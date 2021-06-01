Don’t Let an ‘Attractive Nuisance’ Ruin Your Summer

"Being transparent and being forthcoming with [your insurer] will always set you up for a better experience because then you're not caught by surprise" when your policy doesn’t fully cover an accident, Collins says.

To help avoid a major liability problem, one option is to put up a barrier. Collins notes that depending on the nuisance, your insurer might require you to take specific precautions to get coverage.

With a pool, for instance, a carrier may require you to install a fully enclosed fence with a self-closing and self-latching gate. Some states such as Florida and Arizona already have laws requiring these safety precautions to be in place in certain cases.

Barriers come in all forms, and it's your duty to make sure the barrier is actually acting as one. Confirm the latching mechanisms are always working and that any fence rails are too narrow to squeeze through.

Securing nuisances can involve simple acts too, like laying a ladder flat on the ground, locking away power tools and clearly marking any areas that might be dangerous.

Expand your insurance coverage