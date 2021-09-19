La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Sept. 19

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Linda Hackbart to Angela Vail, 811 Hagar St.
Douglas Kerns to Teresa Kerns, 2219 16th St. S.
Lisa and Todd Bornholdt to Kristina Helgeson, 2110 Market St., $200,000.
Lopez V Inc to Glen and Peggy Benson, 3641 Mormon Coulee Road, $135,000.
Joshua Ford to Adam Burman, 1107 25th St. S., $140,000.
Barbara and Mark Gibson to M&B Gibson, 4825 Silver Morning Lane.
David and Jan Fuchs to NRE Properties LLC, 612 and 614 Ninth St. S., $75,000.
Nicholas Becker to Bryce Gilbertson and Ellie Skaaren, 1358 Hyde Ave., $240,000.
Carl Schneider to S&S Rentals Inc, 326 Fourth St. S., $200,000.
Lisa and Steven Reints to Preferred Properties LLC, 1211 Bennett St., $100,000.
Bryce Crowley and Kaitlin Mathison to George and Terri Gregory, 2304 Wood St., $225,000.
Assurity Investments LLC to Ryan Seib, 706 and 708 Seventh St. S.
Boua and Yer Yang to Steven Eide, 1515 and 1517 Johnson St., $123,000.
Gertrude and Waylon Waldron to Daniel Chace, 2034 Onalaska Ave.
Allen and Susan Hatke to Anthony Hatke, 753 23rd St. N.
Denise Hoyer to Ian Twesme, 2114 Wood St., $168,000.
Donna Pedretti Revocable Trust to Patrick Pedretti, 1803 George St.
Ashley and Luke Swan to Jacob and Kelly Root, 1910 22nd St. S., $327,500.
HG Equity LLC to Path Investments LLC, 1003 Eighth St. S., $185,000.
Travis Robinson Revocable Trust to Weathers Family Trust, 14 Copeland Ave., $171,000.
Nannette and Raymond Alexander to Jason and Samantha Brauer, 870 Janice Court W., $305,000.
Canyon Creek Four LLC to Guitarland Properties LLC, 5120 Grandwood Place W., $62,000.
Linda and Steven Mader to Moonstone Meadow, 1654 Barlow St., $95,000.
Edson and Helen Osley Trust to Nancy Beeck, 2011 Charles St., $90,000.
Christine and Zachary Hall to Kelly Hemmer-Rondestvedt and Paul Rondestvedt, 1817 28th Court S., $231,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Courtney and Jesse Simons to Conor Schultz, 608 Troy St., $290,000.
Charles Koch and Abigail Taub to Christopher and Michelle Colombo, 1969 Pine Ridge Drive, 1029 Rolling Oaks Drive and 1116 Fraser Way, $619,000.
Amy Rondeau to Daniel Culligan, 1043 Hickory St., $187,000.
Karlie Hurlbert and Peter Mueller to Christopher Ackman, 561 Court Road, $240,000.
Deon and Donald Nontelle to James and Kathleen Donskey, 617 Fairway Creek Drive, $545,000.
Lynda Nimtz to Alison and John Robinson, 946 Tahoe Drive, $520,000.
Brenda and James Liebig to MAT Rentals LLC, 312 Fourth Ave. S., $125,000.
Anthony and Susan Stokman to Brandon Olson, 518 and 520 Bluebird Court, $270,000.
BANGOR
B&B Land Development II LLC to Small Town Investments LLC, $54,900.
Kim Nicolai to 34 Properties LLC, 1530 and1532 Commercial St., $200,000.
HOLMEN
Jesse and Sarah Reed to Cathy and Michael Juran, $353,000.
Traditional Trades Inc to Susan Zietz, $306,601.
Evenson & Co Inc to Carlos and Linda Cabasos, $370,647.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Xee Thao and Cher Vang, $59,900.
Westpfahl Construction LLC to Michael and Terri Kimlinger, $337,600.
Pamela, Gary and Sylvia Groleau to Bo Yung Lee and Mitchell Breese, 206 Anderson St., $229,000.
Damian and Sara Wera to Brenda Liebig, $250,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
James and Kelly Anderson to John and Stefhanie, $439,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Kenneth Bethke to J. Mathison Properties LLC, $124,900.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Dale and Sandra Young to Joshua and Katrina Powell.
Douglas Pierce to Antal Family Revocable Trust, $75,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Glen and Peggy Benson to Christine Jones and Anthony Saarem, $520,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
William Becker to McKinley Properties LLC.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Ryan Smith to Erin and Ryan Smith.
Andrew and Sarah Swenson to Haylee and Scott Pagenkopf, $81,000.
Julie Frawley to Julie Frawley Trust.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Christine and Jonathan Waller to Ardwyn Farm Trust.
Derek Kaio to Equity Trust Co. and Norsen Steen IRA, $400,000.
Kam-lin and Karl Roswall to Equity Trust Co. and Norsen Steen IRA, $400,000.
T&J Troy RD LLC to John Bodenschatz and Andrea Canfield, $210,000.
Daniel and Lori Meyer to T&J Troy RD LLC.
ALT Investments LLC to Jennifer and Michael Guziak, $102,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Brian and Rachel Pederson to Brian and Rachel Pederson Trust.