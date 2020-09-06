La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Sept. 6

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Nicole Friell to Teressa Mellor, 363 S. 20th St., $190,000.
Americas Best Cleaning & Restoration Service Inc. to City of La Crosse, 3103 South Ave.
Colin and Hill Fleming to Caleb Nedegaard, 1625 Barlow St., $179,000.
Bruce and Susan Hilke to Laura Moriarty, 517 S. 14th St., $87,900.
Oldenburg Investments LLC to Darby and Karl Oldenburg, 1942 and 1940 S. 29th St., 3301 and 3303 Cliffside Drive, 1020, 1024, 1028 and 1032 Cameron Ave.
Joan Marx to NW4 LLC, 3211 S. 33rd St., $188,400.
James Pervisky Estate to City of La Crosse, 2526 S. East Ave., $73,300.
Brenda and Michael Byars to Catherine and Terry Wright, 4200 Cliffside Drive, $425,000.
Kerry and Scott Strittmater to NRE Properties LLC, 804 Livingston St., $55,000.
Michele Nauman and Debra Sazama to Gregory and Kathleen Gunderson, 413 N. 23rd St., $269,900.
WHP Construction LLC to Haleigh and Michael Sierzant, 1218 S. Sixth St., $260,000.
Dianne and Robert Schumacher to Michele Nauman and Debra Sazama, 815 S. 20th St., $150,000.
Nathan and Suzanna Barnhart to Brandon Do-McKenzie, 2147 Sunrise Drive, $220,000.
Rebecca Stackhouse Estate to J. Goodman Investments LLC, 1601 Rublee St., $147,500.
Deann and Michael Skiles to Jaran Carson and Elizabeth Peacock, 1307 S. 27th St., $270,000.
Erica and William Haight IV to Nathan and Suzanna Barnhart, 115 S. 29th St., $285,400.
H&K Rentals LLC to Marcus Johnson, 1221 and 1223 Denton St., $190,000.
Riverfront Foundation Inc. and Bruce Wendline to City of La Crosse, 3000 South Ave.
Colleen Freed to Ciana Beilke, 1631 Barlow St., $175,000.
Troy Beier to City of La Crosse, 2704 and 2712 South Ave.
Terrance Welch Estate to Mercedes Welch, 4606 S. 33rd St.
Randy Schlegel to La Crosse Fire Dept., 1718 S. Losey Blvd., $123,000.
Brittney and Philip Tauscher to Abigail Kopp, 2328 George St., $140,000.
Kent and Margaret Hammer, 1226 Logan St., $115,500.
Isaac Fenn to Amanda and Joseph Hayden, 5601 Mormon Coulee Road, $135,000.
Agnes, Bradley, Erica and Thomas Neumeister to Beta LLC, 926 and 924 S. 26th St.
Andrew and Olivia Thiel to Jessica Miller, 2153 Farnam St., $169,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB3, 815 S. 13th St.
Daniel and Sarah Barron to Travis Delap, 2115 S. 15th Place, $170,000.
Diane Stockham to YMF LLC, 2511 Cass St., $75,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Craig, Jan and Terry Breitsprecher to Dennis and Ruth Smith, 613 N. Fourth Ave., $220,600.
Jessica and Robert Wolf to Haakon Simonson, 302 S. 10th Ave., $170,500.
Delrose and Harold Jones, Harold Jr. and Delrose Jones Amended and Restated Trust, 1232 Johnson St.
Dora and Mark Etrheim to Erica and William Haight IV, 1821 Acorn Court, $525,000.
Annette Roter to Gregory and Petra Roter, 913 Northern Sands Place, $170,000.
Haefs Homes LLC to Ryan Wessel, 1008 and 1010 Monroe St., $232,000.
BANGOR
Becky Kaiser to Anthony Kaiser.
Kim and Paul Laxton to Abby and Jakob England, $275,000.
HOLMEN
Daniel and Theresa Nelson to Holmen Hillcrest Rentals LLC.
Jay Just to Robert Gilbeck and Jane Lashmett, $298,000.
Pauline King to Nicole and Scott Gates, $208,000.
WEST SALEM
Darcy Clardy to Sarah Pronschinske, $239,900.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Rita and Terry Healy to Darlene and Steven Small.
Darlene and Steven Small to Rita and Terry Healy.
James and Marjorie Anderson to Rita and Terry Healy.
TOWN OF BURNS
Kathryn and William Schmitz to Kathryn Schmitz.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Dawson Park LLC to Brenda and Mark Suprenant, $160,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Marc Lichtenberg to Adam and Samantha Clopton.
Ronald Overson to Mary and Peter Marco, $20,000.
Ronald Overson to Carol and Randall Griffin, $68,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Hess Family Trust to Hess Family Living Trust.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Deborah Jensen Revocable Trust to Darcy Blardy, $289,920.
Daniel and Heather Gilster Revocable Trust to Steven Anderson and Nancy Schmig, $100.
Hugh and Marion Boyle Revocable Trust to Theresa and Wade Fladhammer, $240,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Terry Weiland to Balorie and Bryan Miller, $258,000.
Meghan and Nicholas Tomlinson to Ryan and Summer Miller, $213,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Carl and Elizabeth Olson to Bryan Banitt, $259,000.
Carol and Jack Christnovich to Barry and Nancy Lee, $345,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Patrice Fellows, Patricia McDowell and Debran Topel to Benjamin Williams, $255,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Donald and Elaine Bina to Barbara and Terry Dickman, $163,085.
