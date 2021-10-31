La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Oct. 31

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Carlyn Ellis to Carlyn Ellis, Amy Franqueira and Hari Krishna, 2106 State St.

Jennifer McConahay to Kevin Boyd, 1102 Nancy Court, $240,000.

Josh Neumann to 608 OTHQ LLC, 309, 311 and 313 Fourth St. S.

Clarita and Randy Ellis to Clarita and Randy Ellis, 2035 George St.

Brandon Haugen, Brian Kelly and Kyle McKittrick to Momentum Properties LLC, 1807 Charles St., $132,900.

Momentum Properties LLC to Darren and Sarah Casperson, 1807 Charles St., $132,900.

JAG Property Investment to Benjamin Harter, 2723 George St., $190,000.

Shawn McTaggart to Shea Ealey Rentals LLC, 1005 Seventh St. S., $86,700.

Shawn McTaggart to Shea Ealey Rentals LLC, 1106 and 1104 Liberty St., $149,600.

Julia Seeley, Kathryn and Steven Weiland to Joan and Nancy Weiland, 2904 W. Fairchild St., $96,540.

Janice Wiebusch to Janice Wiebusch Revocable Trust, 1360 Nakomis Ave.

Janice Wiebusch Revocable Trust to Benjamin Erlandson, 1360 Nakomis Ave., $224,000.

Alyce and Russell Lachman to Laura Schwalbe, 1818 Avon St., $170,000.

Patrick Blake and Carley Ritter to Casey and David Holthaus, 1231 George St., $125,000.

Stephen Cottrell Revocable Trust to Jane and George Harvell Jr., 2203 King St., $279,000.

Donald and Loretta Clarkin Trust to Angela and Jerald Baumgartner, 702 11th St. N.

David and Theresa Kostello to Sally Bagniefski, 1411 Travis St., $160,000.

Michael Kiefer to Thaddeus Flaherty, 1026 13th St. S. and 1239 Johnson St., $123,400.

Morgan Stittleburg to Kyle Larson and Haley Nelson, 2118 Charles St., $173,000.

Jeffrey Voss to Bernadine Voss, 2702 Birch St.

Richard Cayasso and Criseyda Cuadras to Richard Cayasso Joint Revocable Trust and Criseyda Cuadras Joint Revocable Trust, 5209 Brackenwood Court.

Earl and Gloria Patterson Revocable Trust to Courtney Dagnon, 1626 30th St. S., $199,900.

Daryll Jury to K2K Properties LLC, 946 Hood St., $108,000.

Christine Hardie to Laura Lewis, 1902 19th St. S., $138,500.

Kimberly Dahl to Jansen Dahl, 208 17th Place S.

Jansen Dahl to Jansen Dahl Revocable Trust, 208 17th Place S.

Sandra Gilman to Sandra Gilman Trust, 3304 Greenspire Lane.

Donald and Loretta Clarkin Trust to Linda Mettille, 926 17th St. S.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Tanya Trokan to Croix Valley Solutions LLC, 720 Hanson Court, $140,000.

Equity Trust Co., Sheri, Thomas and Thomas M. Kling to APD Holdings LLC, 325 and 327 15th Ave. N., $185,000.

Andrew and Jenna Matz to Alan and Cathy Braun Joint Revocable Trust, 609 Fourth Ave. N., $258,000.

William Welch Sr. Trust to Cassandra and Terrance Shaw, 1516 Rambler Court, $299,900.

Sue Bolstad to Mitchell Pientok, 307 Sixth Ave. N., $227,500.

David Pade to Anita Coons, 1322 Red Cedar Court, $350,000.

Tracy Laufenberg to Betty and Eugene Linse, 1026 La Crosse St., $179,900.

James and Susan Dahlstrom to Maigen and Mark Boberg, 2115 Grand View Blvd., $655,000.

BANGOR

Magnum Opus Investments LLC to Kristen and Tyler Small, $329,500.

HOLMEN

Calvin Miller to Justin and Krystal Young, $290,000.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Brijen Investments LLC, $59,900.

Thorud Development LLC to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $48,900.

Deborah and Sierk Oudemans to Nicholas and Tiffany Rice, $327,500.

Laurie and Richard Roberts to Jared and Karen Swyter, $360,000.

Lynn and Matthew Fitzpatrick to Katie Baures and Jeffrey Trohkimoinen, $334,680.

Gretchen and Tom Coleman to Kenneth Graham, $409,390.

WEST SALEM

Glen and Jeanette Comeau to Nicholas and Shelby Atkinson, 483 Tilson St. E., $234,000.

Nancy Lounsbrough to Ralph Lounsbrough, Betty Pfaff and Brenda Smith.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Johnny and Lizzie Byler to John and Meaghan Huerkamp, $35,000.

Alan and Jerry Sparks to Donald Numsen Jr., $600,000.

TOWN OF BARRE

John and Lydia Schibbelhut Revocable Living Trust to Lydia Schibbelhut Irrevocable Living Trust.

TOWN OF BURNS

Dorothy and Richard Tenner Irrevocable Living Trust, Ronald and Sara Tenner Irrevocable Living Trust to Jack Reader and Kirsten Tenner, $100,000.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Kathleen and Gregory Crocker Sr. to Michele and Tucker Bills, $370,000.

Koss Properties LLC to Dennis and Linda Degier, $5,000.

Dennis, Donald and Ricky Koss to Dennis and Linda Degier, $5,000.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

T&L Jones Trust to Joseph and Lisa Klein, $40,000.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Becky and Richard Hundt to Richard and Becky Hundt Revocable Trust.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Drugans Castle Mound Inc. to Cory and Paige Gylock, $40,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Julie Loewenhagen to David Chick, $37,000.

Rita Jordi to Aaron Jordi.

DTG Properties LLC to Jonathon Gerdes.

Troy Kissel and Tanya Kruse to Bianca Basten and Christopher Zachar, $369,000.

