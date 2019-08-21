{{featured_button_text}}

The northbound lanes of Losey Boulevard at Mormon Coulee Road will be closed to vehicular traffic starting Thursday. The temporary closure is necessary for private utility work associated with a housing development project.

Southbound lanes will remain open, as well as local access to the cul-de-sac with the well house. The public sidewalk along the east side of the street also will be closed.

A detour will be posted, using Mormon Coulee Road and Ward Avenue (eastbound), returning northbound traffic to Losey Boulevard.

The temporary closure is expected to last through the weekend, with northbound lanes on Losey expected to reopen Monday.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
+10 10 most crash-prone state highway intersections in La Crosse County

Never miss a home trend

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.