4 Ways to Get Help If You Don’t Have Flood Insurance

If you need help, don’t limit yourself to federal aid. FEMA recommends that survivors reach out to their local emergency management departments to find more information about available resources.

Local governments may be able to point you to free meals, provide disaster unemployment assistance and help with applications for federal aid.

Nonprofit organizations

Nonprofit organizations spring into action in the aftermath of a flood. One of the best-known is the American Red Cross, which offers shelter, meals, cleanup supplies and sometimes one-on-one assistance with recovery planning.

“In some situations, the Red Cross may provide financial support directly to people who need extra help,” Greta Gustafson, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, wrote in an email. “This assistance can help pay for a deposit on a new apartment, replace lost clothing or other belongings, cover transportation expenses or [pay for] any other urgent need.” Such support is generally directed toward the most vulnerable victims of each disaster.

Local chapters of United Way may be able to assist with cleanup, repairs to your home and even mortgage or rent payments if you’ve lost your source of income in the disaster.