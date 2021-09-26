La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Sept. 26

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Mark Pischke Estate to Terry Erickson, 1025 and 1027 Redfield St., $25,000.

Judith Seekamp Estate to Dennis Seekamp, 1119 Livingston St.

Dennis Seekamp to Michelle Colangelo and Samantha McReynolds, 1119 Livingston St.

Craig Luebke to NRE Properties LLC, 1608, 1610 and 1612 Kane St., $179,000.

Great River Homes LLC to State of Wisconsin DOT, 6215, 6217 and 6225 River Run Road, 3925 Sunnyside Road W.

June Schaub to Jeffrey, Mya and Nicole Dehning to Andrew Lysaker, 1621 Livingston St., $162,000.

Joseph Cina to Kasey Cook, 2007 30th St. S., $198,000.

Andar LLC to Desmond II LLC, 1453 Charles St., $169,900.

John Haines to MAT Properties LLC, 2007, 2009 and 2011 Loomis St., $175,000.

Ruthann Benson Living Trust to Christopher and Sarah Hilton, 824 Janice Court E., $291,000.

Angelica Spinden to Raluca Balan and Steven Gernhart, 3202 34th St. S., $220,000.

Dorothy Johnson Estate to Patricia Johnson, 1241 Adams St.

Margie Bartschenfeld, Kelly Greene, Alan, Christopher, Margot, Robert and Marshal Harris Jr. to Nicolas Salgado, 1626 Liberty St., $145,000.

Jessica Flaten to Cory Helke, 2309 Weston St., $170,000.

Cathy and Michael Juran to Guitarland Properties LLC, 5140 Grandwood Place W., $300,000.

Cheryl and Jonathan Peters to Marcia Brendum, 1023 25th St. S., $133,000.

Sharon Schoen to Felipe Hernandez, 507 Liberty St., $130,000.

Michael Sersch and Laura Wright to Fleming Commercial Investments LLC, 1219 Adams St., $134,900.

Betty Ehrsam to Sheila Grossman and Kenneth Hof, 3110 Robin Hood Drive, $150,000.

H&H Housing Enterprises LLC to Path Investments LLC, 109 24th St. S., $134,500.

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc. to Jacob and Stephanie Klatte, 957 Hood St., $220,000.

City of La Crosse to WCRE 3100 LLC, 3100 Berlin Drive.

Christopher and Suki Olson to Sports Nut of La Crosse LLC, 801, 803 and 805 Rose St.

Arthur Melby to Goliath Management LLC, 707, 709, 711 and 713 Market St., $113,000.

Katelyn and Micah Ballew to Cassidy Wade, 2318 Redfield St., $230,000.

Beverly Ranis to Christine Hardie, 2336 Madison St., $135,000.

John English to Ryan Curti, 1949 21st Terrace S., $190,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Ashley Beck to Troy Schellinger and Megan Wibben, 1057 Green Bay St., $265,000.

David and Stephanie Bentzen to Badger Breaks LLC, 336 Second Ave. S., $645,000.

Laura Runchey to Callan Runchey, 619 Herman Court.

Thomas and Donna Hammes Trust to Thomas Hammes, 511 and 515 Sand Lake Road.

Thomas Hammes to Karla Lawrence, 511 and 515 Sand Lake Road.

Troy Hartman to Troy Hartman Revocable Trust, 1037 Johnson St.

Ronald and Theresa Wessels to Ronald and Theresa Wessels Joint Revocable Trust, 743 Oak Timber Drive.

David Gramling to Mason Gramling, 411 Michael Court, $155,000.

Mendota Properties LLC to Scioto Properties SP-16 LLC, 803 and 805 Vilas St., $259,000.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Aaron and Barbara Craig, 3381 Emerald Valley Drive, $119,900.

BANGOR

Joseph and Tammie Lazzaretti to Adolfo Castro and Maria Espinoza, $225,000.

HOLMEN

Westpfahl Construction LLC to Danny Nguyen, $366,950.

Harry and Vicky Helfrich to Dawn Helfrich.

Carrie Gueltzow to Joseph Cina and Nicole Sandmire, $295,000.

Jeffrey and Terri Williams to Chelsea and Samuel Schank, $302,950.

Traditional Trades Inc to Laabs Joint Tenancy Trust, $315,500.

ART Acquisitions Holmen LLC to Kristin and Zachary Rueckheim, $59,900.

Crystal and Ross Anderson to Dawn and Mark Bartusch, $340,000.

WEST SALEM

Northern Lights Investments LLC to Kathryn and Steven Carter, $378,353.

Amanda and Damian Weiland to D&A 2016 LLC.

Jason and Sabrea Kuderer to KC Revocable Trust.

TOWN OF BARRE

Thomas and Donna Hammes Trust to Thomas Hammes.

Thomas Hammes to Matthew Hammes.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Brian Overgard and Alec Salzman, $175,000.

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Violet Lash to Sarah and Travis Kramer, $131,000.

Sandra and Stanley Stetzer to Aaron and Bryan Stetzer.

Brody Lash to Kelley and Mitchell Fenske, $147,000.

Kathy Craig to Peter and Tara Mezera, $18,000.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

Randall and Rebecca Brown to the Town of Hamilton, $154,600.

Town of Hamilton to Randall Brown.

Ronald and Virginia Lejeune, Paul Poehling ans Sheriff La Crosse County to Andy and Michelle Bee, $181,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Jennifer Jackson, Robert and Richard Richardson Jr. to Matthew and Melissa Shore, $4,000.

Andrea and Cory Stocker to Abraham and Christina Wengel, $385,000.

Lynn Nehring to Bill Thomas, $225,000.

Stephanie and Timothy Sattler to Briana and Patrick Andrews, $312,000.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Daniel and Julia Gerke to JJ Hengel Construction LLC, $63,800.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Stefanie and Steven McCoy and Madeleine and Scott PAte, $160,000.

David Seiler Estate to Benjamin Seiler.

Nancy and Ray Haynie Jr. to Sue and Timothy Carrier, $395,000.

Maureen and Paul Kelly, Janice Vinson to Justin Clark, $325,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Barbara and Kurt Oettel to Kurt and Barbara Oettel Revocable Trust.

Michael and Susan Rosenau to R&R Herlitzke Trust, $310,000.

Kathleen and Robert Brieske to Jan and Sheila Berra, $407,000.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

Gerald and Darlene Kneifl Irrevocable Living Trust to Dennis Kneifl Revocable Trust.

Dennis Kneifl Revocable Trust to Barbara and Ricky Mikshowsky, $28,000.

