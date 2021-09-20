What Every Homeowner Should Know About Trampolines

Home insurers differ in how they address backyard trampolines. NerdWallet asked over a dozen large insurers how they cover trampolines, and the eight that responded show how widely the coverage rules can vary:

Some said they include coverage for trampolines as part of a standard policy with no extra charges.

Others said they cover trampolines as long as the trampoline meets certain safety rules.

Some companies charge an additional fee, while others don't.

Another company covers trampolines, but with a limit to the amount of liability coverage.

Be aware that some companies won't cover you at all if you have a trampoline, says Will Lemanski, an independent insurance agent in Michigan who works with several large insurers. Lemanski says that an insurer typically won't cover you because of its history with trampolines and overall risk tolerance, rather than your specific situation.

What should homeowners do to make sure they're covered?

The only way to know for sure if you’re covered is to ask your insurer directly, says Amy Bach, executive director of United Policyholders, a nonprofit and advocate for people with insurance. Ideally, you'd ask before you buy the trampoline.