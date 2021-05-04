6 Tips to Streamline Insurance Payment on Home Damage Claims

If your claim occurred because of storm damage, it's likely that other homes in the area were also affected. That means there will be more claims and greater demand on your insurer. Submitting a claim immediately can help get you close to the front of the line.

Although sometimes you may need to wait to report a claim — for example, if you were traveling when the damage occurred — doing so can bring additional scrutiny from the insurer. Delays in reporting a claim will probably cause your insurer to ask for additional evidence to prove the claim is legitimate, says TJ Roberts, an insurance agent with Farm Bureau Financial Services in Mission, Kansas. The company may also require an explanation for why you didn’t file the claim right away.

2. Document the damage

Taking photos and creating an inventory of damaged items gives you and your insurer a record of everything that needs to be repaired or replaced.

"You can never take enough pictures," Roberts says, emphasizing that it doesn't hurt if you try to capture every angle and get the lighting just right. The more information the insurer has, the better.

3. Make temporary repairs