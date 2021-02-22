How to Get the Most Home Insurance Help After a Winter Storm

Social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic have made the initial steps of the claims process easier and quicker. In many cases, insurers will handle the initial damage assessment virtually, Friedlander says, reserving in-person visits from an adjuster for the most severe cases.

If an adjuster needs to inspect the damage in person, Heigle recommends being present to discuss the damage. If you can’t make it, leave a note with information on where the adjuster can contact you.

Repair what you can

Once you’ve talked to your insurer, you can take care of any repairs that require attention.

If, for instance, a pipe is dripping water into your home, you don’t have to wait until a contractor shows up to address the problem. As long as you have a clear understanding with your insurance company about the steps to take, you can make emergency repairs without the risk of losing insurance coverage.

As you make repairs, be sure to document all your expenses. Anything you buy to fix the problem will be covered as part of your claim.