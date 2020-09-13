La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Sept. 13

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Arthur Melby to H&H real Estate LLC, 1502 Winnebago St. and 803 S. 15th St., $137,500.
John Gleason to Steven Gleason, 1206 Charles St.
Edith and Timothy Degenhardt to ETD Properties LLC, 1810 and 1812 George St., 1618 and 1620 Market St., 935 and 937 W. Franklin St.
Laraine and Ricky Viner to Nathaniel Gilman, 2435 Jackson St., $185,000.
Steven Cash to Jamie Buckle, 3402 S. 29th St., $182,000.
Corinn Schoen to Brenda and Michael Byars, 2885 S. 31st St., $220,000.
James Koepke Estate to Shirley Koepke, 405 and 407 S. Sixth St.
Rose Krieg to Brian and Nancy Chapman, 3006 Lakota Place, $230,500.
Danielle and Matt Karbula to Keith Schornack, 1825 Travis St., $187,500.
MWH LLC to River Valley Ventures LLC, 2829 Hamilton St., $16,000.
John and Natalie Franks, Sheriff La Crosse County to Westby Co-op Credit Union, 1316 S. 27th St.
Seiler Inc. to State of Wisconsin DOT, 3005 and 3119 South Ave., 1628 Thompson St., 2610 S. 17th St.
Betty and Daniel Sagaitis to Tracy Caravella, 2313 and 2315 S. 13th St., $185,000.
Jennifer and Michael Dobbins to Dobbins Family Trust, 1004 S. 28th St.
Danielle and Edward Bathke, Sheriff La Crosse County to Marine Credit Union, 1726 Ferry St.
Luz Family Properties LLC to Colin Luz, 2209 13th Place.
Kevin and Thomas Vanburen to Randine Block, 2310 S. 31st St., $176,900.
Kaleb Smith and Cortland Wood to Krysten Strong, 226 Caledonia St., $130,000.
Daniel and Carolyn Docken Trust Agreement to JBS Property Management LLC, 201 Avon St., $315,000.
Mary Snapp to Riverview Investments LLC, 2707 Highland St., $199,900.
Coulee Auto LLC to Douglas Schmidt, 229 Rose St.
Douglas Schmidt to Coulee Auto Properties LLC, 229 Rose St.
Audrey Kader to Derek, Karen and Nicholas Ulness, 715 S. Seventh St., $130,000.
Emily and John Sustar to Jillian Thompson, 231 S. 15th St., $208,000.
Elizabeth Wing Estate to Caitlin Hanney, 134 S. 17th Place, $163,000.
Alex and Dereka Guzy to Cassondra Frerks, 4641 S. 33rd St., $160,300.
700 Enterprises LLC to Gohner Investments LLC, 700 N. Third St., $2,250,000.
J&D Engh Trust to Jake Zimmer, 3237 E. Fairchild St., $250,000.
David and Gloria Adickes Living Trust and Gloria Adickes Martial Trust to MAT Rentals LLC, 1611 and 1613 Liberty St., $155,000.
Hannah Burcham to L-Tek Properties LLC, 1717 S. Ninth St., $125,500.
City of La Crosse to Kallie McGettigan, 5225 Creekside Place.
George Schrabeck Revocable Trust to Mary Coady, 2310 Cunningham St.
Badger Corrugating Co. to Green Bay Street Properties LLC, 1800 S. West Ave., $7,500.
Jordan Shackleton to Katelyn Mellion, 2648 S. 15th St., $180,500.
Nelson Place Properties LLC to CRD Investments LLP, 415 Nelson Place, $70,000.
Gretchen and Michael Myre to Michael and Tara Keifer, 1225 Cliffwood Lane, $300,000.
Phillip Sime to Thomas Vanburen, 3130 N. Marion Road, $192,000.
Doris and William Stuber to Christine and Sheldon Lee, 1815 S. 21st Place, $172,000.
Great River Homes LLC to Jeri SEbo, 6126 River Run Road, $300,010.
Angela and Salvatore Lomagro to Higher House Properties LLC, 716 St. James St., $49,000.
Ronald Whaley to Lopez V. Inc., 1409 S. 28th St., $80,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Qiang Yang to Taylor and Zachary Mossman, 924 N. Eighth Ave., $215,000.
Brennan and Lisa Wallace to Betsy and Justin McGrath, 1218 Red Cedar Court, $365,000.
Brandon and Toni Weigel to Garrett Smikrud, 1030 Wilson St., $190,000.
Erin Bristol and Jeffrey Woyak to Brandon and Toni Weigel, 1211 N. Oak Ave., $234,900.
Peggy’s Properties LLC to Jordan Heights Condominiums LLC, 9540 and 9542 E. 16 Frontage Road, $1,375,000.
Jeannette Sage to Mark Sage, 1054 Fairfield St.
Anita and Jason Houzenga to Patrick and Tamara Weinberger, 1027 Westview Circle Drive, $282,500.
Lisa and Mark Ira to Kariane Haun, 404 N. Seventh Ave., $260,000.
Lindsey and Joseph Ziolkowski Jr. to Jamie Alexander and Albert Kvitne, 518 Hauser Drive, $340,000.
Cynthia and Michael Bird to Karen and Thomas Haville, 455 Court Road, $25,000.
Karla and Paul Reyerson to Justin Robarge and Juan Shu, 500 Eagle Court, $324,000.
Jayda Lamprich to Naomi Loeffelholz, 126 S. Eighth Ave., $160,000.
James and Sandra Grabarczyk to Deborah and Jerome Mayer, 2203 Golfview Lane, $361,000.
Margaret Fredrickson, Mary Hennessy, Peter Olson, Carol Osterman and Kelly Servais to Damian and Sarah Meza, 1314 Main St., $110,000.
Sharon Clements to Andrew Fuchs and Angela Lundstrom, 1213 Rosewood Trail, $220,000.
BANGOR
Isaac Schroeder to Nathan Schroeder, $156,000.
B&B Land Development II LLC and B&B Land Investments LLC to Jeffrey and Lynette Ikert, $49,900.
Jeffrey and Kathryn Schmidt to Ryan and Shelby Burton, $305,000.
HOLMEN
Jonathan Westpfahl to Jenna and Michael Rohowetz, $331,230.
Michael and Sheryl Jacobson to Lisa and Michael Hesch, $350,000.
Janet and Ronald Nelson to Andrew Murray, $165,000.
Lisa and Michael Hesch to Dennis Slagle, $289,900.
1315 Properties LLC to Bradley and Cheryl Low, $278,400.
Birdd Land Investments Inc. to Magnum Opus Investments LLC, $58,900.
JMQ Properties LLC to Moonstone Meagow LLC, $75,000.
WEST SALEM
Andrew and Heather Fortuine to Lara and Ryan Riste, $380,000.
Christopher and Melody Ellis to Alison Klonecki, $222,900.
J&J Beebe Living Trust to Donald Pedretti, $268,000.
Mary and Thomas Sheehy to Elisa and Joseph Aderson, $235,000.
Scott and Whitney Custer to Alexander and Dereka Guzy, $260,000.
Fritz-Tomah LLC to River Bank, $284,900.
Allied Cooperative to Allied Cooperative.
TOWN OF BURNS
Theresa Barney to Donald and Theresa Barney Irrevocable Living Trust.
Megan McGrath and Jason Schultz to Brian and Stephanie Hesselberg, $260,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Emily and Shawn Gallagher to Danielle and Matthew Karbula, $257,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Your Dream Home Builder LLC to Donn and Wendy Schroeder, $363,870.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Betsy and Justin McGrath to Andrew and Lindsey Gallagher, $480,000.
Justin Elliott to Joshua Isely, $260,000.
Karen Rice to Karen and Scott Rice.
Karen Rice to Karen Rice Revocable Trust.
Patricia Lastofka to Richard Brown, $175,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Amy and Matthew McNally to Benjamin and Kelli Polum, $364,900.
Clark and Renee Davis to Pamela Ellis, $391,000.
Brian and Penny Bohn to Joel and Taylor Barclay, $80,000.
Brian and Penny Bohn to Joel and Taylor Barclay, $80,000.
Jenna and Michael Rohowetz to Meghan and Nicholas Tomlinson, $278,900.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Daniel and Julia Gerke to J. J. Hengel Construction LLC, $1,200.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Christine and Craig McKinzie to Amber and Mark Joswick, $115,000.
Andrea Higgins to Dustin Wood, $70,050.
Larry and Patricia Howe to Cretestone Properties 4 LLC, $825,000.
Karl Schilling to Ellen and James Kertis Jr., $150,000.
Nicks Lawn Care & Snow Removal LLC to Herlitzke Enterprises LLC, $100,000.
HP River Rock LLC to Charlie and Donna Dee, $137,471.
Charles and Donna Dee to Charles and Donna Dee Revocable Trust.
Lynette and Theodore Cone to Benjamin and Kallee Breuer, $285,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Catherine and Terry Wright to Emily and John Sustar, $305,000.
Amy and Josiah Borden to Betty and Jeffrey Butler, $225,000.
Cheristi Cognetta-Rieke and Stephen Rieke to Dailene and Thomas Ceballos, $575,000.
Catherine Cooper to Sharon Blake.
Joshua Jurrens and Beth Vanderwielen to Deidre and Thomas Kruser, $85,000.
Jean and Steven Nederloe to Gretchen and Michael Myre, $392,000.
Agnieszka and Zbigniew Wsul to Brooke Matheus and Evan Weis, $232,000.
Susan Schock to Lopez V. Inc., $120,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Donald and Elaine Bina to Patricia and Sylvester Clements, $1.
