6 Essential Terms to Understand in Your Homeowners Policy

Deductible

Another key detail to look out for on the declarations page: deductibles. This is the amount you’re responsible for in the event of a claim.

Say a thunderstorm blows a tree onto your house, causing $10,000 worth of damage. If your deductible is $1,000, the insurance company will pay $9,000 toward the cost of repairs.

Your declarations page may list more than one deductible, depending on the type of claim, says Angi Orbann, vice president of property and personal insurance at Travelers. If you live along the coast, for instance, you might have a hurricane deductible that’s higher than the one that applies to other claims.

Hurricane or windstorm deductibles often represent a percentage of your dwelling coverage rather than a flat amount, Joseph Sanzo, a property and casualty specialist at Barnum Benefit Advisors, said in an email. For example, if your home is insured for $250,000 and you have a hurricane deductible of 3%, you’d be responsible for the first $7,500 of damage after a hurricane.

Exclusions