La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Oct. 4

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Mary Marshall to Karen and Leif Arvidson, 1202 Heritage Court.
Karen and Leif Arvidson to Alyssa and Matthew Kartman, 1202 Heritage Court, $260,000.
D&E Skemp Trust to 312 State LLC, 310 and 312 State St., $275,000.
Jeffrey and Nicole Shirley to Kensey Shaffer, 2104 Travis St., $185,000.
Rebecca Schmitz to Ryan Burrow and Angela Eggum, 2928 S. 23rd St., $140,500.
Julie and Steven Churchill to Michael and Mou Togerson, 2111 S. 14th St., $183,000.
Robert and Suzanne Huehn to Alexander and Jennifer Barnes, 1627 S. 30th St., $177,000.
Maxine and Robert Boero to Albert Smith Revocable Trust, 2430 Loomis St., $120,000.
David and Gloria Adickes Living Trust, Gloria Adickes Marital Trust to NRE Properties LLC, 1606 and 1608 Loomis St., $151,000.
Melissa and Michael Belton to Bee Lor and Kabo Xiong, 2922 Farnam St., $225,000.
Andar LLC to City of La Crosse, 1508 and 1512 Liberty St., $155,000.
Timothy Kiesling to James Nagel, 1620 Palance St., $80,000.
Givens Enterprises Inc. to Coffee Holdings LLC, 3330 S. 26th St., $45,000.
Givens Enterprises Inc. to Coffee Holdings, 4107 Mormon Coulee Road, $527,049.
Kyle Konkol and Kristie Marx to Derrick Kehr, 618 Liberty St., $140,000.
Duane and Jeannie Lesky to Derek Yang, 1114 S. 25th St., $169,900.
Brent and Kim Hildebrand to Rocky Mountain Properties 1929 LLC, 1929 State St.
Jerald Martin to Jay and Wade Martin, 2718 Harvey St., $121,000.
Diane and Donald Stoeckly to Ma Manock Properties LLC, 818 Monitor St., $75,000.
Lori and Ryan Kellicutt to Elizabeth Hauge, 2327 Prospect St., $150,000.
Barbara Cowgill to Barbara Cowgill Trust, 3037 Lakota Place.
David Torgerson to Caleb Lombardo, 2007 Kane St., $129,500.
Curt and Lisa Zobeck to ADY Investments LLC, 1507 Jackson St., $180,000.
Michael Anderson to Joshua Anderson, 2152 Johnson St.
TF La Crosse WI LLC to Hy-Vee Inc., 4200 State Road 16, $2,400,000.
Wakeen Family Partnership LLP to Debra and Fred Wakeen, 135 and 137 S. Fourth St., $75,000.
Mitchel and Samantha Kotten to Braden Hughes, 3245 Elm Drive, $182,000.
Louis Ferris to Victoria Bischel, 1519 George St., $90,000.
Bernard McGarty and McGarty-Flynn Family LTD Partnership to Bernard McGarty, 109 S. 14th St.
Kyle Smith to Driftless Estates LLC, 1020 Farnam St.
Kenneth and Margie Gawenda to Miranda Roberts, 2311 George St., $120,000.
Allen and Shelley Stanislowski to Craig and Rachel Wotruba, 1728 Avon St., $155,000.
Aimee Bisek and Dalton Treanor to Joelle Arentz, 3023 S. 25th St., $139,900.
Bernard McGarty to Bernard McGarty Trust, 109 S. 14th St.
Yutuc Family Trust to Gregory and Molly Aleckson, 916 Cliffwood Lane, $354,900.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Crown Investment Properties LLC to Boetheia Holdings LLC, 512 N. Fourth Ave., $350,000.
Christy and Maximillian Olesevich, Sheriff La Crosse County to Merchants Bank, 564 Oakhill Court.
Bradley Stoner to Martin O’Brien and Jacqueline Trudell, 1412 N. East Ave., $319,900.
Jennifer and Theodore Aquino to NEI Global Relocation Co., 819 Summers Day Lane, $615,000.
George and Glenn Walinski to Wendy Gosewisch and Victor Jacobson, 422 N. Fifth Ave., $170,000.
Thomas Neumeister to Amy Neumeister, 632 Victoria Lane, $192,000.
Paula Craig to Kody and Miriam Taylor, 1029 Kristy Lane, $207,713.
JS Hess Individual Property Trust to Janet Stansfield Revocable Trust, 1411 Moorings Drive and 3206 Emerald Valley Drive.
Donald and Susan Zimmerman to Donald and Susan Zimmerman Joint Revocable Trust, 2146 Grandview Blvd.
Applebury Properties LLC to Deborah and Patrick Sullivan, 1026 and 1028 N. East Ave., $275,000.
HOLMEN
Choice Construction LLC to Joan and Kurt Reynertson, $381,500.
Heidi Laine to Brian Wilson.
Danielle and Joshua Anderson to Ashton Speckeen, $230,500.
Julie and Steven Soller to Julie and Steven Soller.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Choice Construction LLC, $101,800.
Jason and Michelle Boisen to Jennifer Nichols, $203,000.
Kenneth and Kimberly Guy to Mysee Vang and Reagan Xiong, $271,400.
WEST SALEM
Timothy Miller to Kolten Gerke, 221 and 223 N. Leonard St., $188,500.
David Hemker to Angela and David Hemker.
Patricia Gaynor-Hussey to Patricia Gaynor-Hussey and Michael Hussey.
TOWN OF BANGOR
David and Kristine Schneider to Linda Groon, $94,600.
TOWN OF BURNS
Carrie and Howard Niedfeldt to Ryan Whitehead and Wendy Whitehead-Niedfeldt, $270,000.
Kenneth Johnson to Jeanne Arenz and Kenneth Johnson.
Joel and Linda Dow Irrevocable Living Trust to Joel and Linda Dow.
Joseph and Judith Paul to James Paul.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Jerry and Sharon Hanson to Chad Hanson.
David and Jennifer Martens to Lori and Ryan Kellicutt, $242,900.
Barbara and Michael Chase to David and Jennifer Martens, $333,000.
Lavonne Cunningham Estate to Elvis Kranski, $159,000.
Debauche Real Estate Inc. to JDB Real Estate Inc., $648,800.
Julie Shelby to Emma Shelby.
Lisa and Richard Baker to Alan Brinkman, $110,500.
David Berget and Barbara Dotta to David Berget and Barbara Dotta.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Gerry Ventrella to James Allen Revocable Trust, $281,062.
Gerry Ventrella to Elizabeth and Michael Alesch, $93,114.
Frank and Hazel Ridlon to Your Dream Home Builder LLC, $100,000.
Sunray Dairy LLP to ABS 1 LLC, $786,485.
Pfaff 2010 Revocable Trust to Kohl Clements and Collin Pfaff, $4,500.
Pfaff 2010 Revocable Trust to Sarah Cavadini and Thomas Pfaff.
Judy Stumlin Revocable Trust to Judy Stumlin.
Bruce and Judy Stumlin to Kevin Faehnrich.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
John and Lori Kammel to John and Lori Kammel Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Conrad Miller Revocable Trust to Colene Miller.
Conrad Miller Revocable Trust to Colene Miller.
Daniel and Heather Gilster Revocable Trust, Yvonne Gilster to Steven Anderson and Nancy Schmig.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
RJ 35 LLC to Cretestone Properties 5 LLC, $425,000.
Lori and Michael McMorrow to Joy and Ryan Mashak, $37,000.
Carey and Ryan Babe to Jason and Michelle Boisen, $330,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Anna and Nicholas Goldbeck to Matthew Ames and Alicia Oliver, $345,000.
Elaine Benson to Cole Hastings-Friet, $215,900.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Chor Hang, Annesha Moua and Sheriff La Crosse County to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Andrew and Lindsey Gallagher to Austin Chojnowski and Kassandra Schmitt, $252,500.
Brian and Hannah Abrahamson to Christy and Spencer Weaver, $247,000.
Anthony and Beth Villare to James and Meredith Conn, $40,000.
David and Stephanie Bentzen to Troy Kissel and Tanya Kruse, $327,000.
Anthony and Beth Villare to Brian and Sarah Olson, $635,000.
Abigail Lee-Miedema and Kyle Miedema to Trevor Carlson, $165,000.
Janis Johnson to Scott Johnson and Kristi Sunday.
Paul Brieske and Milton McMillen to Thomas Krajewski Sr., $120,500.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Corrie Brague to Kevin and Michelle Shirel, $320,000.
Allen and Mary Nelson Trust to Corin and Thomas Davey, $8,000.
Joseph and Kristin Hoeth to Diane Monte, $305,000.
