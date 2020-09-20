 Skip to main content
La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Sept. 20
editor's pick
REAL ESTATE TRANSFERS

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Kolten Gerke to Victor Ponte, 2145 Adams St., $177,100.

Jerome Dagendesh Estate to Buchner Properties #5 LLC, 2546 S. Seventh St., $425,000.

Haleigh and Michael Sierzant to Bradley Heinrich, 1416 Hyde Ave., $152,000.

Matthew Boshcka to Natalie and Richard Lamkin, 414 Gillette St., $226,000.

2nd & Main LLC to Kwik Trip Inc., 3305 Mormon Coulee Road, $565,100.

Woodworth Family LLC to Kwik Trip Inc., 1906, 1910, 1920 and 1922 Ward Ave., $800,000.

Ellen and Trevor Kaldor to Chelsea and Quinton Pataska, 1708 Ferry St., $170,000.

Shao Her Estate to Bee and Mai Moua, 1657 Barlow St.

2001 Goodhart-Stacey Revocable Trust to Joel Jones and Kelly Larson, 1221 S. 14th St., $181,000.

Brian and Nancy Chapman to Catherine Tschumper and Kristin Wyatt, 3004 Robin Hood Drive, $240,500.

Karla and Mark Snyder to Mark Snyder, 1616 King St.

Glenna and Joshua Krzyzanoswski-Rabie to Jacob and Jennifer Renaud, 1225 S. 15th St., $167,500.

City of La Crosse to Glenn and Joshua Krzyzanoswski-Rabie, 1458 Redfield St.

Amanda and Matthew Kitzerow to Zachary Lichucki, 2109 Market St., $203,500.

Gamoke Enterprises Inc. to City of La Crosse, 2908 South Ave.

Ellen Pena to Richelle Johnson and Leonard Sikora, 1600 Nakomis Ave., $750,000.

David, Jennifer and Kathleen Nichols to Shaiza Wood, 1514 S. West Ave., $135,000.

Karen and Robert Adams to Deann and Michael Skiles, 4510 Lexington Heights Drive, $247,500.

Dean Hammes and HFH Properties LLC to City of La Crosse, 2418 and 2424 South Ave.

Muriel Martin to Kathleen Trammell, 4442 S. 33rd Court, $189,375.

Daniel Wildt to John and Kathy Boland, 922 S. 28th St., $215,500.

Jenna Engh and Brehn Nelson to Christopher Fry and Kayla Martin, 2525 S. 17th St., $120,000.

Wilma Spaeth Irrevocable Trust to Ann Burton, 4475 Brickyard Lane, $273,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Paul and Beverly Bodine Revocable Trust to Edward and Tamie Hansen, 1021 N. Lauderdale, $341,900.

Dean and Michelene Hollenbeck to Dean and Tracy Heyer, 973 N. Eighth Ave., $254,900.

Arik Brye and Fatemeh Jannati to Matthew Boshcka, 934 Charles Court, $375,000.

Nathan Hill Estates LLC to Paul and Sarah Bagstad, 232 Crestwood Lane, $310,000.

Brian and Hannah Abrahamson to Alex Knutson, 123 S. Ninth Ave., $104,000.

Jessica Apfel-Miller and Gerald Miller to Amy Derenne and Jedd Sebion, 1534 Cliffview Ave., $283,000.

BANGOR

Ana and Duane Schaper to William Breidel, $115,000.

Kenneth and Tracy Clements to Jeanna Kuecker, $220,000.

B&B Land Development II LLC to Amber and Nathan Hamilton, $49,900.

HOLMEN

Integrity Construction of La Crosse LLC to Michelene Hollenbeck, $239,000.

Evenson & Co. Inc. to Lisa and Mark Ira, $64,900.

WB Construction LLC to Shawn and William Knauber, $332,975.

JR Sand Lake LLC to Evenson & Co. Inc., $580,000.

Traditional Trades Inc. to Joseph Davis Jr., $332,772.

Michelle Nowlan to Gabriel Hicks, $308,000.

Phillip Waldner to Angela and Rian Tuma, $265,000.

Thorud Development LLC to MB Real Estate Investment LLC, $48,900.

WEST SALEM

Jessica and Wilbert Steinborn to WJACC Revocable Trust.

Gene and Caryl Cottrell Irrevocable Trust to Clint Cottrell, $195,000.

James and Kandi Holt to John and Shannon Torrance Joint Revocable Trust, $412,000.

Elisa and Joseph Anderson to Brian Kennedy and Ashley Peck, $195,000.

TOWN OF BANGOR

Dale, Dean and Dennis Piper to Dean and Jean Piper, $40,000.

Hot-Line Truckload Services LLC to RDP Investments LLC, $1,600,000.

TOWN OF BARRE

Lynelle and Rick Hinkley to Lynelle Hinkley and Zachary Stagman, $50,000.

TOWN OF BURNS

Elliott Hobby Farms 2 LLC to Andrew and Anna Molling, $247,200.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Lori and Paul Meyer to Mary and Steven Hole, $50,000.

Timothy Rasmussen to Megan Dobbs and Cody Treakle, $148,000.

Jeffrey and Marcia Reabe to Eric and Krista Engholdt, $960,000.

D/P Dempsey Family Trust to Mississippi Valley Conservancy Inc.

Applebury Properties LLC to Nicholas Severtson, $197,500.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Rickey and Debra Blankenship Joint Living Trust to Dean and Heather Ratliff, $312,000.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Alan and Mary Mier to Melissa and Walter Breuer, $462,000.

Charles and Christine Kammel to 5C Revocable Living Trust.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

David and Jamie Goodenough to Jamie Goodenough.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Jeri Sebo to Audrey Lucier, $315,000.

Scott Martell and Jessica Pastick to Rylie Johnson and Jeffrey Rachu, $245,000.

Lucas and Nicole Korish to Gerald and Jessica Miller, $38,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Vaalers Investment Properties LLC to Judy and Michael Limberg, $56,000.

David and Jeanna Kuecker to Danielle and Nicholas Shear, $262,500.

David and Julie Harter Revocable Trust to John and Melanie Murphy Joint Revocable Trust, $79,900.

Melissa Ertz to Lawrence Kaats to Drew Emmel, $225,000.

HP River Rock LLC to Bruce and Diana Pronschinske, $118,830.

KTD Facilities LLC to Silver Creek Holdings LLC, $425,000.

