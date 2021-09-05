La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Sept. 5

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Edwin Miller Jr. Estate to Laura Hackett, 2307 13th St. S.
Darren and Sarah Casperson to Alexandria Myers, 1400 Redfield St., $93,000.
Christopher and Joan Robinson to Christopher and Kiley Robinson, 2302 Losey Blvd. S.
Karl and Rosanne Maas to Karl and Rosanne Maas Revocable Trust, 850 Janice Court E.
Twenty Third Street Rental LLC to Mack Highland LLC, 740 23rd St. N., $140,000.
La Crosse Street Rentals LLC to Mack Highland LLC, 2201 La Crosse St. and 700 22nd St. N., $210,000.
Amy and William Mathy to Laura and Scott Carrington, 4520 Woodland Green, $620,000.
Mohamed Mohamed to David Peek, 2312 Onalaska Ave., $160,000.
City of La Crosse to Steve Schlicht, 624 Jackson St.
Sue Mercier Revocable Trust to City of La Crosse, 1516 19th St. S., $47,800.
George Hoxha and Dominique Santana to Olivia Caylor, 2322 13th St. S., $154,900.
Christi and Thomas Pfaff to James, Kilee and Sherry Sipusich, 793 22nd St. N., $175,000.
Anika Paaren-Sdano and Matthew Sdano to Brian Sinclair Trust and Dawn Yoshimura-Sinclair Trust, 429 24th St. N., $380,000.
Mary Gerrard to Jeanette Kline, 2524 Zephyr Circle, $334,000.
Allen and Maureen McCoy to Samantha McCoy, 2931 Robin Hood Drive.
Omar Granados to Sarah Gossett, 440 22nd St. N.
Choua Yang to Mee Vue and Choua Yang, 721 14th St. S.
Hegenbart Investments LLC to WAFER Inc., 1603 George St. and 1606 Kane St., $1,300,000.
Debbie and Gary Seago to Gary and Debbie Seago Irrevocable Trust, 6006 River Run Road.
James and Natalie Makepeace to Conner Simon, 803 14th St. S., $238,000.
Robert and Sandra Thill to Jeremy and Kayla Schneider, 842 Cliffwood Lane, $324,000.
Nicole and Thomas Lynaugh to Eagon Brothers LLC, 2142 Mississippi St., $162,000.
Lopez V Inc to Angela Winkers, 1708 Mississippi St., $145,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Sandra Leisso to Sandra Leisso Revocable Trust, 208, 212 and 216 10th Ave. N.
David and Heather Newman to Justin Lange, 139 Eighth Ave. S., $155,000.
Richard and Mary Groth Joint Revocable Trust to Richard and Janelle Pendleton Revocable Trust, 951 Oak Timber Drive, $475,000.
Nissen Inc to D7-5 LLC, 810 Second Ave. S., 831, 835 and 841 Second Ave. SW, $1,100,000.
Ball Properties LLC to Rachael Ball, 462 Court Road, $160,000.
Alison and Thomas Taylor to Thomas and Alison Taylor, 308 Larkspur Lane W.
Amy and Hans Zietlow to Paquette Family Trust, 1820 and 1830 Alpine Place, $769,000.
Karen Walchak to Allie and Jonathan Culligan, 1115 Hickory St., $206,000.
Lacey and Nathan Baum to Bonnie and Christopher Bean, Kelly Sunday, 706 Rolling Oaks Drive, $251,000.
Brenda Swoboda to Megan Borries, 501 Third Ave. N., $206,000.
Jennifer Werlein to Riverland Investments LLC, 1035 East Ave. N., $113,000.
BANGOR
Amanda and Ezra O’Heron to Parlour Fifteen Beauty Lounge LLC, $75,000.
B&B Land Development II LLC to Larry and Linda Arentz Revocable Trust, $62,900.
William and Mary Kish Revocable Trust to Mary and William Kish.
HOLMEN
Jason Kleinsasser to James Jr. and Bethany Sherman Living Trust, $324,500.
Bret and Jeffery Doll to Nathen Tooley, Gabrielle and Jeffrey Wolter, $60,000.
Tonia Wright to Tami Saley and Michael Starr, $375,250.
JMQ Properties LLC to Moonstone Meadow LLC, $224,700.
David Woodruff to Nathan Panke, $200,000.
Cheryl and Firman Schiebout to F&C Schiebout Trust.
Thorud Development LLC to TREM Properties LLC, $48,900.
ROCKLAND
Zachary Oliver to Kailee and Zachary Oliver.
WEST SALEM
Nancy Benson to Amanda and Leif Hanson.
TOWN OF BANGOR
James and Shelly Wolf Revocable Trust to Andrea and Cory Stocker, $560,000.
TOWN OF BARRE
Sandra Nyhus to Benjamin and Jessica Ahnen, $120,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
Gerald and Carolyn Herman Irrevocable Trust to Bonnie and Ralph Jones, $425,000.
Cheryl Keivel Estate to Steven Keivel.
Steven Keivel to Dominic and Trent Keivel.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Island Cove Cottage LLC to Kelly Herbst.
Debbie and Rainey Walters to Jason and Megan Cavadini, $270,000.
Mark and Susan Sivill to Anna and Michael Sivill.
Samuel Schultz to Walter Munson, $39,950.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
David and Debra Weaver to Doug Pierce, $227,500.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Gregory and Patricia Martin to Kristen and Phillip Martin, $700.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Choua and Youa Lo to Mohamed Mohamed, $390,000.
David and Joleen Hundt Revocable Trust to James Leicht, $65,000.
Sharon Quackenboss to Nathan Cornford, $355,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Leah Devine to Matthew Huber, $279,500.
Hidden Prairie LLC to Andrew and Melanie Kazmierczak, $76,000.
Mary Hellerude to Susan Hellerude-Borchardt, $100,000.
Michael Bruha Estate to Alan and Steven Bruha, Kathryn Karlsson and Carol Reed.
Shannon Carey to Bryan and Christina Snipes, $526,900.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Audrey Lucier to Audrey Lucier Living Trust and Bruce Nuttall Living Trust, $132,450.
Frances Kaplan Revocable Trust to Mississippi Valley Conservancy Inc., $240,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Elizabeth and Zachary Dolan to Meredith and Samuel Javner, $325,000.
Gavaghan LLC to Philip and Sarah Anderson, $93,500.
Erin Donlin and Robert Tenwinkel to Kelly and Preston Thompson, $335,000.
Kevin and Sarah Stanton to Eric and Rebecca Hallahan, $475,000.
Willard Olson to 1760 Millwork MFG Co. LLC, $225,000.
Brian, Kurt and Steven Risberg to Risberg Coulee Properties LLC.
Jennifer and Nathan Hart to Heidi and Matthew Franzini, $430,000.
Heidi and Matthew Franzini to Thomas Johnson, $242,500.
TOWN OF SHELBY
ALT Investments LLC to Candy Brunkow and Arnie Yundt, $102,000.