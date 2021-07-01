How COVID-fueled crowdfunding can revive small businesses

3 KEYS TO AN EFFECTIVE CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN

Crowdfunding may not be a good fit for small-business owners who are strapped for time or energy. Small businesses launching recovery-oriented crowdfunding campaigns should keep three things in mind, according to the experts.

— FIND A GOOD FIT. A small business may have more success on a platform that aligns with its mission and goals. Some crowdfunding platforms cater to businesses in certain industries; others focus on geography or businesses of certain sizes. “Look at how much money their companies have raised or are raising right now so you can start to get a sense of how big their investor base might be,” Lustrino adds.

— DON’T SKIP THE LEGAL WORK. “This isn’t people just giving money to support someone like they do on Kickstarter and GoFundMe,” Neiss says. “This is a highly regulated activity overseen” by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. “And so you have to file disclosures for investors.” Templates and boilerplate language can go a long way, but have a lawyer review the final documents, he adds.