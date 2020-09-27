La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Sept. 27

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Carol Rhodes to Steven Bland and Bailee Schmidt, 1540 Denton St., $150,000.
Ray Wrobel to Emily Davidson, Karl and Ray Wrobel Jr., 1908 S. 23rd St.
Russel Ehlo to Lori Ehlo, 1927 Kane St.
Ying Lu and Junjie Zhang to Julianne and Kyle Delap, 3619 Parkwood Place, $166,000.
Lobe Properties LLC to Baltic Avenue Investments of La Crosse LLC, 1217 Barlow St., $65,000.
Richard Record Living Trust to Nickelatti Real Estate Inc., 415 Sixth St. N., $205,000.
Andrew Barnhardt and Jameson Rau to Chad Feyen and Khala Funke,1419 Travis St., $205,000.
Michael Nuttall to Kalman Nanes and Amanda Potts, 1904 16th St. S., $135,000.
Theodore and Yvonne Knudson Joint Living Trust to Kathy Sullivan and Daniel Wildt, 3486 Woodbridge Court, $310,000.
Dalton and Jewel Lee to Dalton and Jewel Lee, 1920 16th St. S.
Teresa Acevedo to Holly and Travis Powers, 424 Jackson St., $104,000.
Laura Kemppainen to Jordan and Laura Kemppainen, 455 19th St. S.
Adam and Jamie Trudell to Melissa Winter, 3004 Glendale Ave., $186,000.
EQK Bridgeview Plaza LLC to Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc., 2330, 2334, 2400, 2402, 2406, 2408, 2410, 2416, 2418, 2420,2422, 2424, 2430, 2432, 2434, 2526, 2532 and 2536 Rose St., $494,000.
Transcontinental Realty Investors to Eagle Bay Properties, 2330, 2334, 2400, 2402, 2406, 2408, 2410, 2416, 2418, 2420,2422, 2424, 2430, 2432, 2434, 2526, 2532 and 2536 Rose St., $5,250,000.
Kathleen Vaughn to Kimberly Wiebke, 4411 Meadowlark Lane.
Alyssa and Matthew Kartman to Elisa Riedel and Zachary Schneeberger, 2921 Highland St., $194,600.
Paul Bratsch to Jessica Bratsch, 2022 S. 22nd St.
Great River Homes LLC to Carlista Bosshard, 6128 River Run Road, $292,000.
Jamie Melde to Path Investments LLC, 816 Caledonia St., $120,000.
Carrie Sullivan to Todd Sullivan 2108 Prospect St.
Melissa and Nathan Mcfarlane to Forrest and Kelly Schey,1825 S. East Ave., $149,900.
Allen and Marisa Pruitt to Melissa Mcfarlane, 3132 Robin Hood Drive, $215,000.
Julia Martell and Steven Eide, 917 and 929 Island St., $39,000.
Mary and Steven Knutson to Delores and Raymond Spies, 1510 Avon St., $149,900.
Marlon and Nancy LEdvina to Adam and Julie Hatfield, 3320 E. Fairchild, $275,000.
Karl and Michele Tillman to Charles and Mary Kulas, 435 S. 19th St., $155,000.
Nice Home USA LLC to Mary and Clement Wachuta Jr., 1502 and 1506 S. 10th St., 1007, 1009 and 1011 S. Seventh St.
Shaina Wales to Linda and Richard Kimpel Sr., 1114 Clinton St., $100,000.
Bryant Davidson to City of La Crosse, 2800 South Ave.
Justin Delong to Taylor Greenwold, 828 Kane St., $142,000.
Elvira and Lawrence Johnston to City of La Crosse, 2918 South Ave.
Brian and Heather Asp, Mary White to Brian and Heather Asp, 2332 Sisson Drive.
Chad Feyen to Alyssa Phelps, 1419 Travis St., $115,000.
Carol Oyster to ADY Investments LLC, 303 S. 23rd St., $137,000.
Josh Antony and Jennifer Fortun to Jacob and Katherine Rakow, 911 S. Fifth Ave., $173,000.
Nina and Trevor Swanson to Alexis Goodman and John Labrec, 1522 Hyde Ave., $190,000.
Linda and Steven Eide to OffCampusLaCrosse LLC, 422 N. 10th St., 607 S. Seventh St., 1006 and 1008 State St., $460,000.
Danielle and Nick Shear to Shia Harger, 1637 Travis St., $165,000.
Graham Investments LLC to Victoria Sorenson, 3025 S. Losey Blvd., $157,900.
MPL Holdings LLC to Mitchell Lash, 511 Jackson St., $104,000.
Marilyn Huckenpoehler and Lynn Wolter to Kathy Ewing-Sexauer and Pari Sexauer, 118 S. 22nd St., $325,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Eric and Kristin Potter to Jessie Hanson and Bobbie Seek, 1020 Wilson St., $185,000.
Patrick and Susan McFadden to Daniel and Mary Roach, 308 Oak Forest Drive, $193,000.
Donna Ray to Courtney and Jeremy Novak, 1205 Lauderdale Place, $425,000.
Randall Horton to Adam and Jamie Trudell, 929 Sunset Place, $256,900.
Justin Robarge and Juan Shu to Jennifer and Tyler Ike, 215 N. Fourth Ave., $212,500.
John and Margie Snopek to Lopez V Inc., 1401 County Road SS, $140,000.
Michael and Ann Richgels Joint Revocable Trust to Ann and Michael Richgels, 757 Sande Lake Road.
Amie and Bryan Rensberry to Tina Thilmany, 500 Locust St., $169,000.
Ann and Michael Richgels to M&A LLC, 757 Sand Lake Road.
Mary Friemel to Elizabeth and Joseph Heiman, 413 R. Stephan Place, $359,900.
Elizabeth and Joseph Heiman to Janet and William Craig, 1116 N. East Ave., $217,000.
Mary and Paul Robinson to MP-Onalaska LLC, 4133 N. Kinney Coulee Road, $138,100.
Arlt Revocable Trust to Cindy and Harold Rasmussen, 967 Oak Timber Drive, $360,000.
Deborah and John Faas to John and Deborah Faas Irrevocable Trust, 526 Spruce St.
DT Lee Onalaska LLC to David and Theresa Lee, 1016 and 1018 Terrace Drive.
Julie Keskimaki and Brian Oberweiser to Patricia Biemiller, 600 Grove St., $310,000.
Henry and Melissa Glover to Padmavathi Mali and Suheer Muduganti, 725 Aspen Valley Drive, $420,000.
BANGOR
Della Berg Estate to Cristine Prucha.
HOLMEN
Lance Schmitt Estate to Sara Schmitt.
JMQ Properties LLC to Moonstone Meadow LLC, $74,900.
Rox Investments LLC to Brian Feils, $194,900.
Capstone LLC to Village of Holmen, $93,436.
Scott and Mary Ryan Charitable Remainder Unitrust to RJ 35 LLC, $226,000.
JR Sand Lake LLC to Traditional Trades Inc., $286,000.
Sandra Drendel to Sandra Drendel Revocable Trust.
Thorud Development LLC to Tonia Wright, $48,900.
Thorud Development LLC to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $48,900.
Royal W. Ave. LLC to Nina and Trevor Swanson, $260,000.
Steven Keeney Estate to Thomas and Jacqueline Newcomb Revocable Living Trust, $31,500.
Angela and Jeremy Wood to Danielle and Eric Fortney, $240,000.
ROCKLAND
Mark and Sandra Mercer to Paula Romani-Stoddard and Craig Stoddard, $250,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
James Knope to Sheri Miller.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Robert and Gloria Cupp Revocable Trust to Gloria Cupp.
Nancy Butts Estate to Richard Beyer, $400,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Dennis Mikkelson Estate to Sharon Mikkelson.
Rebecca and John Younger Jr. to Bradley Stoner, $295,500.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Janelle Fellegy and Brian McDonald to Janelle Fellegy, $134,000.
KST LLC to Wanda and William Green, $46,500.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Jennifer and Kevin Burch to Jennifer and Kou Lee, $270,000.
Gloria Gensch, Larry and Bonnie Gensch Irrevocable Living Trust to James Shurson Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Beaver Properties LLC to Lori and Patrick Soenen, $56,000.
Andrew and Connie Gronholz to RCL Holdings LLC.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Dennis and Linda Sobkowiak to Brittney and Philip Tauscher, $257,500.
Troy Kissel to Mark Andersen, $241,010.
Karl Schilling to Benjamin and Kimberly Thorud, $50,000.
Vaalers Investment Properties LLC to Derrick Lepak, $49,900.
TOWN OF SHELBY
John Michel and Berit Midelfort to Michel and Midelfort Trust.
Keith and Sally Martin, Keith and Sally Martin Trust to Kelly and Michael Howell, $550,000.
Andrew and Kathryn Helgerson to Jeffrey and Nicole Shirley, $325,000.
Wanda and William Green to Christine and Gary Bengtson, $345,000.
