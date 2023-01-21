Wisconsin's House on the Rock is amazing, bewildering

SPRING GREEN, WIS. — My wife and I stopped talking to each other two hours into our three-hour self-guided tour of the House on the Rock in Spring Green, a small town west of Madison, Wisconsin. The displays had grown so large, elaborate and unexpected they shocked us into silence.

An hour later walking to our car I was first to speak. “What was that about?” I asked.

While I remain taken aback at what we experienced, I do believe the House on the Rock is perhaps the largest piece of outsider art in America. Outsider art is considered art created by someone untrained in the subject.

Moreover, it was masterminded by a man few people have heard of, and about whom little is known. Even Wikipedia begins the page about the creator of the House on the Rock with the sentence: “Published information on (Alex) Jordan's life is scant.”

So, have you ever heard his name? Assuming the answer is “no,” you will be surprised to learn the House on the Rock rivals a Walt Disney creation.

Before I relate how this attraction slowly transforms from an actual house on a rock into a menagerie of unrelated displays in mammoth, dark cavernous rooms without explanatory placards, or directions where to go, or people to direct you, let me relate how it came about. Later I will get to the 218-foot long, all-glass Infinity Room, and the largest carousel in the world with 236 one-of-a- kind animals.

First, though, the House on the Rock is, at least in part, a house on a rock. It began innocently enough as a personal retreat for Jordan in 1945. With an awe-inspiring view, the college dropout would picnic on top of what is still known as Deer Shelter Rock. Then he began camping there, but when his tent blew away in a storm he decided on a more permanent structure. Hauling stone and wood singlehandedly 45 feet up a ladder, he began building a one-room retreat.

With no training as an architect or builder, or job, his home slowly expanded to 14 rooms that from the outside resembles a Japanese-style residence. Inside, Jordan incorporated the natural stone formations of Deer Shelter Rock as walls and floors. Windows were built tilted outward for spectacular views of the forest floor, and in-room waterfalls were added. Huge fireplaces were built, although he abandoned plans for one where visitors could sit inside.

When people started hollering up from the forest floor asking if they could get a tour, Jordan began charging 50 cents, all the while continuing to build. Profits were put toward expanding the house and displaying his few collections that had long been a passion.

Visits by Jordan to tourist attractions like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm in California led to the idea of creating a separate building to house a “main street” of themed buildings. The store windows were a convenient way to exhibit the ever-growing collections he had hired buyers to search for and acquire from around the world.

As admission revenue steadily increased, his ideas jumped into the larger-than-life fantasy world. He began to employ skilled craftsmen to design and build creations he had sketched on paper, and that were then intermingled with the authentic collections he had amassed.

As with all his collections, he was determined each be the largest in the world, and he was tenacious in his quest to learn as much as possible about each collection theme.

That was his approach when he began to collect dollhouses. He read about dollhouses of note, studied dollhouse plans, and talked to collectors and hobbyists. Soon he determined a collection of at least 265 would be the largest in the world and that number became a goal.

But, as had become his style, he did not just buy dollhouses. He had his shop buy kits, and embellish them. Then he had his craftsmen build more from scratch to match what he imagined.

When the dollhouse collection was completed, each residence had been given appropriate architectural detailing, painting, wallpaper and electrification. Houses span the period from early American to early 20th century. For shock value he included a brothel. In another he added mice in the attic.

As is true with all the attractions in the House on the Rock, the dollhouses are displayed in a dark area, in this case lighted only by the miniature lighting inside each dwelling.

The House on the Rock also includes an incredible collection of animated mechanical music machines that operate off compressed air. All are operated by visitors with purchased tokens. Housed in its own room it features over 40 mannequins playing their instruments on a stage with six levels.

While any of the collections would suffice as a standalone museum, they emerge unrelentingly as visitors wind their way along darkened corridors. Included are assemblages of mechanical banks, miniature scale-model circuses, model airplane and ship replicas, paperweights, replicas of the Tower of London's Crown Jewels, stained glass lamps, suits of armor, antique guns and more. Much more.

The list goes on, and on until it is obvious this is a collection of collections of exceptional scope.

Some of what there is to see are not collections, but one-of-a-kind creations. Chandeliers Jordan designed and had built are made up of dozens of smaller chandeliers. He had plans to build a floor on top of one enormous light to use as his office where he could sit at his desk and observe and listen to visitors as they moved underneath.

From the time Jordan began building his house in the 1940s, he had always dreamed of adding what he referred to as an “infinity room.” More than 40 years after the original idea, and after Jordan had sketched countless variations on paper, his dream project opened in October 1985.

When a visitor enters, the room is 30 feet wide. But at the end of its 218-foot length, the room has progressively narrowed to one inch in width. He constructed it to jut out over the valley below with no vertical support beneath, building in 3,264 windows and including a glass pane in the floor.

And then there is the 236-animal carousel. First, Jordan began purchasing antique, finely carved horses to create a carousel that, like the Infinity Room, he had been designing in his mind for many years. But, after several purchased horses arrived, he thought he could do better. He wanted exotic animals and fanciful creations that were anything but a traditional merry-go-round horse, and he had his cadre of talented artists build them to match his drawings. What Jordan ended up with were fanciful centaurs, dragons, peacocks and mermaids pulling a royal carriage, all swirling in a dark room lighted by 20,000 twinkling lights.

At 85 feet in diameter, and 35 feet high, the revolving, never-ending parade of fantasy takes up a visitor’s entire field of vision as it revolves to an ominous orchestral soundtrack that seems to warn an impending crime is about to occur. Perhaps the music is so foreboding because it is a disappointment when visitors learn that no one is allowed to ride it.

However, as was Jordan’s custom, even the carousel was not enough for the room. Overhead, scores of bare-chested female mannequins with wings and scanty gowns hang suspended, while the walls are covered with the authentic antique carousel horses not used in his creation.

Still not satisfied, he had three giant steam tractors placed against a wall named Firefly, Snowflake and Buttercup. Other than their names, there is no explanation.

As is true with the entire experience of visiting the House on the Rock, in the carousel room there is plenty of wonder, and plenty to wonder about.

Jordon died of congestive heart failure surrounded by friends and associates in 1989. His final request was that his ashes be distributed over the House on the Rock, which was done in December 1989.

A year before his death Jordon sold the House on the Rock to a longtime business associate, Art Donaldson, a collector and businessman from Janesville, Wisconsin. The Donaldson family still owns and operates the House on the Rock as a privately held family business.