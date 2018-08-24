In the garden along Cedar Valley Road in the town of Bergen, rust is the main ingredient — rusty wagon wheels, rusty tractor seats, rusty buckets and even rusty frogs with bowties.
The rust blends beautifully with the pretty coneflowers, coreopsis and hostas, adding a whole lot of whimsy.
The pretty garden comes from Diane Spensley, who gardened here with her husband, Roger, when she moved here in 1981. But after Roger died, the garden began to change, thanks to Rick Hanson, who brought a sense of history and a love of old rusty things.
Yes, there are a few practical things, such as a raised garden bed packed full of kale, peppers and tomatoes. But mostly this garden treats visitors to a sense of fun and wonder. And you may just leave the garden with an urge to hunt through the trash to decorate your own garden.
That’s what Diane and Rick do. Both have farming backgrounds, and they hunt up the treasures that lurk in the tall weeds in most farmyards.
But they’ve also discovered the treasures to be found at the dump.
“Now I see rusty things with a different eye,” Diane said, and she’s constantly on the lookout for tools, containers and other rusty things that have outlived their original purpose.
“Rick says, ‘I can’t trust you going to the dump alone anymore,’” Diane said.
“She needs adult supervision,” he said with a grin.
What they both like best are big rusty tubs because they serve a dual purpose. Rick cuts the bottom out of the tubs and uses that metal to make stars, moons and even owls. Then the frame of the tub is sunk into the ground to become a planting bed. It contains plants that tend to run rampant, such as yarrow, and they make weeding easier.
When the pleasures of the dump run out, Diane returns to her roots.
“My mom just sold her farm two years ago, and I went back and got a whole truck load.”
For most farmers, that rusty old stuff is best left in the weeds, but Diane and Rick think the rusty charmers fit right in with the bright colors of bee balm, yarrow, coneflower and coreopsis. And, for Rick, this is the best part of gardening.
“Even when I was a kid, I was in the yard doing this.”
"This" refers to everything rusty that fits right in once Rick and Diane have settled it in to its new home.
“All the little fun stuff when you’re walking through,” Rick said.
At least one big project remains in the garden. A large collection of rocks sits in an orderly pile in the front yard. When Rick retires from his job as a machinist in 14 months, he intends to go to work as a waterfall builder. All of those rocks will be toted up the hillside in the back and turned into a waterfall.
Until then, they’ll keep searching for old tubs, farm implements and banjo-playing frogs.
