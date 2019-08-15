It’s time to submit items for the calendar for the summer Home & Garden magazine. The deadline is Monday, August 19. Please include the name of your event; the time, date and place of the event; admission information; and a contact number or email address. Send all that to Avery Wehrs at awehrs@lacrossetribune.com
