La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Sept. 20

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Kolten Gerke to Victor Ponte, 2145 Adams St., $177,100.
Jerome Dagendesh Estate to Buchner Properties #5 LLC, 2546 S. Seventh St., $425,000.
Haleigh and Michael Sierzant to Bradley Heinrich, 1416 Hyde Ave., $152,000.
Matthew Boshcka to Natalie and Richard Lamkin, 414 Gillette St., $226,000.
2nd & Main LLC to Kwik Trip Inc., 3305 Mormon Coulee Road, $565,100.
Woodworth Family LLC to Kwik Trip Inc., 1906, 1910, 1920 and 1922 Ward Ave., $800,000.
Ellen and Trevor Kaldor to Chelsea and Quinton Pataska, 1708 Ferry St., $170,000.
Shao Her Estate to Bee and Mai Moua, 1657 Barlow St.
2001 Goodhart-Stacey Revocable Trust to Joel Jones and Kelly Larson, 1221 S. 14th St., $181,000.
Brian and Nancy Chapman to Catherine Tschumper and Kristin Wyatt, 3004 Robin Hood Drive, $240,500.
Karla and Mark Snyder to Mark Snyder, 1616 King St.
Glenna and Joshua Krzyzanoswski-Rabie to Jacob and Jennifer Renaud, 1225 S. 15th St., $167,500.
City of La Crosse to Glenn and Joshua Krzyzanoswski-Rabie, 1458 Redfield St.
Amanda and Matthew Kitzerow to Zachary Lichucki, 2109 Market St., $203,500.
Gamoke Enterprises Inc. to City of La Crosse, 2908 South Ave.
Ellen Pena to Richelle Johnson and Leonard Sikora, 1600 Nakomis Ave., $750,000.
David, Jennifer and Kathleen Nichols to Shaiza Wood, 1514 S. West Ave., $135,000.
Karen and Robert Adams to Deann and Michael Skiles, 4510 Lexington Heights Drive, $247,500.
Dean Hammes and HFH Properties LLC to City of La Crosse, 2418 and 2424 South Ave.
Muriel Martin to Kathleen Trammell, 4442 S. 33rd Court, $189,375.
Daniel Wildt to John and Kathy Boland, 922 S. 28th St., $215,500.
Jenna Engh and Brehn Nelson to Christopher Fry and Kayla Martin, 2525 S. 17th St., $120,000.
Wilma Spaeth Irrevocable Trust to Ann Burton, 4475 Brickyard Lane, $273,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Paul and Beverly Bodine Revocable Trust to Edward and Tamie Hansen, 1021 N. Lauderdale, $341,900.
Dean and Michelene Hollenbeck to Dean and Tracy Heyer, 973 N. Eighth Ave., $254,900.
Arik Brye and Fatemeh Jannati to Matthew Boshcka, 934 Charles Court, $375,000.
Nathan Hill Estates LLC to Paul and Sarah Bagstad, 232 Crestwood Lane, $310,000.
Brian and Hannah Abrahamson to Alex Knutson, 123 S. Ninth Ave., $104,000.
Jessica Apfel-Miller and Gerald Miller to Amy Derenne and Jedd Sebion, 1534 Cliffview Ave., $283,000.
BANGOR
Ana and Duane Schaper to William Breidel, $115,000.
Kenneth and Tracy Clements to Jeanna Kuecker, $220,000.
B&B Land Development II LLC to Amber and Nathan Hamilton, $49,900.
HOLMEN
Integrity Construction of La Crosse LLC to Michelene Hollenbeck, $239,000.
Evenson & Co. Inc. to Lisa and Mark Ira, $64,900.
WB Construction LLC to Shawn and William Knauber, $332,975.
JR Sand Lake LLC to Evenson & Co. Inc., $580,000.
Traditional Trades Inc. to Joseph Davis Jr., $332,772.
Michelle Nowlan to Gabriel Hicks, $308,000.
Phillip Waldner to Angela and Rian Tuma, $265,000.
Thorud Development LLC to MB Real Estate Investment LLC, $48,900.
WEST SALEM
Jessica and Wilbert Steinborn to WJACC Revocable Trust.
Gene and Caryl Cottrell Irrevocable Trust to Clint Cottrell, $195,000.
James and Kandi Holt to John and Shannon Torrance Joint Revocable Trust, $412,000.
Elisa and Joseph Anderson to Brian Kennedy and Ashley Peck, $195,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Dale, Dean and Dennis Piper to Dean and Jean Piper, $40,000.
Hot-Line Truckload Services LLC to RDP Investments LLC, $1,600,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Lynelle and Rick Hinkley to Lynelle Hinkley and Zachary Stagman, $50,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
Elliott Hobby Farms 2 LLC to Andrew and Anna Molling, $247,200.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Lori and Paul Meyer to Mary and Steven Hole, $50,000.
Timothy Rasmussen to Megan Dobbs and Cody Treakle, $148,000.
Jeffrey and Marcia Reabe to Eric and Krista Engholdt, $960,000.
D/P Dempsey Family Trust to Mississippi Valley Conservancy Inc.
Applebury Properties LLC to Nicholas Severtson, $197,500.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Rickey and Debra Blankenship Joint Living Trust to Dean and Heather Ratliff, $312,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Alan and Mary Mier to Melissa and Walter Breuer, $462,000.
Charles and Christine Kammel to 5C Revocable Living Trust.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
David and Jamie Goodenough to Jamie Goodenough.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Jeri Sebo to Audrey Lucier, $315,000.
Scott Martell and Jessica Pastick to Rylie Johnson and Jeffrey Rachu, $245,000.
Lucas and Nicole Korish to Gerald and Jessica Miller, $38,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Vaalers Investment Properties LLC to Judy and Michael Limberg, $56,000.
David and Jeanna Kuecker to Danielle and Nicholas Shear, $262,500.
David and Julie Harter Revocable Trust to John and Melanie Murphy Joint Revocable Trust, $79,900.
Melissa Ertz to Lawrence Kaats to Drew Emmel, $225,000.
HP River Rock LLC to Bruce and Diana Pronschinske, $118,830.
KTD Facilities LLC to Silver Creek Holdings LLC, $425,000.
