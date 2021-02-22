Smart Money Podcast: Filing Taxes Early and Tapping Home Equity

Holden: You should definitely shop around because if you go to three or five mortgage lenders and apply, one of them is going to have the best deal. It's going to be something when you look at the paperwork that you get, you're going to say, oh yeah, this clearly is the best one in terms of rate and fees. It really, really does pay to comparison shop.

Sean: It also gives you a certain amount of leverage. When I was shopping around for mortgages last fall, I applied for five, and I was able to say to one lender, look, this other company is just about neck and neck with you, but their fees are slightly better. But I wanted to go with a specific one because we had a relationship with them previously, and they were able to cut my fees by $900 because I had the paperwork showing this other company is slightly better than you, how can you match me? So that's a really big advantage as well, shopping around.

Holden: Definitely. And that was a case where you had a relationship with that lender. You probably knew that they had good customer service and that means something when it comes to your mortgage.

Sean: All right. Well, Holden, do you have any final notes for B?