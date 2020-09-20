La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Sept. 20

Q: Tim, I read a previous column of yours in which you talked about repairing a shallow depression in a concrete surface using sand and Portland cement. My issue is I have a few shallow puddles in my blacktop driveway, and I know this ponding water will eventually create a far more serious issue. The normal patching products sold in bags will not work, as the depression is too shallow. I tried using it once and it all peeled up. How do you recommend creating a patch that stays put and matches the rest of the blacktop as closely as possible? I’m 78 years old and quite sure I can follow your directions. —Katie D., Laurel, Md.