezek, $312,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Tristin Schaller to Robert and Tristin Schaller.

Jacqueline and Ronald Pierce to Alacia Pierce, $25,000.

Judith McHugh to Judith McHugh Revocable Trust.

James and Nicole Elliott to Rachel Pollock, $195,000.

Randolph Eddy Jr. to Corrine Cianci, $255,000.

Xee Thao and Cher Vang to Kurt Carlson, $310,000.

Christina Waltman to Laura Kwiatkowski, $106,600.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Darrel Oelke to Darrel and Klara Oelke.

Paul Kunert to Glen and Peggy Benson, $60,000.

Song Chen and Yilanna Hu to Tou Chang and Nathaniel Lee, $340,000.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

Susan Hundt to Bonnie, Donald, Gregory, Richard, Rodney and Timothy Hundt, Jean and Charlene Mashak, Carol Nicolai, $15,500.

Timothy Hundt to Bonnie, Donald, Gregory, Richard and Rodney Hundt, Jean and Charlene Mashak, Carol Nicolai, $17,200.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.