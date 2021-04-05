Why Your Dog Needs Liability Insurance Even if She’s Perfect

A woman took her son's 7-pound dog for a walk. They crossed paths with an older man walking a dog of his own. The man was startled by the woman’s dog coming toward him, losing his balance and falling backward off a curb.

The man broke his hip, requiring hip replacement surgery and forcing him to live permanently in a long-term health care facility. The man sued the woman walking the dog and won. Because she didn’t have a personal umbrella policy, she had to pay out of pocket for all of the man's expenses that went beyond her homeowners policy's liability limits.

Animal liability insurance

Another option for dog owners is to get a separate animal liability insurance policy. This can be particularly useful when there's a history of aggressive behavior such as dog bites, or your pup belongs to a breed your home insurer refuses to cover.

"If you can cover your dog under home insurance, that's ideal," says Dori Einhorn, owner of Einhorn Insurance Agency, which offers dog liability insurance. "But if you don't have animal liability coverage on your [homeowners] policy, you don't have coverage."

That's where animal liability insurance comes in. It can provide liability coverage for your dog that fills the gap created by exclusions in your homeowners, renters or umbrella policy.